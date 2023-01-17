6 Money Making Apps That Make You Money Fast

Money Making Apps Intro

Many people do all they can to be employed only to find out that the salary they earn cannot pay for all their expenses. If this happened to you, what will you do? Many people have been depressed by the fact that they cannot make ends meet yet they are working.

With an estimated 3.8billion smartphone users in 2022 (currently 3.5billion), advanced technology has helped many people to earn more money online than an employed person. But did you know, that today there are not just apps. But genuine money making apps that can boost your income in a very handsome way. Are you one of those people who have been looking for a side job to no avail? Well, if you are one of them, this is the right place for you to be. The following are a list of money making apps for android and iPhone that you can use to earn that extra income.

What Apps Make You The Most Money?

1 . Ibotta

Possibly the most well known of the money making apps on the market today is Ibotta. This app is for cash back shopping, and you can download it on android and iOS devices. Through this app, you can earn cash back by purchasing products through Ibotta and showing proof of purchase. Ibotta has helped many people to make extra cash without minimal effort. You might be wondering how you can use this app to get money. The following are the simple steps you can follow to ensure that the app pays off.

The first thing you should do is download the app on your compatible device phone. Downloading the app is free. You should also have an account with PayPal or Venmo.

After having the app on your device, you will tap on its symbol, and it will bring you to the ‘offers’ section. This section will display photos of products with offers and the amount of money you can get back when you purchase those products.

Once you find the product you want to purchase, you will tap on the ‘earn $’ bar to see the tasks you should complete for you to get cashback on buying that product. The duties may include reading a fact, participating in a quick poll, watching a short video, or writing a brief comment about the product. The more tasks you perform, the more cash you will earn.

Once you complete the tasks, the product automatically appears to your ‘checklist’ on your Ibotta app; hence, you can earn money when purchasing the product.

Finally, you purchase the product at a store linked with the app.

After purchasing, you will have to provide proof of purchase. There are different methods of proving your purchase, but the most common one is scanning. You will take a photo of the product you have purchased and scan the barcodes from the product using the app and submit them. You should know that receipts that are more than seven days old will not be valid for cashback. You can also use a simple way which is linking your store loyalty card with the Ibotta app.

After doing that, the app will verify your purchase and the will deposit the money in your Ibotta account. You can withdraw the money when you reach 25$.

The app provides users with more features and ways that you can earn more money other than purchasing products. They include

1. Bonuses

You can earn more cash by gaining rewards. The more active you are, the more bonuses you will get. You will access the ‘bonuses’ section from the main menu and tap on a specific bonus to get details on how you will earn it. You will get an opportunity to unlock another bonus once you complete one gift. You can also get rewards for referring friends to open an account with the app for the first time under your name. The more friends you bring, the more bonuses you get.

2. Expiration notices

This feature will help you not to miss any offer since it will notify you when an offer is about to expire. Once an offer is activated, it will set to expire within five days.

Ibotta has helped many people to be able to cater to their needs and those of their families. Try using this app, and you will not regret it.

2. Ebates

Money making app number 2. Ebates. Which is also called Rakuten. It is another app that allows you to get cashback on online purchases. It has helped many people to earn extra income so that they can satisfy their needs and those of their families. The following are the steps you need to follow for the app to work.

Sign up with Ebates. The first thing you will do is download the app and sign in. It will ask for your email address and your name. They will also request you to pick your gift card for signing up.

After downloading it and creating an account with the app, tap on the Ebates symbol on your phone, and it will take you to its homepage.

You will have to find a store link. It will help you to know if the store you want to use links with Ebates. You will also see the percentage of the cashback that you will receive if you use a particular store.

After you identify the store that you will use, you can now do your shopping by clicking the ‘shop now’ button. After clicking on this button, a new page will load informing you that you will e getting cashback on your purchase.

You now make your purchase. You should not exit from the store website you chose until you make your purchase. After purchasing your product, Ebates will send you an email about the money credited to your Ebates account. It takes two to three days for an email to come.

Confirm your email, and if the amount of money in your account is 20$ and above, you can withdraw them. There are three options you use for payment methods. Check, PayPal and charity/organization/family member. Remember to use your payment method hen signing up.

There are also ways that you can increase your earning when using this app.

1. By referring your friends.

You will earn extra bonuses when your friends create an account with Ebates under your name. You can earn up to 25$ for free when you refer to your friend. The more friends you bring, the more money you get.

2. Shop Double cashback stores

The app will highlight for you the stores offering ‘double-dip’ back rates. It will help you make double when you return consistently to the site of the store.

3. Checking Rakuten for coupons before checking out.

By doing this, you will not only get cash back, but you will also get double the pay.

4. Offline cash back

You can go to the offline cashback page and link your credit card to your Rakuten account. You will then look for a store to purchase your product and click the ‘link offer.’ After tying your card and buy something at the store, you will receive cashback at your account.

Whenever you want to do shopping, always remember to use Ebates and you will earn extra cash.

3. Foap

If you are a photographer, then this is the right place for you. Foap is an app that helps photographers sell their pictures online and get extra cash. You will have to download the app in your android or iOS device for you to use it.

After downloading the app, you should create an account with the app. You can choose to log in using your Facebook account or your email. After signing in, the app will take you to its home page, where you will create your profile. You can write a short bio of yourself and upload your photo, and you will be able to invite friends, and doing so is simple.

You can also follow other Foap members. The app will then take you to a page where you will be able to sell your photos on Foap. There are two ways that you can get money using this app.

1. Uploading your photos and selling them online

It is the first method you can use to earn money using Foap. The app will provide for you a tip screen that will help you to choose the best pictures. It will then take you to a screen that will enable you to view the photos of other users and upload your images. You must upload high-quality pictures to increase the chances of your photo to be sold. You can use apps that will improve the quality of your pictures and look for tutorials that will enhance your photography skills.

Once you click on the ‘upload photos on the Foap market’ button, the app will enable you to access your photos from your files or give you the option of taking a picture. You will then select the best photo and click the title checkmark.

After doing this, a screen will appear that will request you to own your uploaded photo. Therefore you will add a caption or a tag to show that the picture belongs to you. That screen also has a ranking meter that will rank your photos.

After uploading your photo successfully, you will wait for someone to purchase it. When someone buys your photo, half of that money goes to you, and the other half goes to Foap. The more pictures you upload, the more the money you get.

2. Joining Missions

Companies post missions on the app, paying more dividends. What you will do is to join these missions and follow the instructions. You should upload photos fitting the given criteria. After the mission, the best picture is chosen, and the winner gets the paid. There are two missions that you can join.

Regular missions- in these missions, the rewards range from $100 to $500. They also have only one winner. They also require a specific product in the photo.

Premium missions- in these missions, the total rewards can amount up to $2000. They have multiple winners up to 60 winners for every mission. They do not require a specific product in the photos.

4. Survey junkie

Many people think that all survey websites are a scam, but that is not true. Of course, you will not be a millionaire with survey websites, but you will earn extra cash to help you with your expenses. And Survey Junkie certainly qualifies as a money making app.

Survey junkie is an app that will help you get more money by giving out your opinions. Questions in this app allow you to express your views, thus assisting companies to deliver better services.

In survey junkie, your time will not be wasted, and you can be sure that you will get your cash in exchange for your time. To create an account with this app and use it is free. You might be wondering how it works. The following is how the survey junkie works.

You must first create an account with a survey junkie and start taking surveys immediately.

In every survey, it will display for you the points you will get after completing the survey and the time you should take for you to complete the survey before clicking on it. Most of the surveys are range from 10 to 200 points.

After finishing the survey, the points awarded to you will show up in your lifetime point column.

In the survey junkie, one point is equal to one cent. Therefore, if you reach 1000 points, you would have $10. Reaching 1000 points is easy since you will do many surveys. After attaining 1000 points, which are the minimum, you can decide to redeem them for cash or gift cards.

Many survey websites take you through a survey only to find out that you do not qualify. You end up losing your cash and time. In survey junkie, your time is taken seriously; hence, you get paid even for those surveys that you do not qualify. What you should bear in mind is that when you stop using your account for more than twelve months, your points will all expire.

Therefore, you should ensure that you do at least one survey in a span of those twelve months. Apart from doing surveys, there are other ways for you to earn more money in survey junkie.

1. Using survey junkie referral programs

You can use this program to refer your friends to use survey junkie. Once one of your friends signs up in this app under your name, you will earn more points.

2. Installing survey junkie browser extension

By doing this, you will be able to earn passive points. Therefore you will end up getting more points when they are added to your survey points.

3. Opening separate email account

You can open a different email account for survey junkie that will help you to be organized and avoid missing surveys accidentally. It will help you maximize the app and earn more points.

Survey junkie pays its users by using PayPal or sending gift cards to leading retailers like Amazon. When you use PayPal, there will be no deduction of any fee; hence, you will receive your cash as it is. Click here for a more advanced review of survey junkie.

5. Sweatcoin

For most people, the biggest challenge when exercising is getting a motivating factor. Even if they know losing weight is right for them, they get bored when they do exercises. It makes them also stop exercising and gain weight, which may lead to various unwanted health issues.

Sweatcoin is an app that aims at motivating you to do exercise and remain healthy by providing you with financial initiative. Have you ever thought that you can earn money by losing your weight? Do not lose your weight aimlessly; use the Sweatcoin app to get money when you lose weight. The following is how the app works.

You will first have to download the money making app on your smartphone. It is available on both android and iOS. After downloading it, you need to register. After signing up, you will link your smart phone’s health and fitness data and GPS location to the app. After doing that, you can now start walking and rack up steps. Sweatcoin will track your movements using a special algorithm that uses GPS, phone data, and movement sensors to determine the number of steps and rewards you in monetary value. For every Sweatcoin you get, you will receive 95% of it, and the 5% will go to the Sweatcoin Company.

Once you have enough Sweatcoin in your account, the app will allow you to use them to buy gadgets. The app will provide you with the Sweatcoin market place and see what you can buy. You can buy things like iPhone 8, clothes, and curved Samsung televisions, and so on. You can also earn more Sweatcoin by referring your friends to use the app. Sweatcoin also offers the following to its users:

Mover: It helps the users to make up to five Sweatcoin per day.

Shaker: It helps users to earn up to ten Sweatcoin per day.

Quaker: it helps the users to earn up to fifteen Sweatcoin per day.

Breaker: it helps the users to earn up to twenty Sweatcoin per day.

Using this app will benefit you in both losing weight and earning extra income to settle your bills.

6. Slidejoy

How many times do you unlock your phone? Did you every time you open your phone, you can be earning money? You can use your phone as an advertisement platform and earn up to fifteen dollars. It uses the unoccupied real estate of your phone’s unlock screen. You will make money by viewing the advertisements even if you are not interested in them. The following is a guide on how it works.

The first thing you do is download the app on your phone. You will then sign in using your Facebook account, or you can use a separate account. Once you do this, there will be displays of advertisements on your lock screen.

When you swipe to the right, you would have ignored the advertisement and hence head straight to your unlock screen to enter your password.

When you swipe to the left, it will mean that you are interested; hence you the app will take you to a web page for more information about the advertisement.

You will get an equal amount of money regardless of whether you reject or accept the advertisement. It uses an algorithm that will display ads based on your gender, age, location, and the type of ads you have interest in. They ensure that they notify their users daily on how many points they have. You must have a PayPal account for you to cash out your cash. The period for you to transfer your earning in Slidejoy to PayPal account is three months after receiving your points. The app ensures that the information you give does not reach any third party.

6. Cash Pig App (Pig Reward)

If you just want to earn some extra money rewards, you can try this well known Pig Reward App. The money pig app pays you each time yo complete a simple task. Moreover you can do spins, quizzes and get paid for paying, it is definitely a worth trying app.

Best Money Making Apps Summary

So there you have it, a chance to make extra money and not just surviving to pay your bills. Thanks to advanced technology, we can now earn extra cash through our mobile phones! The above reviews of apps have proven that using money making apps is not a scam and does actually work. By using the above apps, you can make that extra cash that you would not have earned when doing nothing. Try using these apps now, and you will not regret it.