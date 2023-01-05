Work to warm up? This bicycle that is also a desk is pedaled to generate energy

Acer is one of the brands that anticipated the official start of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and is already revealing products. The event officially starts on January 5 in Las Vegas, but many companies are presenting equipment before the doors open. Acer renewed the line of laptops and unveiled a handful of novelties in a digital presentation, including a product that wants to fight sedentary lifestyle in telework. It’s called eKinekt BD 2 and it’s the combination between a desk and an exercise bike – a “bike desk”. Some people had already joined the trend of “standing desks”, the tallest desks where it is possible to work standing up, but with telecommuting other trends emerged, including desks with a treadmill, where it became possible to be in a videoconference while taking a walk .In this eKinekt, the idea is to pedal while working. But it’s not just combating a sedentary lifestyle, it’s also trying to combat higher electricity bills. The “bike desk” manages to generate some energy with the user’s exercise, making it possible to charge laptops, smartphones or other equipment. Acer estimates that an hour of constant pedaling at 60 rpm is enough to generate 75 watts of power. If you want to charge a lot of equipment, you will need to increase the intensity: an iPhone 13 Pro Max is estimated to consume 30 watts until fully charged in 90 minutes, notes The Verge. PUB • CONTINUE READING FOLLOWING For charging equipment, there are two USB Type-A ports and one USB-C port. It is even including a hook to place a backpack or other objects that you should have at hand. Telecommuting seems to be one of the most convenient uses of this device, but Acer also believes that it can be used in the office. At the top of the device, there is the desktop area to place the computer. It is possible to use two modes – “working” or “sports”. In the first, the secretary moves closer to the chair/saddle, so that it is more convenient to work. In the second, the desk top is further away so that you have more space for your legs, enhancing a space for more intense training. it can also check the calories burned, the distance covered and the speed or else have a history of the performed workouts. The eKinekt BD 3 will arrive in June in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, with a price of 999 euros, although Acer leaves the warning that the price and availability of the equipment may vary according to the markets. In addition to this bike, the company also revealed a series of novelties in the field of laptops. The line dedicated to games, Predator, has two new models, with prices above the 2,400 euro threshold. At Nitro, another line dedicated to games, there are notebooks with a more “accessible” price range compared to the Predator, starting at 1,499 euros. Already in a thinner and lighter notebook proposal, the Acer Swift Go were revealed, in 14 and 16 inch versions, with prices starting at 999 euros.

