Start-Up Season 2 korean drama Release Date, Recap, And Spoilers

Start-up season 2 Korean drama is highly in demand. People are eagerly waiting for the release of the korean drama. Read the article to find out the release date, spoiler, and everything you need to know about Start-up 2._x000D_

Start-up is a South Korean television series. The korean drama premiered on October 17 2020 and aired till December 6, 2020. The show was aired every Saturday and Sunday. It had Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Soen ho, and Kang Han Na as leads. The episodes of the show were released on Netflix after airing on tvN. The first season of the show has 16 episodes and received a positive response from its audience._x000D_

The show is set in a fictional valley in Southern South Korea and tells the story of people in the world of start-up companies. Seo Dal mi is a young woman who wants to start up a business. And become as successful as Steve Jobs. She is passionate about whatever she does and has experience in different areas as she had worked many part-time jobs._x000D_

The korean drama follows the love triangle among Seo Dal mi, Nam Do san, and Han Ji Pyeong. Dal mi mistakes Da San as her first love and he and he hopes to make that true._x000D_

Â The korean dramaRecap

Before moving further with the Start-Up Season 2 release date, Let’s Recap first what went on in Season 1._x000D_

The last episode starts with Dal mi having an interview with a reporter. Han Ji Pyeong is worried about the questions he would ask Dal mi but she tells him that she can handle it.

Dal mi and Do San discuss the bid and Dal mi tells him that she wants to create something that can help people. Her father died in a car accident and so she wants to create something that can help to reduce these accidents. We also see a conversation between Dal mi and Ji Pyeong. He tells her that he did not have any friends when he was younger. And her letters were very helpful for him._x000D_

The cast moves to the new office. In-Jae goes to meet Ms. Choi and bought both of them share an emotional moment. Hn Ji pyeong meets Do San and tells him that Yoon Seon hak is interested in investing in the company. Do San tells him to stop being emotional and to get a professional opinion._x000D_

Both of them agree on talking to Dal mi and accepting the investment. The finale is natural and mature. Dal mi presents her company’s technology at stand box. Then we see a scene of 2020. Dal mi and Do San are the CEO and CTO of Cheongmyeong. Photos in the scene show the great success of the company. We also see Dal mi and Do San coming out of the elevator together._x000D_

Spoiler

The show ended with showing Dal mi and Do san having a business together. They are successful and happy. If the story follows up where it ended in Season 1, then we can see the struggles of having a business. The Start-Up Season 2 can represent the highs and lows in a business.Â Although there are no updates about the second season of the show. But fans are still hoping for the best._x000D_

The story ended with a conclusive note so the chances of having a season 2 are low. So there might or might not be a second season of the show._x000D_

Start-Up Season 2 Korean drama Release Date

The release date ofÂ Start-up season 2 is not confirmed yet. The korean drama has also not made any announcement related to the second season of the show. The first season wrapped up the series pretty neatly and nothing was left unanswered so chances of having a season 2 are low._x000D_

But if the show gets a second season then it will not be released this year. There are very few Korean Dramas that have a second season but recently with Netflix, many shows came back with a new season. SO, it is possible that there will be a second season. The second season can release in 2022._x000D_

Where to watch Start-Up Season 2 korean drama

The show is available to watch on Netflix.Â The episodes were released on Netflix after being aired on tvN. Netflix has all the episodes of the korean drama with English subtitles and also available in Hindi Language.._x000D_

Start-up season 2 will be also available on Netflix for its viewers._x000D_

Start-Up Season 2- FAQ

Ques: Is start up a romance Kdrama?_x000D_

Ans: Â Aired on tvN and Netflix, Start-Up tells the story of Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk’s) struggle to build his dream company, Samsan Tech. … Nam Do San has his ups and downs in managing his company._x000D_

Ques: Is start-up a happy ending?_x000D_

Ans: Start-Up Ep 16: Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk get their happy ending; Kim Seon Ho smiles brightly because of Yeo Jin Goo._x000D_

Ques: Is start-up worth watching?_x000D_

Ans: Start-Up is a TV show well worth supporting, and seasoned viewers will be rewarded. … This series is just something, unlike any other show… I’ve never felt so immersed in a show before. Went through all 3 seasons in about 2 days, it was that good._x000D_

Ques: Who Will Suzy end up with, in Start-Up?_x000D_

Korean drama Start-Up aired its last episode with a happy ending for Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk.

