Royaltiz – get a free talent

Hello everyone, today I want to talk to you about Royaltiz, a platform where you can support sports talents, famous or promising in exchange for a portion of their future earnings. Explained in other words, it is a community where players meet in the form of NFTs that can be revalued over time.

The best thing about Royaltiz is that it is having a very good reception and has a lot of movement since hundreds of people register every day. There are those who say that may be Sorare’s direct competition, a fantasy football game where you can play with officially licensed digital cards and win prizes every week.

📋 What you will find…

How to get a free talent in Royaltiz?

Before explaining in more detail how Royaltiz works, I would like to inform you about this excellent promotion, in which you will receive a free player for the purchase of your first talent. Follow these steps to get an athlete:

Open an account with this invitationVerify your identity through KYC (DNI and Selfie)Deposit €15 with a card (arrive at the moment)Buy a talent, the one you want. no matter how muchReceive another free player valued from €5 to €40 (in the future it may be more)Put them on sale or save them in case they are revalued,

As you can see, it is a hyper simple promotion that everyone can benefit from. It is one of the fastest promotions that exist today since they usually verify the account almost at the moment. If you have decided to sell your players, you can charge your bank account, regardless of the amount.

💡 Trick to sell a player very quickly: put him one or two cents cheaper than the price you get. That way it will be sold on the same day and you can request a payment.

How does Royalty work?

The dynamics of Royaltiz is very similar to that of a cryptocurrency wallet, since on the one hand we are going to find the Portfolio with our talents, on the other hand we are going to see all the talents that exist or that are going to come out and those that most know have revalued.

In the Market section you will find the featured Talents based on the collections, the most prominent are Rugby, Tennis, Sports in general, Music and Entertainment. Highlight that the women’s football section is having a lot of pull and the example of this is that right now we find Griedge MBock, a well-known French soccer player who has appreciated 469% since it went on sale 😱

For the rest, it is better that you investigate on your own to get the most out of the platform. In the Market section you can see what are the most valued talents currently and which ones will be incorporated in the coming weeks. You have to be attentive to the new ones that come out, since they are launched with a lower market price than what they are usually worth.

Basic concepts in Royaltiz

If you are new to Royaltiz and you are not very into the subject, it is necessary to familiarize yourself with the rules to understand how to optimize your investments on the platform. Let’s start by breaking down the elements of a talent to see how it works:

Max Supply: is the maximum number of mint tokens (created) for a talent. This means no more tokens will be created. The maximum supply includes tokens for sale, tokens for market liquidity, tokens for talent, and tokens for marketing. This is what we call “Tokenomics”.Soft supply: is the volume of talents put up for sale during the introduction phase.Talent assessment: is the value of talent. The initial assessment is carried out with its internal algorithm that takes into account a multitude of parameters related to talent.Royalties: are the dividends paid by each token during the current (annual) period. Here you can see that there is a floor and a top. The floor is the minimum you will receive, while the cap represents the maximum. The calculation of dividends evolves for each period.roy for sale: this is the number of ROYs for sale on the market at the moment you are viewing the talent page.

Earn money by inviting Royaltiz

This is another point in favor of the platform and it is that for each person you invite and follow the same steps that you have followed, you will win a talent valued at up to €40. If your guest receives a €10 talent, you will receive the same and you can sell it whenever you want or trade with it.

Deposits and withdrawals

To be able to deposit and money and for future balance withdrawals It is mandatory to have verified identity. This is also necessary if you want to take advantage of the promotion in which they give away a talent for the purchase of the first one.

Royaltiz works with the intermediary company MANGOPAY, well known in various platforms that require deposits from customers. This is a point in favor since Royaltiz does not have access at any time to our bank or personal data. It is Mangopay who is in charge of sending and receiving money and from there to the platform or the user.

The minimum to deposit for the first time is €15, then you can put the money you want. On the other hand, there is no minimum amount to withdraw money, You can charge whenever you want and without commissions.

These are the only fees charged by Royaltiz:

– 5% on the total of each purchase transaction

– 1 euro for each purchase transaction, charged by MANGOPAY

¿Royaltiz paga?

Of course yes, at dineritopower we always test the platform and then recommend it. In these Instagram highlights You can see all the payments I have received and those that I will be uploading soon. I also take the opportunity to tell you to follow me because I upload promotions to earn money daily. If you don’t have Instagram, don’t worry, I’ll leave you the proof of Royaltiz payment that pays as MANSE (remember that it’s Mangopay that makes the payments).

Is it worth using Royaltiz?

In our humble opinion, we believe that yes, and not only because of the excellent promotion they have, but also because the world of NFTs, utility tokens and the digital world of sports they have enormous potential in a few years (if you are not already having it).

There are already many online games that use their own tokens and that are having great success in the world of investments, cryptocurrencies or simply in the world of digital business, we think that in the future this will be more than usual and why? not seize it now?

There are talents that have been revalued by more than 2000% since they were launched in Royaltiz, that is, if the user decides to save them as gold in cloth, they may be happy tomorrow. This is risky because the opposite can also happen. In that case it is best to withdraw the money and use it as a fun game.