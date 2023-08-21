Still in August: "The Flash" already has a premiere date on HBO Max



The premiere date of “The Flash” on HBO Max was revealed. The first solo film of the hero of the DC universe played by Ezra Miller confirms that Hollywood titles come home “free” again earlier: August 25th is the date announced for those who subscribe to the Warner Discovery streaming service, about nine weeks after the commercial debut in US movie theaters (June 16). Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú, among others, the failure of “The Flash” at the box office had already led to its release on “premium” video-on-demand formats on July 18th, confirming the structural change provoked by the big Hollywood studios by the pandemic to reduce the exclusivity of their films on the big screen, which was traditionally 90 days.”Worlds collide in the movie ‘The Flash’ when Barry uses his superpowers to travel through time in order to change some events of the past. But when his attempt to save the family inadvertently alters the future, Barry is trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned, threatening the world with annihilation and where there are no superheroes to save humanity. That is, unless Barry manages to persuade an already reformed and very different Batman and save a Kryptonian prisoner, who isn’t exactly who he wants him to be. To save the world he finds himself in and return to the future he knows, Barry’s only hope is to take the race of his life. But will the ultimate sacrifice be enough to restore the universe?”