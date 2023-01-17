Glossybox arrives in Spain for £1.50

Lovers of beauty, makeup and self-care are in luck, because now they can order the Glossybox box from Spain.

Glossybox is a surprise box that contains between 5 and 8 beauty products and cosmetics of high quality brands and that the user can receive every month at home for an incredible price.

Counting the products separately, they are usually worth between £50 and £80 and anyone will only pay £11.50 per month by choosing the annual subscription. The best of all is that if you’ve never ordered a Glossybox, you can order your first box for just £1.50 (€1.70), a ridiculous price considering everything in the box.

📋 What you will find…

Glossybox discount for new customers

It does not matter if you are a man or a woman or a non-binary gender, if you use cosmetic products or not, since for that price you can make a gift spending the same as a coffee costs.

The trick to get a discount coupon on your first purchase is simply that you receive a £10 credit by opening an account with invitation – this is mine. Then you have to choose the annual subscription that comes out at £11.50 and the £10 discount is applied so you will only pay £1.50.

ℹ️ To keep in mind: when you register at Glossybox you have to leave the account in Pounds sterling (do not change it to euros) and our recommendation is that you pay with Paypal since it will be easier to cancel the subscription later (in case you want unsubscribe).

I detail the steps to follow if you only want to pay £1.50 and then unsubscribe:

Open an account with invitation. This is my invitation. If it asks for a code, write PATRICIA-R34ELeave the account in Pounds £ (if you change it to euros you will not be able to benefit from the discount)Choose the £11.50 annual subscriptionNote that at the time of payment they will discount £10Place the order for £1.50Pay with PaypalWait for the box to appear as sent (2 or 3 days)Cancel the subscription if you wish.

You can pay with another method than Paypal but we recommend it as it is easier to cancel the subscription later.

💬 How long does it take for the box to arrive? The Glossybox may take 2 to 4 weeks to arrive so don’t despair.

💬 Can I unsubscribe before Glossybox arrives? Yes. In fact, it is what you have to do if you do not want to pay the next monthly payment.

💬 When can I unsubscribe? At any time because there is no permanence, but I recommend waiting two or three days for you to receive the box without problems. Below I indicate the steps to unsubscribe from Glossybox.

What does the Glossybox have?

The most exciting thing about this box is that every month you receive surprise products related to beauty and personal care. The box is already prepared in a very elegant way in case you want to give it as a gift, it’s great!

On the outside it comes with a pink box where you can see the Glossybox logo and a bow. When you open the box, everything comes well wrapped with a thin paper and just below we find the products. For example, this month of October they have sent a box related to the Horoscope and the truth is that he liked it a lot.

I’m going to show you the September Glossybox, which is the one that arrived:

Body lotion Rituals Of Mehr valued at €5.90Facial serum Balance Me valued at €20 Setting powder Bellapierre Cosmetics valued at €17Eye mask Garnier valued at €2.50Eyebrow soap Brow Atelier valued at €22Eyeshadow Teeez valued at €10Makeup sample Glowish free Gin sample without alcohol Clean Co free

If we count, this box in particular is valued at €77.40 Not counting the free samples of foundation and the bottle of Gin.

Now it’s time for you to think, is it worth paying £1.50 for a box worth €77.40? We have it very clear, now it’s up to you to decide if you want to take advantage of this excellent opportunity.

What brands work with Glossybox?

More than 125 brands are present in the beauty box, among which are companies that are well known or not so well known but not of lower quality. An example of current brands are the following:

L´OrealCliniqueGarnierLa Roche PosayAussieMACMax FactorKerastaseMary KayEsteé Lauder

These are just some of the well-known brands that you can receive with the Glossybox subscription, but if you realize, in the box that I showed you from September there are many that are barely known, but as I say, they are not of lower quality.

What products will I receive?

You can get an idea of ​​all the products that you can receive in your Glossybox surprise box since it is dedicated to beauty, makeup and body care. Here we leave a list with the most typical products:

Makeup of any kind – lipsticks, eye shadow, foundation, mascara, eye pencil, concealer, Highlight, eyebrow shadow.Face care: micellar water, cleanser, soaps for combination/oily/dry skin, facial serum, creams, toners, dark circles cream, scrubs, moisturizing masks, eye masks.Hair care: shampoo, mask, soap, oil, serum, intensive treatments.Body care: Soaps, scrubs, creams, body oils.

This is a small example of what you can receive in your Glossybox. Best of all, you pay a very low price compared to the value of the entire box.

How to unsubscribe from Glossybox

If you have paid by credit/debit card, you must enter your application to cancel the subscription. Each company is different so you will have to find out how to cancel correctly.

In the event that you have paid with Paypal (as we have recommended) we are going to show you how you can cancel the subscription in Glossybox, whether you have the annual or the monthly one.

To cancel the permanence you have to enter your Paypal account, click on the settings icon, select Payment and click on “Manage automatic payments”as it appears in the image above.

Now you will see the list with all the companies that you have authorized to make automatic payments in Paypal. You have to search for Glossybox and click on Cancel. It will ask you if you are sure to cancel the subscription and finally you must select “Cancel Automatic Payments.”

What is the Glossybox credit for?

Here comes another interesting part and that is that you can earn Glossy Credits thanks to the affiliation. You can invite friends, family, acquaintances or whoever you want and you will receive £5 for each successful subscription. Considering that the new user will only pay £1.50 on their first box, you will be able to convince a lot of people.

Glossybox balance can be spent within the platform, it cannot be cashed out. But here we have another good news and that is that you can transfer the credit from Glossybox to Lookfantastic.

💬 Can I make money with Glossybox? You may be asking yourself this question and the answer is yes with a but. The money earned is a credit to spend on the website itself (or in its associated stores) so you cannot collect it at your bank. Even so, it is a good opportunity to buy many things without putting money out of your pocket, either for yourself or as a gift.

How to pass credit from Glossybox to Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic is a website that belongs to the same company as Glossybox, where you can buy everything related to cosmetics, beauty, makeup and perfumes. The advantage of Lookfantastic over Glossybox is that It has a wider offer.

You can use the Glossybox balance on the website itself or use it on Lookfantastic, that’s up to you. We prefer to use it at Lookfantastic because we love perfumes and here we find a great variety.

Steps to send credit from Glossy to Look:

Open an account in Lookfantastic ⚠️ you have to use the same email as in Glossybox and leave the account in Pounds. Otherwise, you will not be able to associate them later.Access your Glossybox accountClick on MY ACCOUNTAt the bottom, select Spend your account credit on www.lookfantastic.comA new tab will open Click on Yes, I want to link my accountRefresh the pageIt should appear Glossybox’s credit at Lookfantastic

As you can see in the image, the credit can be spent on other associated websites but we have not explored it yet. At the moment we have enough with these 😀

That said, do not miss out on this great offer and Take your first Glossybox for a ridiculous price.