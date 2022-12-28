film director "Glass Onion" are upset about having "Knives Out" in the title



After so much work for the film to stand up for itself, director and screenwriter Rian Johnson reveals that he was upset that “Glass Onion” also had “Knives Out” in the title. A Knives Out Mystery’ in the title. I just wanted it to be called ‘Glass Onion'”, he admitted in an interview with The Atlantic about the film that was available on Netflix on December 23 and is a sequel to “Knives Out: Everyone’s a Suspect”. , released in theaters in the fall of 2019. “, he noted. Both films are inspired by the mysteries of Agatha Christie and revolve around the Texan detective Benoit Blanc played by Daniel Craig. It is recalled that Netflix paid an exorbitant 469 million dollars in March 2021 [394,2 milhões de euros na cotação da época] for the rights to two sequels “Knives Out”, which was seen as a great move: the platform conquered for its catalog a saga successfully tested in cinemas. The agreement gave Johnson “immense creative control” and only had as contingencies that Craig to enter the films and each one had at least the budget of the 2019 production, which was around 40 million. The director is seen as a great defender of the big screen experience, but as a producer, he decided to present the project to the platforms for doubting the viability of releasing films in theaters during the pandemic.”Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” ended up being released during a week in November in hundreds of cinemas of the main exhibitors in the USA, with very positive results that took the analysts to consider that Netflix missed a unique opportunity to monetize its investment. Johnson also admitted that he wished the launch had gone differently: “Loves I wish it had been longer; I would love for it to have been in more [salas]. But I also appreciate that Netflix did this, because it was a huge effort on their part, and on the part of the broadcasters, to come to terms and make this happen.” concluded about the experience.