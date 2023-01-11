Xiaomi wants to “attack” the shopping season with a smartphone with a 200 megapixel camera

Xiaomi unveiled new products this Tuesday, ranging from smartphones to more home-oriented products, such as vacuum cleaners. From Munich, Germany, the company unveiled the 12T series, consisting of the Xiaomi 12T Pro and the 12T, the squad with which the Chinese brand wants to play in the competitive championship of purchases in the last quarter of the year. The focus on photography is clear: the 12T Pro, the most expensive equipment in the series, is also the one with the most advanced features. This phone is equipped with a triple camera system, including a 200 megapixel (MP) wide-angle camera, with a Samsung Isocell HP1 image sensor. The 200 MP camera is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro camera. At the front, this device has a 20 MP front camera. Xiaomi explains that, also through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), the 12T Pro will have a few more tricks in the area of ​​​​photography, such as photographs with greater detail, even when using zoom, a more accurate night photography mode and focus fast. Another example of using AI is the Xiaomi ProCut tool. At a time when part of the photographs are captured for sharing on social networks, the phone will have a trick up its sleeve to automatically present the user with the most favorable framing for each image to be shared – square if you want to share it on the Instagram feed or on a format up if the destination is a story, for example. Depending on the format, elements included in the photo are arranged to ensure that everything appears in the image. As for video, this Pro model will support HDR10+ video in 8K. It will also include an Ultra Night Video mode, to ensure that recording is possible even in dim lighting conditions.This article is exclusive to our subscribers: subscribe now and benefit from unlimited reading and other benefits. If you are already a subscriber, log in here. If you think this message is in error, contact our customer support.