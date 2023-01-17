Who Is Amanda Cerny Boyfriend? Relationship Timeline 2022

Amanda Cerny, the social media star and a popular YouTuber is one of the biggest influencers these days with millions of followers. She has been a familiar face all over the internet as we saw her as a cover model on Health and Wellness Magazine and even in collaboration with fun head Bhuvan Bam. Who Is Amanda Cerny Boyfriend? Read this article

Talking of relationship status as of now in 2022, Amanda Cerny Dating is currently in a relationship with an American Instagram Personality Johannes Bartl. The relationship with him started in 2017 as they started to collaborate with their YouTube videos together. Johannes Bartl is himself a fitness freak with more than 2 million social media followers. Both of them had great company with each other as we could see the air of love flowing all over their social media handles. So Do you want to know that Who is Amanda Cerny Dating? And Who is Amanda Cerny Boyfriend? So let’s get to know more about it.

Amanda Cerny’s relationship and Dating History:

Before this Amanda Cerny was dating Dane Cook from 2011-2014. Dane Cook is also a renowned stand-up comedian and actor. At that time they both had an age difference of 19 years as Amanda Cerny was just 20 then. Whereas in 2016, Amanda Cerny was rumored to date Justin Bieber and during that same time she dated Logan Paul for a few months. However, their fans loved this duo but they ended up with a split in few months._x000D_

Other than these Amanda Cerny has also been rumored to be in a relationship with celebrities such as Lele Pons, John Shahidi, and even King Bach but since there was no such display we can assume that even if they existed, they were of a short life. However, it’s never tough to know who’s Amanda Cerny Dating because of her high social interaction. The list of Amanda Cerny boyfriend is quite long but always haves those big-name influencers_x000D_

More about Amanda Cerny:

Talking further about Amanda Cerny’s boyfriend list, well it can go long and can even be uncertain. She has been handling multiple things at times, she has been a great combo of an actor, fitness model, YouTuber, TV personality and that is what makes the list so long and uncertain._x000D_

Amanda Cerny has also been a United Nations ambassador and has been part of many social causes and even supporting social charities._x000D_

Fans of her are always curious to know about what’s going on in her life because of her social interaction and especially the Indian fans who got mesmerized after she came with the traditional Indian attire on the occasion of Diwali. But as of this year’s start, there are no such updates on her love life._x000D_

