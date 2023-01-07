In "Normal People" for "Gladiator": Paul Mescal will be the protagonist of the sequel. Filming starts this year



Paul Mescal is chosen by director Ridley Scott and is in negotiations to be the protagonist of the sequel to “Gladiator”. According to various sources, the filming of the continuation of the epic that won five Oscars in 2000, including Best Film and Actor for Russell Crowe, should start in May in Ouarzazate. of the first film Janty Yates, who created the wardrobe that won one of the golden statuettes, and Arthur Max, one of those responsible for the artistic direction that recreated ancient Rome on the island of Malta, where shooting started 24 years ago this month.A Celebrating 27 years on February 2, the Irish actor was revealed for the miniseries “Normal People”, a great success launched during the first of the pandemic in 2020. He gained more visibility last year with “God’s Creatures” and mainly for his portrayal of a young father in “Aftersun”, which hits Portuguese cinemas this month and put him at the forefront of Oscars, whose nominations will be announced on the 24th. Paul Mescal will not be Maximus, the role of Russell Crowe: the new story centers on Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), who general turned slave and then gladiator saved while also avenging his family in the Colosseum in Rome at the end of the film. There has been talk of a new “Gladiator” film for many years, but the first news that Ridley Scott and his production company were “actively” advance are autumn 2018. In September 2022, Ridley Scott, 85, declared that the script for the sequel was being written and would be his next project after finishing “Napoleon”, a ‘biopic’ about the life of Napoleon Bonaparte, interpreted precisely by r Joaquin Phoenix.According to Deadline, as soon as this was announced, “every Hollywood actor who fit the profile started chasing the coveted role” or Maximus had not been the turning point in Crowe’s career, which in addition to winning the Oscar, became one of the most coveted in the industry for several years. Although Scott met with several actors after receiving the final version of the script in November, Mescal was one of the first and those who followed the process told Deadline that it became clear to everyone involved which was always the director’s favorite after “a fantastic meeting”.