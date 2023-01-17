Wesley Snipes Physically Abused and Hit Halle Berry While Dating Her: Rumor Hit the Internet Again

Halle Berry is an African-American renowned Hollywood actress. News of her being abused is almost three decades old. But, unfortunately, it was never cleared who actually did it. Over the years, many names of her romantic partners had come up but it was only until 2015, when Dave justice spill the beans._x000D_

Dave justice is an retired basketball outfielder and an ex-partner of Halle Berry. He was formerly accused of hitting her though, he keeps on denying the accusation. Also, Halle berry never passed any statement clearing his name or mentioning someone else's. Finally, in 2015, Dave spoke up regarding the whole incident clearing his name and actually calling-out the offender- Wesley Snipes. However, news has again take over social media after Wesley attended global awards.

Halle Berry, Physically Abused By A Renowned Hollywood Personality

Halle Berry is an American model and actress, who had played part in many Hollywood movies. American beauty has been through many ups and down in her personal life. Moreover, as a child, she has witnessed an abusive father(towards her mother) and then in later years she faced the same with her partner. Many people had criticized her for having divorces. But she have affirm believe in not letting any man hurt her again.

Halle Berry Open-up

It was in 1996, when she opened up in a talk show that she had been a victim of abusive partner. Although, she never mentioned any particular name. Media being media started putting dots together. And started putting fingers on her ex-husbands to ex- partners, in which one of the name was of Dave Justice. He always denied the accusation and wanted Halle Berry to clear up the things though, Halle never opened up afterwards. Back then, even Dave didn't mention any name. Moreover, it was found that as Wesley hit Halle so hard that she lost her 80% of hearing ability.

Dave Justice Tweet Attack On Wesley

Dave justice put up a statement in 2015, on twitter to clear his name. He mentioned that he wants to clear things up because now he is a father of three children; there could be a chance his kids and there friends might read it in future. And he didn't want any disrespect coming there way. Later, in one of his tweet, he also mention (WS) referring to Wesley snipes being the actual offender.

The topic again become talk of the town after media caught Wesley presented in the global awards. However, he or Halle have not yet come up with any clarification.

