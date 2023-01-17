Stepler app – monetizes every step you take

We are full with the applications that pay us to walk and it seems to us the best way to make every trip profitableor what we do every day and also, it is a source of inspiration for when we are lazy.

Stepler app is an app that is installed on the mobile device and allows you to get bonuses for connecting daily and every 5000 steps. Later you can exchange those points for discounts or gift cards from your favorite stores, the truth is that it is very easy to use.

📋 What you will find…

📥 Download Stepler app on iOS and Android

Before starting to earn money with Stepler, you have to install the app on your mobile device through an invitation, here is mine. In this way you will receive 10 gift points for being a new user. It does not matter what operating system you use as it is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Once it has been downloaded to your phone, you only have to connect with your Google or Facebook account and as soon as you start moving, you will see how the pedometer begins to count the steps.

👣 How does Stepler app work?

The truth is that it is such a simple application that even your grandmother could use it to earn money (I just gave you an idea to motivate your grandmother to walk every day).

You will find 3 main icons; Home, store and profile. The Start icon is where you will see the steps you take in real time and as you can see in the image below, every 5,000 steps you can redeem points. They are divided as follows:

Reward for logging in: +10 points5,000 steps: +5 points10,000 steps: +5 points15,000 steps: +5 points20,000 steps: +10 points30,000 steps: +10 points40,000 steps: +10 points

The points are cumulative, that is to say that the day you do 40,000 steps you can claim 55 points in total since they are added to the previous ones. Doing the conversion 1,000 points equals one Stepler credit but they can be redeemed every 5,000.

To get more Steplers, you can watch a 30-second ad when it’s available, but it’s optional. Just like in Weward, in addition to earning points for walking, every 1,000 steps you can watch a video and therefore increase your profits.

According to what they say on the Stepler website “the app works by tracking and verifying your steps with an external pedometer, such as Google Fit, Apple Health or FitBit”, but the truth is that no need to have an external device. I only use my mobile phone when I go for a walk. If you have external devices you can connect them to your Stepler account and optimize step accounting.

🔒 Is it reliable to use this application?

Stepler AB is a company incorporated in Sweden, with its registered office at c/o KASERNHÖJDEN 13, 65339, Karlstad. There is no risk associated with using the application, the most that can happen to you is that you receive unwanted advertising in the mail registered in the application, as happens in any other.

You may think that installing an app that counts your steps is going to consume your battery, but the truth is that it is not. We specifically have not noticed any difference with the 4 apps that we have installed in this style. A few years ago it was common for these applications to consume your battery but the developers have significantly improved this part. If by any chance you notice that your battery is consuming more than usual, you just have to uninstall Stepler app.

Another detail that users are concerned about is location permissions, but hello! you have already given your permissions to almost all the applications that you have downloaded right now, At least this one will pay you.

💰 What prizes are there in the Stepler app

At the time of writing this article there 23 ways to redeem Steper points. We can divide them into two parts, discounts for large stores and gift vouchers. The discounts change periodically, to find out which ones are available you just have to go to the STORE section.

Among the gift cards, which are the ones that interest us, we find the following:

€10 gift voucher on Spotify: 1,500 pointsVideo game console: 25,000 pointsApple iPhone 13 128 GB: 50,000 pointsMango €50 gift card: 5,000 pointsAmazon €20 voucher: 3,000 pointsDaniel Wellington €100 and €200 gift cards: 5,000 and 10,000 points respectivelyWonderbox Package for 3 days: 10,000 pointsSephora gift card €25: 3,500 pointsCheque for The Fork €50: 6,000 pointsZalando gift card €50: 6,000 pointsECI gift card €50: 6,000 points

🔦 Opinions about Stepler app

After a few weeks using Stepler on all of our walks, we’ve given it a thumbs up for two reasons; the first is that point conversion is much better than other similar apps and therefore it is more attainable to get paid for the first time. The second reason is that it is very easy to use due to its simplicity and also motivates you to take 40,000 steps a day 😱

If you look carefully when redeeming a prize, the conversion of points is lower depending on which prizes, so you will have to consider the option that compensates you the most. For example, 50 euros for Zalando are 6,000 points, however, 50 euros for Mango are 5,000 points (1,000 points less for the same amount).

We have not yet reached the minimum to collect but as we always do, we will upload our first Stepler payment receipt at the head of this article. Do you dare to try the app?