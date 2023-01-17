2gether Season 2 Release Date | Is There A Sequel To 2gether?

Are you in the mood of watching a nice romantic story? Then 2gether is your option. This is a very decent romantic story. Romantic would be an understatement though! The story and the screenplay have got out hearts. And, we can for sure rely on this series. You also need to be sure that you are okay with crying as this series is sure to melt our hearts. Now that we are at the end of season 1, we are anticipating the details on the release of 2gether season 2. So, if you are wondering if the new season of 2gether is sticking up together, then here is what you need to know.Â _x000D_

2gether Season 2 Release And Other DetailsÂ

Initially, 2gether started streaming by February 21, 2020. Also, there were 13 episodes. And, it spanned until May 15, 2021. Later then, we had a sequel to it that came in August 2020. Well, whatever comes after season 1 is season 2. But, the expectations and the joy were short-lived. 2gether came up with a sequel with just 5 episodes. And, that was a special set of episodes to just highlight the essence of the series. We, therefore, have not come across a real season 2 of 2gether. We are highly expecting that a new season will be out very sooner. Also, no official information is out as of now._x000D_

Moreover, we just had the special 5 episodes being out recently. S0, coming up with the expectations of a new season real soon won’t be right. We are not off tracks yet. There are hopes that we can hear about 2gether season 2 very soon. Since we don’t have much information about it, it is a bit of a disappointment to the ones expecting the new season. But, we will surely be there to tell you once we hear from the official sources._x000D_

Plot – 2gether

The name is a very clear indication that this is a romantic one. And, yes there is no opposition to it. Well, romantic is going to be more of an understatement. This is one that comes under the “Feel Good” movies. Also, here goes the plot. There is a persistent admirer and Tine wants to run away from him. So, Tine ends up with Sarawat. She wanted to fake a relationship with him. Well, that wasn’t easy to lure Sarawat into this. Tine enrols in a music academy and they slowly start bonding. Moreover, in the drama of faking things up, they end up falling for each other. Yes, that indeed turns the angle of the story._x000D_

Though we don’t have the updates regarding 2gether season 2, I am gladly elated to leave down the trailer of season 1 for your perusal. Take a drive to their romantic and tangled, more complicated lives._x000D_

Genre: Romantic Comedy_x000D_

Cast Of 2gether Season 2

Though we don’t have the cast information for season 1, we do expect that most of the important faces will make their way back to the series. In that expectation, we can hope that Tine Teepakorn will still be played by Metawin Opas-iamkajorn and Sarawat Gunthithanon will be done by Vachirawith Chiva-area. Also, we can expect Kora with Boonsri, Sivakorn Lertchuchot, Pornnappan Pornpenpipat, Rachanun Matawan, Pattranite Limpatiyokorn, Thanawat Rattanakitpaisan, Chanagun Arpornsutinan, Pluem Pongpisal, Chayakorn Jutamat, Chinnarat Siripongchawalit to take their roles in the new season._x000D_

The Trailer Of 2gether Season 2Â

We right now don’t have any updates about the new season of 2gether. But, that doesn’t put an end to what we have. Here below is the trailer of season 1 for you. Take a look at it to get back to memory lane. Also, if you haven’t watched it yet, it is a good try._x000D_

