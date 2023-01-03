Cultural Center Raiano de Idanha-a-Nova equipped with digital cinema projection



The project stems from an application submitted by the Chamber of Idanha-a-Nova to the Cultural Networks and Digital Transition measure, of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), which places the CCR among the few cultural facilities awarded the maximum amount of support. “We managed to raise this 100% funding to equip the CCR with more means and better conditions, because fortunately we have a good reputation and work with proven national and international level”, explained the president of this municipality in the district of Castelo Branco, Armindo Jacinto.In this context, the municipality will receive funding of 150,000 euros, 100% non-refundable, to provide the CCR with digital cinema and video projection equipment, image and technology. technological infrastructure of public cultural equipment and promote the respective digital transition.The CCR plays a leading role in the cultural programming of the municipality of Idanha-a-Nova.The esp steel extends over about 2,800 square meters and comprises several exhibition rooms, an auditorium with about 260 seats and multipurpose and work spaces, distributed around a large interior garden. If the amphitheater has a capacity for about a thousand seats. Over 20 years of activity, it has presented a diverse range of productions, both in the performing arts component and in the museological aspect.