Sony TVs 2023: these are all new models and innovations

The big lines

Let’s answer the most important question first. The new flagship is the A95L QD-OLED, which will now also be available in 77 inches in addition to a 55 and 65-inch version. The device is equipped with the new QD-OLED panel that, Sony claims, offers 200% brightness compared to last year’s A95K.



In addition, Sony is positioning its miniLED TV, the X95L, which has 20% more zones than its predecessor. It is available in 65, 75 and 85 inches. It is striking that the X95L miniLED was clearly positioned above the new A80L OLED. Sony cited the higher brightness as an argument for this. Although it was mentioned several times during the various demonstrations that they see miniLED as the best choice for sports, while (QD-)OLED remains the best choice for film.



The new WOLED META panel (as in the LG G3, Philips OLED908 or Panasonic MZ2000) is therefore not available to Sony, presumably in order not to compete internally with A95L. The A80L OLED will be available in 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. Those who want a 42 or 48-inch model can still choose the A90K, that 2022 model will continue.



In addition to the A80L, Sony offers the X90L, for those who prefer more brightness. This FALD-LCD got 60% more zones and a higher brightness than the X90K. It is available in 55, 65, 75, 85 and a giant 98 inch.



One step lower we find the X85L (55, 65 and 75 inches). Where the X85K still used a direct LED backlight with global dimming, the X85L will now also have a FALD backlight. Finally, there are the X80L (43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches) and the X75WL (75, 65, 55, 50 and 43 inches).



The Z9K, the 2022 8K model, will continue in 2023. There is no change in terms of connections, the X85L and above have two HDMI 2.1 connections with 48Gbps bandwidth.

