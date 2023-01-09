Without wires, with “shocks” or with AI in the mix. The news from the frantic CES, the beginning of the technological year

New year, new gadgets. Some of the leading manufacturers in the technological world and a good deal of almost unknown companies have started 2023 by revealing news and trends for the months to come. In the first week of the year, a global showcase was installed in Las Vegas, with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The annual event kicks off the tech industry’s year, where brands showcase prototypes and announce products that will hit stores over the next few months. Furthermore, 2023 marks the return of large crowds to the event: 100,000 participants passed through the halls of the convention center, more than twice as many as in 2022. In 2020, CES did not have to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, since the event was held when the pandemic had not yet passed of a mysterious virus in China. In 2021, the event moved to an exclusively online format and, in last year’s edition, had restrictions on the number of participants due to the omicron variant. This year, the scenario was different. Crowds once again filled the stands in search of novelties. The event had the official dates of January 5, 6, 7 and 8, but many announcements of the 2023 edition were made even before the public arrived at the Las Vegas convention center. Brands try to dazzle with launches in different categories, especially in televisions and monitors, but there is also room for unusual gadgets. The event wants to be a crystal ball of what will be on the market this year and, therefore, it would be difficult not to have in the program something related to a hot topic in the sector: the metaverse. The 2023 edition was even the first to have an exhibition area dedicated to it and there were several conferences on the subject.This article is exclusive to our subscribers: subscribe now and benefit from unlimited reading and other advantages. If you are already a subscriber, log in here. If you think this message is in error, contact our customer support.