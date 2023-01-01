Minister of Culture mourns the death of film club member Graça Lobo



“Graça Lobo helped to create cinephilia, to learn from cinema and to make it known”, wrote the Minister of Culture, on the social network Twitter.Graça Lobo, who died today aged 66, in Faro, was at the genesis of Plano Nacional de Cinema, a project he coordinated between 2012 and 2014 and which has similarities with another educational initiative, existing in the Algarve since 1998, entitled “Juventude-Cinema-Escola”. pilot, Graça Lobo said in a public session that the National Cinema Plan intended, at first, to make known “the civic act of going to the cinema”, because “many students have never been to a cinema” or are not familiar with the history of the Seventh Art. Graça Lobo had a degree in History and defended a master’s thesis in Cultural Management on Training Audiences for Cinema, “an area of ​​knowledge to which she dedicated her entire professional and academic life”, says the former. regional direction in p note Guest professor at the University of Algarve, Graça Lobo also promoted dozens of training actions in Film Literacy, throughout the country. 1996 to 2008, and member of the CCF Training Commission, between 2015 and 2018. He was currently vice-president of the General Assembly of this film club.