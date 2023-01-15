Unpublished scripts of Teatro de Revista represented between 1851 and 1868 return in book form



Entitled “Teatro de Revist_em Portug_l: Revist_s ‘Lost_s’ and Others (1851-1868)” – read “Teatro de Revista em Portugal: Magazines ‘Lost’ and Others (1951-1868)” -, the work will be presented by director Filipe la Féria, on the 18th, at 6:30 pm, at the Biblioteca da Imprensa Nacional, on Rua da Escola Politécnica, in Lisbon. from the Escola Superior de Teatro e Cinema (ESTC) in Lisbon, involving researchers from other higher education institutions, such as the universities of Lisbon, Algarve and Nova de Lisboa, under the scientific coordination of Eugénia Vasques, from the Center for Arts and Communication of University of the Algarve, theater critic, author of works such as “Women Who Wrote Theater in the 20th Century in Portugal” (2001). through transcription, the unpublished scripts of magazines judged and s for lost and magazine images published at the time of the premiere but of difficult access or, even more, of unavoidable importance in the set”, says Eugénia Vasques in the presentation of the work, also referring to the framing essays and “historical-artistic analysis and of the exploration of the specialized bibliography”.The work includes three unpublished plays performed in Lisbon, at the then Teatro do Ginásio Dramático, in Chiado, between 1851 and 1853 – “Lisboa em 1850”, “O Festejo de um Noivado” and “Which one will bring them ?”, represented, respectively, in 1851, 1852 and 1853 -, to which are added “Fossilismo e Progresso” (1855) and “Revista de 1858”. 1861), “Revista de 1862”, “Revista (a Vapor)” (1866), “Revista de 1867” and “Revista Celebridades” (1868).The collection also includes “The Material Improvements”, from 1859, “piece that was censored […], but which remains very relevant because it denounces, in a preface, the self-serving nature of censorship”. do Ginásio Dramático.The president of the Polytechnic Institute of Lisbon, Elmano Margato, particularly highlights “the original of the first revue play presented in Portugal”, “Lisboa em 1850”, staged at the Teatro do Ginásio in 1851.Eugénia Vasques underlines that “they are yet to be discovered – if they ever existed! – Conventional texts from Magazines, relative to” the 1850s and 1860s. In the distribution of roles by the cast of magazines, actors such as Izidoro (1826-1876), Taborda (1824-1909) and Lucinda Simões (1850-1928) can be found. In addition to the scientific coordinator, Eugénia Vasques, professor emeritus at ESTC, researchers Paulo Morais Alexandre, from the Center for Research and Studies in Fine Arts, Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Lisbon, musicologist David Crammer, from Universidade Nova from Lisbon, author, among others, of “Music on D. Maria II: Catalog of the Sheet Music Collection” (2015), and Luísa Marques, librarian at ESTC.