It’s time where the big Korean series Moving (2021)is on its way to premiere exclusively on the digital streaming platforms sooner after taking a lengthy amount of time. If you are looking absolutely everything there is to know about Moving, here’s what we know about Season 1 of Moving K-drama (2021) Release Date, Preview, And Spoilers._x000D_

Moving K-drama (2021) Plot

The story of Moving revolves around the life of three high school students Kim Bong-Seok, Jang Hee-Soo, and Lee Gang-Hoon. Three of them attended the same school and are best friends. These three are no more normal and ordinary than others. They have hidden special abilities that are inherited from their parents. Kim Bong-Seok has the ability to fly long enough as he likes. Lee Gang-Hoon has more power than one can think and can move with higher speed. Jang Hee-Soo has a fantabulous athletic ability. He can recover from any injuries sooner. These three friends hide their special abilities as instructed by their parents. Because their parents think that their enormous power can be used by other people in the wrong way. So they struggled to protect them and their special abilities._x000D_

Moving Cast

In this Korean drama, Moving the famous actor, Jo In Sung will be paired with the beautiful actress Han Hyo Joo. This drama is a comeback for Jo In Sung as he starred before in the drama Dear My Friend in 2016. Besides these two actors, the drama includes the cast of senior actors like Cha Tae Hyun and Kim Sung Kyun. The drama is directed by Park In Je and Screenwriter Kang Full. The drama has a total of 20 episodes._x000D_

Moving Release Date

Are you curious to know the release date of Moving? But unfortunately, we can’t fulfill your hopes and expectations. As of now, there is no official confirmation about the release of the series Moving Season 1 Episode 1. But it is expected that the drama will wrap at some point and start premiering its very first episode of Season 1 in the month of August._x000D_

Spoilers Alert!

Since the date of release is not confirmed yet, the spoilers cannot be expected this soon. Usually, spoilers get released two or three days prior to the release of the same. So, sit tight and stay tuned with us to more about the release date and spoilers of the drama Moving._x000D_

Where To Watch Online?

_x000D_

As the release date is not confirmed so is the platform of streaming. However, Korean dramas are usually get released on Dramacool, Viu, and Viki. You can watch it over there for free of cost. Meanwhile, we are not sure about the release of the show on Netflix. But, you can use Telegram and Torrent to watch the same. We will likely update you once the announcement regarding the new episode of Moving is out._x000D_

