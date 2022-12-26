Rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting singer Megan Thee Stallion

On the second day of deliberations, jury members found the 30-year-old Canadian rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, guilty of shooting the “Savage” singer’s feet after shouting “Dance, bitch!” Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, claims she was in a vehicle with Lanez, her security guard and her friend Kelsey Harris after a party at businesswoman and celebrity Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood home in the early hours of July 12. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 in Indio, California” data-title=”Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 in Indio, California – Rapper Tory Lanez Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion – SAPO Mag”>

The singers got into an argument and Lanez fired, wounding Megan in the feet. The rapper denies the allegations. Lanez’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27. The artist was taken into custody immediately after Friday’s hearing.