Aitana “rescues” Miguel Bernardeau hours before Yatra reappears in “El Hormiguero”

Sebastián Yatra goes to El Hormiguero this Wednesday to promote his latest work in the form of a song, Una noche sin pensar, which tells a crazy story of passion without thinking about the consequences. The 28-year-old Colombian is one of the Latin artists of the moment thanks to songs like Traicionera, Pareja del año or Tacones rojos, and, furthermore, he is strongly related to Aitana, with whom it is said that maintains an affair since she put an end to her love story with Miguel Bernardeau. Precisely the actor and the artist are in the news this Wednesday, a few hours after the great night of the musician in the Pablo Motos program, after Aitana will ‘rescue’ a memory of Miguel.

the catalan has shared in his stories an image of The Last, the Disney + series in which he stars with Bernardeau, when they were still a couple, and which premiered just a few days before it was known that their courtship had ended. The reason that Aitana has shared this striking image – which was part of the promotion of fiction – is none other than her soundtrack, performed by her, has achieved recognition: the gold record. Good news that, despite reminding her ex, the ex-trump has not had the slightest qualms about share just a few hours before the important interview -the first given by the Colombian since his romance with her came to light- that her current boy has on television and in which, perhaps, they will ask him about her.

‘Story’ by Aitana.INSTAGRAM AITANA

The movement in the networks

The theory that Aitana and Sebastián Yatra are in a relationship is gaining more and more strength. Although her followers have been pointing out the evidence that would confirm it for months, this time it was the singer herself who could have given a clue to her romance.

The former OT contestant has shared a video on TikTok in which she enters a pool and takes off her shirt while Una noche sin pensar plays, the latest single from Yatra that has gone viral and has a trend on said social network.

“I’m sorry but it was very cold”, wrote Aitana along with the hashtag #unsp, the initials of the song that plays in the background. However, shortly after its publication he has deleted it. Despite the fact that he no longer appears on his profile on the platform, the images have not gone unnoticed and have not taken long to attract the attention of his fans, who have stated that Said pool is located in a house of the Colombian singer.