Youjo Senki Season 2 Confirmed: Release Date And Other Details

Our favorite anime series, the Youjo Senki Season 2 has come up with new updates. Here is an update about the new season that is to be released.Â _x000D_

When Is Youjo Senki Season 2 Releasing?Â

And finally, here we have some updates about the new season of Youjo Senki. There are still no updates about the release date of the series. Also, we still don’t have proper updates about the release of the new season of Youjo Senki. But, we now have some bit of information about the new season. The announcement of the renewal of the series has been confirmed for 19th June 2021. This Saturday the renewal was confirmed and we have no more updates as of now. But, for sure we can expect a new season to hit our screens this year or the next._x000D_

https://twitter.com/youjosenki/status/1406235566383910915_x000D_

Will There Be Youjo Senki Season 2 In 2022?Â

We can expect the series to release in 2022. Also, there are high hopes that we can expect the series to be on our screens by 2022. The likeliness of the release of a new series is determined by three factors – The source material, The reach of the previous season, and the hype that the series still has. Youjo Senki is adapted from a light novel. According to the reports, the series is adapted from the novel. And, there are still other parts of the novel that has not yet been adopted. So, here there are chances that we can expect the series to come up with the new volumes from the novel._x000D_

The reach of the previous season was immense. There were a lot of audiences that Youjo Senki gained post its release. But, as years passed, the series’s hype decreased and people started losing interest in the series. Also, the series had a big blu ray hit. With all of these factors, we can expect that the series will hit our screens this 2022._x000D_

Youjo Senki – Plot

Youjo Senki is an Isakei anime adapted from a light novel. A very rich salaryman dies. Later, he is reincarnated and comes into the world through the form of Tanya. Also, Tanya is an orphan girl according to an alternate reality. Now comes the curse. Being X claims that if Tanya doesn’t have a natural death or failed to believe in that, her life will be doomed. Also, she will be deprived of her rights in the cycle of reincarnation. Moreover, her body will be sent to hell. This is of course because of the wrongdoings that she did in her previous life. The rest of the story traces the life of Tanya in search of an alternative for this curse that she has caught herself into._x000D_

Genre: Fantasy, War Anime_x000D_

Youjo Senki Characters

Tanya von Degurechaff _x000D_ _x000D_

Tanya is a very complex character. In her past life, Tanya described herself as someone with many complexes and that he was twisted. She has both superiority and inferiority complexes, which is shown by how she compared herself to real geniuses she couldn’t compete with, while also desired to be above others._x000D_

Sociopath

Tanya has a lot of sociopathic traits; cold, calculating, and often sees others as objects she can use to her advantage. This allowed her to rise rapidly through the ranks of her careers in both lives._x000D_

Tanya places her faith in numbers, following theÂ

Tanya also sees herself as a profitable human resource, doing everything to raise her value in the eyes of her superiors, which drives her to put up a front of the perfect soldier since her recruitment. This impresses and also unnerves her comrades, particularlyÂ

Sometimes, this trait also becomes a disadvantage to her, such as her lack of empathy that disables her from putting herself in other people’s shoes. In particular, her lack of insight into the possibility that the people she offended by her callous dismissals would take revenge on her._x000D_

Libertarian

She is also a libertarian, as could be seen from her monologue about freedom of will and the goal for a comfortable life in the rear. Something she had sought in a previous life, too. This trait of personality is also the source of her frustration on how the Imperial Army treats their soldiers, in which mission is an absolute and she couldn’t disobey even suicide missions. It’s also why Tanya loathes Being-X for disrespecting her freedom and intending to convert her even against her will._x000D_

Paragon

Due to her faith inÂ signaling theory, Tanya dons a mask of the perfect soldier. On the surface, Tanya is every bit what an Imperial soldier should strive to be. A harsh disciplinarian who still cares about the lives and safety of her troops. A stupendously powerful and brutal warrior that still adheres to international laws. A person with a sharp tactical mind, unflinching courage, and unquestionable loyalty to her country. An officer who nevertheless remains humble and respectful to even non-commissioned officers. A devout believer in religion who often calls upon God to bless her country. All of these would make her an inspirational figure, the fact that she is a young girl only makes the adults around her vow to work harder._x000D_



Tanya has an iron-clad belief in her ideology and methodology, which is also why she is oblivious of the fact that what she did in her previous life didn’t give the same result in her current career and timeline. More often than not, she has assumed other soldiers would share her mindset, such as refusing to apply for a dangerous assignment, leading her to a series of failures in achieving her goal. While she did notice she didn’t get the results she wanted, Tanya stubbornly believes her method isn’t the reason._x000D_ Viktoriya Ivanovna Serebryakov _x000D_ _x000D_

Before her first battle in the Rhine, she was a naive girl like most teenagers her age. After that, she tried hard to learn how to fight as a mage to follow Tanya, her platoon leader. She seldom complained to Tanya, though most times she could barely be accustomed to the painful living of battle. She is a competent adjutant, and also a pragmatist. She gets along well with the other soldiers in the 203rd Aerial Mage Battalion._x000D_

_x000D_ In the anime _x000D_

She is carefree, friendly, hopeful, a God-believer, and an optimistic person. She always cares for the lives of her commander, best friend, and her comrades. She is naive and slightly childish despite her age, she often gets excited and pumped up whenever people talk about food with her. Although she is scared when her commander, Tanya Degurechaff, becomes angry, she always thinks positively and never gives up in the hope she would act like a normal young girl._x000D_ In the manga _x000D_

It gets close to the light novel. In addition, she is more emotional in front of Tanya and becomes strict when carrying out her orders._x000D_

She is conscripted due to her magical talent and attended cadet school in 1923. She is appointed as Corporal alongside Harald von VistÂ andÂ Kurst von WalhorfÂ under the command of previously ranked Second LieutenantÂ Tanya Degurechaff._x000D_

With the recommendation from First LieutenantÂ SchwarzkopfÂ andÂ Tanya Degurechaff, she is sent to OCS and goes through an accelerated program. After graduating from OCS, she is assigned to be Tanya’s adjutant because of their familiarity and gender. She also joins the training unit V601 and is retrained by Tanya in the Alpen Mountains Zugspitze Training Area. Finally, she completes the retrained mission and becomes a member of the 203rd Aerial Mage Battalion._x000D_ Erich von Rerugen _x000D_ _x000D_ _x000D_

He is knowledgeable, diligent, and thoughtful in his duties. He has extraordinary observations of various departments during the War College conference and received high evaluations even in the General Staff. Hence, he is able to see through Tanya’s true nature and thinks of her as a monster._x000D_

But of all the people in the Empire, he is the one who trusts Tanya the most, supporting her requests for assaults to the point where he even fights Strategic command about it._x000D_

Where To Watch Youjo Senki Season 2?Â

As of now, we have no proper announcement about the digital rights of the screening of the series. But, Crunchyroll has the 12 episodes of Youjo Senki Season 2. Unfortunately, Funimation has stopped screening Youjo Senki. Moreover, they screen them in the English Dub too._x000D_

The Teaser Of Youjo Senki Season 2

Although we don’t have official teasers or trailers of the new season, the Youjo Senki Season 2, we have gathered some information regarding the new season of Youjo Senki._x000D_

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63bOGf8WZIg_x000D_

