The famous K-Drama, The King: Eternal Monarch completed its first season with 16 episodes and fans have been excited for a new season ever since. The rollercoaster ride is expected to be continued as we have heard rumors for a new season. So, today we will update you with the same. Keep reading more to find out: The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2: Release Date, Recap, And Spoilers!_x000D_

Recap

Before moving further with The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 release date, let’s get a quick recap._x000D_

The protagonist of The King: Eternal Monarch is Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) who is a modern-day Emperor of the Kingdom of Corea. From the first episode to the season finale, The King Eternal Monarch has been a very entertaining and loving character for the audience. The season begins with an escape to an alternate reality. Here, the Republic of Korea exists in the Kingdom’s place._x000D_

The story then goes about meeting people from important phases in his life, like detective Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-Eun). And even Lee Gon’s half-uncle, Lee Lim (Lee Jung-jin). They all were involved in some important event of the king’s past._x000D_

Some characters which we expect to return in The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 are: Lee Min-ho as Lee Gon/ Lee Ji-_x000D_

hun. Jung Hyeon-jun as young Lee Gon, Kim Go-Eun as Jung Tae-eul / Luna. Also, Woo Doo-hwan as Jo Eun-seob / Jo Yeon, Kim Kyung-Nam as Kang Shin-Ja, Jung Eun-Chae as Goo Seo-Kyung / Goo Eun-a, Lee Jung-jin as Lee Lim._x000D_

Spoilers

We do not have any information regarding spoilers or turns in the plot yet. Also, since we saw Yi Gon and Jung Tae Eul holding hands, and later turning to an elderly couple also holding hands, we’re not quite sure of what to expect in The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2._x000D_

The previous episodes can be watched on Netflix._x000D_

The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2: Release Date

Currently, The King: Eternal Monarch has not been renewed for a second season. But since the show got pretty popular and we saw a lot of fan petitions for the same, we might expect a new season. Although it is not confirmed yet, it is expected to be released either in late 2021 or early 2022. We believe that the delay might’ve been caused due to the pandemic situation in the world._x000D_

We will be back with the latest updates from the show._x000D_

Until then,_x000D_

Stay tuned withÂ the global coverageÂ for more updates.Â