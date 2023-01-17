Survey Junkie Review: Is It A Scam?

Some of the posts on this site do contain affiliate links to services. We recommend what we feel are the best products out there and at times we may receive a commission for purchases made via these links.
There’s never a shortage when it comes to online websites offering the promise of ‘get rich quick’ tricks and easy money.
One of the most popular website models that make use of this tactic is the online survey site. There are dozens, even hundreds, of these sites floating around the World Wide Web, luring people with their flashy rewards and sky-high promises. These days, it’s a must to be knowledgeable about this topic, so as not to fall into dangerous scams that could easily empty out your bank account.
In this article, we’ll discuss one such site: Survey Junkie. Is it safe to join? Is it a scam? Can you really earn money from Survey Junkie? Let’s find out!
What Is Survey Junkie?
Survey Junkie is an online survey website established in California a couple of years ago. Some sources say it was first founded in 2005, others say 2013, while there are also others that peg its foundation year as 2011. The confusion could be traced to the fact that the website, and its parent company, underwent major overhauls throughout the years. Previously, the company was called Active Measure, which was later renamed to Blue Media Ventures. Currently, it’s listed under the company name DISQO!.
Officially, Survey Junkie is a market research panel that aims to connect partner brands and companies with their target consumers, in order to gain their insights, opinions, and perspectives about certain products or services.
Should You Sign Up On Survey Junkie?
Survey Junkie is one of the most popular online survey sites out there and it’s quite easy to see why. Not only does it offer plenty of ways to earn money, but it also allows easy redemption of your points in the form of gift cards or PayPal cash. Signing up on Survey Junkie is completely free and if you’ve got some free time to spare anyway, we don’t see any reason why you shouldn’t sign up for Survey Junkie. In fact, we highly recommend it.
Is Survey Junkie Safe?
Survey Junkie is 100% safe. According to the website itself, it has around 3,000,000 members from all around the world.
As for the parent company, Blue Media Ventures, DISQO!’s old name, is listed under the Better Business Bureau with a rating of A+. A quick search online also reveals many favorable reviews from real people who have already tried the website before.
In addition to this, signing up for Survey Junkie is completely free. There’s absolutely no need to enter your credit card information or other personal information apart from the basics to join the site. While the site does allow people to sign up using Facebook or Google+, there’s also the option to go down the email address route. This means that you don’t have to worry about bank fraud or even identity fraud when signing up for Survey Junkie.
Who Can Use Survey Junkie?
Unfortunately, Survey Junkie is only available to a limited pool of individuals, at least as compared to other online survey sites. So far, only those located in the United States, Canada, and Australia can sign up for the site.
Some users have actually tried to sign up for the site while using a VPN, in order to bypass Survey Junkie’s country restrictions. This isn’t recommended, however, as the site does have algorithms to weed out the cheaters from the legitimate users. If Survey Junkie finds out that you’ve been using the site despite not actually living in one of the countries mentioned above, it will immediately block you from the site, regardless if you have any pending earnings. That could mean a lot of time and effort wasted, so if you’re not from the US, Canada, or Australia, it’s best to look somewhere else, you can find plenty of options HERE.
Aside from that, Survey Junkie also has age restrictions in place, similar to most other online survey sites. Children below the age of 13 cannot sign up on the site, due to the Child Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) which aims to protect children from the internet.
How Much Can I Earn On Survey Junkie?
Of course, the amount that you can earn on Survey Junkie varies per person since not everyone will spend the same amount of time and answer the exact same surveys on the site.
One thing to remember, before anything else, is that you shouldn’t expect to get rich or even replace your full-time job with this. Earning money from Survey Junkie may be easy in terms of task difficulty, but to be honest, it’s going to be hard to actually earn good money from this.
For one, you won’t always have something to do on this site. Some people are lucky to be eligible for many different surveys, but not everyone has this luck. That said, it is possible to earn some extra money from Survey Junkie, as long as you answer all surveys that come your way.
How To Earn Money On Survey Junkie
There are two main ways on how you can earn money on Survey Junkie: surveys and focus groups.
For surveys, it’s pretty self-explanatory. You complete a survey, you receive compensation in return. The compensation depends on various factors, of course, but just answering
Instead of cash, Survey Junkie awards users in points. The number of points awarded differs from survey to survey. 1 point is $0.01, so 50 points is $0.50, 100 points is $1.00, 200 points is $2.00 and so on. Obviously, shorter surveys award fewer points while longer surveys award more points. However, it still isn’t that straight-cut. It also depends on what category of survey you’re going to take, and whether or not you’re qualified to take the survey.
That’s right, not all surveys are open for all users. Some surveys require users to answer a few qualifying questions first to figure out if you’re qualified or not. Each question awards anywhere from 3-5 points. If it turns out you’re not qualified, the points are still yours. If you do end up qualified, then you get to receive the entire number of points once you complete the survey, on top of the bonuses from the qualifying questions.
As for focus groups, these tend to pay a bit higher than regular surveys, but they’re also harder to get into. You have to be fully eligible for a certain target market in order to qualify, but once you’re already in, it’s a great way to boost your income on Survey Junkie.
Tips On Maximizing Survey Junkie Earnings
- Complete your user profile. If you want to have a higher chance of becoming eligible for a certain survey, you should make sure to complete your user profile. There are 7 different categories for the profiles, namely General Profile, Shopping Profile, Health Profile, Household Profile, Interests Profile, Technology Profile, and Travel Profile. The more profiles you fill out, the better.
- Always check your email. Survey Junkie sometimes sends emails directly to those who are eligible for a certain survey. Make sure to check your email regularly so as not to waste this opportunity.
- Don’t lie on your profile. Ever. You shouldn’t try to increase your survey eligibility by lying on your profile. The system can detect inconsistencies with your answers which means that those who always change their answers between surveys can get tagged as unreliable, thus further lowering their eligibility.
How To Get Paid
Getting paid on Survey Junkie is rather easy. In fact, you can do it anytime, as long as you have enough points for the reward that you want.
While there’s no minimum balance required to redeem, if you want to receive cash via PayPal, you’ll need to have at least 1,000 points. This is equivalent to $10 in real money. Redemption takes an instant and you’ll be able to see the money in your account as soon as you redeem it from the site.
Another way to get paid on Survey Junkie is to exchange your points for gift cards. Again, there’s a set exchange rate of 1 point = $0.01, so if you want to receive a $20 Amazon gift card, you need to save 2,000 points first. Survey Junkie will then send you an email containing your gift card or coupon, although it does take a couple of days after you redeem your reward.
Once you have signed up for Survey Junkie, we have compiled a list of The 10 Best Survey Sites for you to check out.And further more if you're looking at other ways to make money online, check this comprehensive guide out: 13 Awesome Ways To Make Money From Home (That Actually Work)
Can you lie on survey junkie?
Although they might have little to no idea to know if you are lying or not, it’s better to not lie. At some point they can cross answers and dictaminate that you are not telling the truth and loss your already earnt money.