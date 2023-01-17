Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date Confirmed for 2022, Story Updates & More

There might be some good news for all the Otaku brethren who have fallen in love with the harem-centered hijinks in the Japanese manga adapted anime, titled “Monster Musume”. The unique storyboard that revolves around a world where monsters and humans live together in order to find a sense of harmony was the result of the beautiful concoction written and illustrated by Okayado. After running a poll on Monster Musume’s website in September 2014, asking if the readers would like to witness an anime adaptation of the series. The anime series began airing in July 2015, and was directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, and is scripted byÂ Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. And now we are waiting for Monster Musume Season 2._x000D_

Monster Musume Season 2 Release Date

The pandemic has had some adverse effects in all walks of life, and the anime industry is no exception. Until now the series has released a 12-episode season in the year 2015, and has also released two OVA’ by the year 2017. The tremendous craze thatÂ Kimihito KurusuÂ and his liminal harem created was so substantial that the fans were expecting news about the next season release very soon. First season of this fantasy series covered up to chapter 25 of the manga series. Though there have been no official news about the premiere of the second season, but fans are quite optimistic and they might get to see the glimpse of the series in the next couple of months._x000D_

!!Spoiler Alert!!Â

As of now including the OVA’ the anime adaptation has covered till the manga version’ 26th chapter, thus we can a chance to speculate that they would continue on with the next chapters. If the manga’ arc is to be taken as an inspiration without any deviation then in the first episode the fans would witness the arrival of Miia, Papi and Centorea’ mothers would be coming to Kimhito’ house and would be giving the big family quite a headache. And we might even see an end to the Ultimatum of marriage imposed on Kimihito byÂ Kuroko Smith._x000D_

And a kind reminder to my Otaku brethren, do be wary of nose bleeds. Though they are highly unlikely, their would dramatically increase with the harem hijinks that would come with the release ofÂ Monster Musume Season 2._x000D_

Characters expectedÂ

While the expected cast comprises_x000D_

_x000D_ Natsuki Nomura as suu, of Junji Majima as Kurusu Kimihito,

_x000D_ Sora Amamiya as Miia, Ari Ozawa as PApi.

_x000D_ Haruka Yamazaki like Mero

_x000D_ Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera

_x000D_ Ai Kakuma as Lala, Yu Kobayashi as Ms.Smith. _x000D_

Monster Musume Game?

The wait is long, so to get yourself distracted, you can get the hang of the game released under DMM GamesÂ in 2015. The game was released on December 21, 2015. At the height of its popularity, it had around 200,000 players. The game was shut down on November 22, 2016._x000D_

The article was reviewed and updated recently, The below information is outdated._x000D_

Monster Musume Season 2 Release Date Confirmed by The ShowrunnersÂ

UPDATED: According to the latest Reports received, it has been confirmed by the showrunners that Monster Musume Season 2 will be released in 2022. We know it is a long time for fans like us, but we cannot do anything about it. The pandemic has delayed the work. But the good news is we are getting season 2 in 2022._x000D_

Monster Musume is a Japanese manga series (Everyday Life experience with Monster Girls). Monster Musume is written and illustrated by Okayado. The series main character,Â Kimihito KurusuÂ (a.k.a. Darling, Boss, Master, Milord, Beloved, Honey, Mr. Darling, Snookums, Loverboy, Buddy or Mr. Newhire) is a Japanese student who accidentally gets involved withÂ interspeciesÂ and the rest follows with his life turning into turmoil._x000D_

If you have been keeping up with the Monster Musume, this post might bring you joy. And if you are among those who love fantasy anime but haven’t seen Monster Musume, then you should probably check the bottom of this article for the where what and when details of the same._x000D_

Monster Musume Recap

Before the start of Monster Musume, the government of Japan was secretive about mythical creatures being real. This was soon uncovered just three years before the release date, an act about the “Interspecies Cultural Exchange” was passed. Since the reveal, these creatures became part and parcel of human society, like Au-pair visitors or even foreign exchange students, but with a different set of rules and duties such as humans and liminal (creatures) are not allowed to proliferate or harm each other._x000D_

While Kimihito Kurusu did not volunteer for the program but later got indulged in the exchange when due to a mistake by Smith, got one of such creature Miia, delivered to Kimihito, Miia was shy and embarrassed, so Kimihito did not have the heart and soul to send her back and thus started living together._x000D_

Monster Musume Season 2 Mega Plot Twist

With the story proceeding, he gives other females liminal an adobe with himself. The house sooner becomes hell to him as he finds it hard to live in harmony with them all. And not just that but also with all the drama of helping them creatures get along with other humans. The world seemingly not in his favor: he is asked to marry one of the liminal. This leads the other liminal to vie for his attention. The series leads him with extreme encounters with the animals, but he restrains, given the legal peace. All of this is set to fire when he is picked up as a test case for the inter-human-animal activity._x000D_

Now that you are on your toes about the anime, you would surely be looking for the other seasons or a place to watch it._x000D_

Where Can I Watch Monster Musume Season 1

Japanese anime ‘Monster Musume’ subbed and dubbed versions is available on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, HiDive, VRV, and Crunchyroll._x000D_

Nest Season Release DateÂ

Season 2 for Monster Musume will be released in the ofÂ Fall-2021. Although we haven’t heard any official announcement from the studio. Our best guess is the fall of next year or maybe even after that, given the present endemic. Season 1 of the show aired in July 2015 and ended on September 23, 2015, with twelve episodes._x000D_

“The second season is in talks, but no confirmation is officially released.”_x000D_

Â For more news on Monster Musume Season 2, stay tuned with Global Coverage._x000D_

Â