Premiering on Netflix this Friday, December 23, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” brings back Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig. , the film is also directed by Rian Johnson and also focuses on the investigation of a murder. The thriller now takes Blanc on a journey to a luxurious private property on a Greek island, but the details and reason for his presence are just the first of many puzzles waiting to be solved. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” data-title=”Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Daniel Craig returns as a detective in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, one of the premieres of the week on Netflix – SAPO Mag”>

Surrounding him is an idiosyncratic group of friends gathered for an annual gathering at the invitation of a billionaire, and like any good crime mystery, each person harbors secrets, lies and hidden motives, which means that when someone dies… are suspects. In addition to the unavoidable Daniel Craig, the cast includes, among others, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. In the US and other countries, “Glass Onion” will not be shown in Portuguese cinemas, having an exclusive streaming release on Netflix. According to the historic agreement worth US$469 million with the streaming platform, there should still be a third film.SUBTITLED TRAILER.