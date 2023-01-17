Survey Voices Review – Is It Legit?

What Is Survey Voices?

However, as with most sites of this nature, it’s not uncommon to wonder about its validity. Is it a scam? Should you use it? In this review, we’ll talk about Survey Voices in more detail and whether or not it deserves a spot in your online money-making life.Survey Voices is an online survey website run by Reward Zone USA, a company founded in 2011 in White Plains, New York by a man named Matthew Conlin. The site itself, however, is relatively young, having only started its operations in 3 years ago in 2016. One thing that makes Survey Voices stand out from most other survey sites we’ve reviewed is that unlike other survey sites, Survey Voices is claiming that they’re not an online survey site. While that may surprise you, it’s actually true – Survey Voices is not a survey site. At least, not exactly. According to Survey Voices’ own website, they’re actually a survey aggregator, which means that they don’t really have surveys or clients of their own. They’re not a marketing research company, unlike what other online survey websites purport to be. Its only purpose is to simply connect users to surveys they’re qualified to take from top survey websites, which includes sites such as Swagbucks, Survey Junkie or Inbox Pounds.In other words, Survey Voices is nothing but a middleman in a paid transaction between an online survey company and the survey taker. It doesn’t release surveys on its own nor does it take in users who will take surveys. It only redirects survey takers to the ‘right’ direction.One question that needs to be asked here is why you anyone would need a survey aggregator in the first place. Can’t you just look up survey sites on Google yourself? Isn’t this still a waste of time? In general, aggregators could actually be quite helpful, especially if you’re new to a certain niche. In the case of survey aggregators, Survey Voices could provide a much-needed service to users, assuming it actually does the job. One, it does all the searching for you, which saves you from having to manually search on Google. While it doesn’t provide an exhaustive list, it does save you a bit of time than if you had to do the search yourself. Two, you no longer have to go through 6 different sites to see which surveys you’re qualified for. With a survey aggregator, you just need to check one site and it will pull up the results from all sites available to it. Lastly, it determines which survey sites are safe for you to use. With so many scams rampant on the Internet nowadays, it’s always better to have an extra layer of protection between you and all the predatory websites out there.If you already have some prior knowledge about online survey sites, you’ll know that survey sites are far from a get-rich-quick scheme. In fact, it’s not really realistic to assume that you can replace your full-time income with online survey sites even if you answer surveys all day long. Most survey sites know this and are smart enough to market themselves simply as a way to earn extra money on the side. Survey Voices, on the other hand, promises its users that earning $300 in their first week alone is possible on this site. And to that, I say: $300 in a week? You’d be hard-pressed to earn $300 a month with any online survey site. Honestly, even the best and most popular ones wouldn’t dare give hard figures. And here’s Survey Voices, a relatively new player in the field, confident enough to advertise that to potential users. Speaking from experience here, I’d consider promises like that to be a big red flag.I believe in the saying, “never say never,” so I don’t want to come out here and say outright that earning $300 from the site is impossible. However, do take note that it is very, very hard. Even if you get a sliver of a chance, the sad reality is that most people will never be able to make this amount of money on the site, let alone in a single week. All you need to do is a little computation. In order to earn $300 a week, you need to earn a consistent $7.5 per hour, assuming you’ll be doing this full-time. Most online survey sites pay as little as $1 for a typical 20-minute survey. That means on average, you’ll be earning only $3 an hour, maybe $5 if you’re lucky enough to snag a high-paying survey. And even then, $5 is far from $300 a week and definitely far from a livable wage. Furthermore, Survey Voices also does not and cannot guarantee that you’ll be paid in cash for your time spent on all the survey sites it recommends. Many sites actually pay out in gift cards or gift checks, which doesn’t qualify as cash that you can put towards your necessities like bills or groceries.Of course, you can always sell gift cards for money and earn hundreds of dollars over time, but that’s still a different thing from earning the actual cash money from a real job. And take note of the keyword: ‘over time’. Realistically speaking, it takes a long time to earn hundreds of dollars from any survey site out there, let alone in a single week, even if you do every single survey you come across.According to Survey Voices, anyone above 13 years old can use the site. Based on my experience, though, this isn’t true. You’ll need to be from a certain location if you want to use the site, even if you’re already above 13 years of age. In order to sign up for the website, you need to input an address, and the only option available is the United States. This means that if you’re not from the US, then you better look elsewhere.If you are from the US, though, then signing up for Survey Voices is very easy. Just click the sign-up button on the site and provide your email address. It will then take you to the next page, where you can input your information. This includes your name, age, and location. Afterwards, the site will ask for a couple more questions to determine what surveys you qualify for.Obviously, surveys are the main way to earn money on Survey Voices, but you may also get other opportunities depending on the specific survey site. For example, one of the sites accessible to Survey Voices is Survey Junkie, which only offers paid surveys. However, Survey Voices can also connect you to Inbox Dollars, which also gives its users the opportunity to earn money through reading mails and shopping online. Basically, it all depends on the site that Survey Voices will link to you. Currently, here are some of the sites that are accessible to Survey Voices users:The site claims that you can earn anywhere from $5 to $75 per accomplished survey. Realistically speaking, you’ll probably earn more on the low end. It also claims that you can win up to $50,000 by using the slot machines at Slotomania.No website is perfect, but Survey Voices seems plagued with more issues than your typical online survey site.Survey Voices asks a lot of personal questions when a user signs up for the first time. You not only have to give your name and email address but also your phone number, which is a little uncommon. Worse, it’s not even optional. It’s either you give out your number or you can’t sign up for the free service. I’m aware that there are some things that are typical for many survey sites, but I still find it strange that Survey Voices is asking for all this information when they don’t even own the sites in the first place. It’s just a survey site aggregator after all and you still have to sign up separately for the actual survey site before you can access the survey referred to you by Survey Voices.You may be asking, “Why does Survey Voices ask for all that information?” There’s no real answer as to why they need this info, but a quick Google search suggests that they’re probably selling your information to third-party companies. Many people can confirm that signing up on Survey Voices with their email address opened them up to multiple calls and spam emails on a daily basis. And not all of these emails are from the survey aggregator. Some of them were apparently offers or deals from smaller companies that they’ve never heard of before.That’s not to say that all deals are bad, of course. There are plenty of good deals out there just waiting to be discovered by lucky individuals, hopefully such as yourself. However, the ‘deals’ that you’ll be receiving from Survey Voices are useless at best and downright scammy at worst. Here’s one example of an ‘exclusive’ offer you’ll see from Survey Voices: “Sign up today and get a $500 gift card! Link expires in 24 hours!” If you click on the link, it will just lead you to a site that shows nothing but ads and false promises. This should make it painfully clear that the certain site is not as honest as Survey Voices would like you to believe. Users also complain about the influx of ‘exclusive’ free trial offers after signing up for Survey Voices. While these may not seem as bad and may even be quite tempting, avoid them like the plague. These free trials usually require you to sign up with your credit card information first, and then will charge you without warning after the 3-day, 7-day, or 30-day trial is over. The worst kind of emails are those that usually start off with “Congratulations, you’ve won this item!” or something along those lines. You’ll have to claim the prize through a link, and once you click it, you’ll be asked to prove your identity by submitting a copy of your valid government ID or bank documents. Don’t. Unless you did enter a contest, there’s no way you could possibly win something out of thin air.Do keep in mind that this issue isn’t unique to just Survey Voices alone. Many other survey sites are known for this problem as well. One reason for this is that even if you do prequalify for a certain survey, that doesn’t mean you’re qualified for the entire survey. This leads to instances where a user could already be 5 minutes into a survey only to find out that they’re not qualified to complete the rest of the survey after all. That means no payment and wasted time. Sounds unfair, doesn’t it? But many survey sites are guilty of this practice, and users can’t do anything about it. Another reason for this is that many surveys limit how many users can answer it. Let’s say a survey only has a limit of 10 respondents. Even if you had already spent 30 minutes answering the entire questionnaire, if you were the 11th person to submit, you still wouldn’t get paid for all your time and effort. That’s because the quota was already reached and you, unfortunately, didn’t make it. Now that sounds even more unfair. While this is a problem systemic to most, if not all, online survey sites, I still think this is a big deal when it comes to Survey Voices. It just makes the website seem more scammy considering they’re advertising a $300 income per week potential when you can’t even get paid for every survey you complete.Simply put, it doesn’t. Since Survey Voices is just a survey aggregator, it doesn’t have any means to dispense earnings at all. It doesn’t issue checks, it doesn’t send money via PayPal or bank, and it doesn’t offer gift cards to users. This is all due to the fact that payments are literally nonexistent on the website. Remember, Survey Voices only connects users to external online survey websites that have their own way of managing payments to users. You still have to sign up on the linked site and earn enough money to reach the minimum payout. Each website has its payout methods and minimum payout thresholds, and what’s true for one site may not be true for another site. For example, Survey Voices links you to two sites, Swagbucks and Inbox Pounds. That means that once you go to Swagbucks and Inbox Pounds to answer surveys on there, you’re already out of Survey Voices’ jurisdiction.Survey Voices itself is not a scam, but the line separating it from scams is getting pretty thin. Just the promise of $300 in the first week is suspicious enough, to be honest. Like I already mentioned above, no well-established online survey site would give a hard figure as to how much you can earn on their website. Some may ask how Survey Voices earns money in the first place if it doesn’t have its own surveys. I don’t think that’s a sign that this whole thing is a scam, though. A likely reason for that is affiliate marketing. Every time Survey Voices successfully sends a new user to an online survey site, the owners receive a commission from the said site. That said, while Survey Voices itself may not be a scam, it doesn’t mean that it’s not doing some admittedly scammy things. For one, not all the sites that Survey Voices links its users to are safe and legitimate sites. Some of the sites are outright scams, many of which are aiming to gain your data for potentially nefarious purposes. Not to mention, you can’t even sign up for Survey Voices without disclosing your personal phone number and detailed home address. You’re always free to enter false information, of course, but I find it strange why this information would even be needed by a survey aggregator in the first place. Most online survey sites just need the user’s country or region and that’s it. And because of that, another possibility (albeit a scary one) is that Survey Voices earns money from selling third-party data. Perhaps that’s the reason why the website asks for so much information before you can sign up. Again, asking for user information is not illegal, but it is quite uncommon and therefore suspicious.If it isn’t obvious yet, I’m not really Survey Voices biggest fan. In my opinion, there’s not many compelling reasons for why you should sign up on Survey Voices. Survey aggregators, in general, are already low on my list of priorities, but this website in particular certainly takes the word ‘useless’ to a whole new level. So although I personally think that Survey Voices is not a scam, I do suggest that you tread carefully in case you’d want to check it out yourself. As a site aggregator, Survey Voices should make sure that it only connects its users to safe, legitimate sites that actually pay out money. Unfortunately, it’s not happening here. Some of the sites that it’s linking to are just plain scam sites whose only goal is to get your private information. Worse, it seems like Survey Voices has no problems doing that. It’s much better to Google everything yourself than to use such an unreliable website. Here, I’ll help you out and give you my own recommendation: go check Swagbucks, Survey Junkie or Inbox Pounds for the UK guys instead. Those three are much better than Survey Voices, in more ways than one. If you’re still interested in trying out Survey Voices for yourself despite this entire review, I would probably recommend using fake credentials and a separate email. That i