    Gone Season 2: Release Date, Story, Cast and More Updates

    By No Comments5 Mins Read

    Gone is a an exciting and fastpaced crime and police drama that created a lot of buzzes when it came out originally in 2017 and since then has been continually expanding across the globe. With a widespread fanbase, there has been a lot of demand for a Gone season 2. The show comes with a stellar cast, a collaborative production and thrilling plotlines. What else could you possibly want? Keep reading to get up to speed on all things Gone Season 2._x000D_

    Gone Season 2 Latest News

    There has been a lot of news – will they renew or cancel? will they be able to shoot because of the pandemic? Well, so far the cast and the production teams have been tight-lipped about any Gone season 2 rumours._x000D_
    There is a high possibility that a Gone season 2 will take place since the story of the main character has not been resolved and the show has received praise from viewers and critics._x000D_
    However, it is likely that any decisions regarding starting production on the show were affected by the COVID19 pandemic. Especially since this is a global show with international interests, it might be a while before we receive concrete news about the show._x000D_
    As of 2021, the show has been neither renewed nor cancelled by its production agency._x000D_

    What is Gone?

    _x000D_
    Gone is a crime and police drama that was internationally produced through collaboration with various global networks. The series is based on a 2014 novel by Chelsea Cain called One Kick. In the series, we meet ‘Kick” – aka Kit Lannigan, a child abduction survivor who becomes part of an FBI task force to find missing persons. The show has a fresh and exciting take on crime dramas and the way trauma shapes people._x000D_
    The series was premiered in Australia in 2017 but was officially broadcast 2018 onwards in France and Germany. Thereafter it has gained popularity on USA networks as well in 2019. With its increasing popularity, no wonder fans want to know more of what is to come. Watch the season 1 now to get in on the hype before a Gone season 2._x000D_

    Previously on Gone …Â 

    Our protagonist on the show is Kick – aka Kit Lannigan. Kick is a child abduction survivor and was rescued by an FBI agent called Frank Novak. Growing up, Kick becomes a master in self-defence and martial arts. Kick is also extremely smart and determined and courageous individual._x000D_
    It’s no surprise when Kick’s past comes back but this time in a positive light. FBI agent Frank Novak approaches her to join a special task force where they would solve abductions and missing persons cases. When faced with her childhood hero and the ability to help those in danger, our unlikely heroine takes up the job._x000D_
    The series follows Kick and her team as they solve complex cases, deal with childhood trauma and form bonds with each other._x000D_
    The Gone season 1 consists of 12 episodes, each of them dealing with a new case that connects to Kick’s own demons and past as well as she survives each day with her team. The stories in each episode are compelling and will definitely keep you glued to you seats._x000D_
    Cast

    Gone Season 1 has a great cast that includes:_x000D_

    • Leven Rambin as Kick aka Kit Lannigan

    • Chris Noth as Frank Novak – the FBI agent who saved Kick

    • Danny Pino as John Bishop – an FBI agent, hacker and friend of Kick

    • Andy Mientus as James Finley – also a child abduction survivor and member of the task force

    • Tracie Thomas as Maya Kennedy- an FBI colleague of Frank Novak who is part of the task force

    There are many great currents and former cast members that you should definitely look out for. A lot of the cast have been on other hit TV shows as well, so we can attest to their acting chops. Gone is a show that can make you pumped up but it has its laughing, crying, human moments as well._x000D_

    Conclusion

    Gone is a great crime drama with a lot of heart and found family. From the cast to the plot, the whole show is worth every single minute. Definitely watch Gone Season 1 and lets hope we get a Gone season 2 soon enough._x000D_
