Gone Season 2: Release Date, Story, Cast and More Updates

Gone is a an exciting and fastpaced crime and police drama that created a lot of buzzes when it came out originally in 2017 and since then has been continually expanding across the globe. With a widespread fanbase, there has been a lot of demand for a Gone season 2. The show comes with a stellar cast, a collaborative production and thrilling plotlines. What else could you possibly want? Keep reading to get up to speed on all things Gone Season 2._x000D_

There has been a lot of news – will they renew or cancel? will they be able to shoot because of the pandemic? Well, so far the cast and the production teams have been tight-lipped about any Gone season 2 rumours._x000D_

There is a high possibility that a Gone season 2 will take place since the story of the main character has not been resolved and the show has received praise from viewers and critics._x000D_

However, it is likely that any decisions regarding starting production on the show were affected by the COVID19 pandemic. Especially since this is a global show with international interests, it might be a while before we receive concrete news about the show._x000D_

As of 2021, the show has been neither renewed nor cancelled by its production agency.

Gone is a crime and police drama that was internationally produced through collaboration with various global networks. The series is based on a 2014 novel by Chelsea Cain called One Kick. In the series, we meet ‘Kick” – aka Kit Lannigan, a child abduction survivor who becomes part of an FBI task force to find missing persons. The show has a fresh and exciting take on crime dramas and the way trauma shapes people._x000D_

The series was premiered in Australia in 2017 but was officially broadcast 2018 onwards in France and Germany. Thereafter it has gained popularity on USA networks as well in 2019. With its increasing popularity, no wonder fans want to know more of what is to come. Watch the season 1 now to get in on the hype before a Gone season 2._x000D_