Who is Jennifer Grant Husband, Daughter, Personal Life, Net-Worth & More

Jennifer Grant is the Daughter of famous actor couple Cary Grant and Dyan Cannon. Furthermore, Keep Reading to find out more about her Personal Life, Family, her Work, and Total Net Worth. Jennifer is best known for her roles in the TV Series Beverly Hills. Furthermore, She was born in California on the 26th of February 1966. Her parents divorced when she was just two years old. However, She didn’t start her acting career well into her life. One of the main reasons for this was her Father didn’t want her to have Acting as a Career. However, after her father’s demise, she got her big break in acting. Furthermore, She has had roles in shows like Beverly Hills and even had Guest Appearances in Friends. Now that you have an idea about who Jennifer Grant is, Keep Reading to find out more about her Personal Life.

Personal Life

She has done a good job in keeping her Personal Life fairly secret. She was married to American Television Director and Producer Randy Zisk. However, They were only married from 1993 to 1996. She has two children a son and a daughter. The son is named Cary Benjamin Grant Page on the 12th of August 2008. Her daughter Adele Grant was born on the 23rd of November 2011. Now that you know a bit more about Jennifer Grant and her Personal Life, Read about all her Past Present and Future Works

Movies And TV Shows

_x000D_

Her works include the 1996 movie Savage and The Evening Star. 1998 movie Erasable You and My Engagement Party. 2000 movie The View From the Swing. 2005 movie Going Shopping and Welcome to California. 2015 movies Little Loopers, Ghost squad, and Christmas Trade. And Finally, 2017 movie Becoming Cary Grant. TV shows include the 1993 Show Moon Over Miami. 1994 TV Shows Robin’s Hoods, Time Trax, Super Dave’s Vegas Spectacular. 1995 series Friends. 1997 Shows Chicago Sons, Walker, Texas Ranger, and Ellen. 1998 TV Show Guys Like Us. 1999 Tv Show Movie Stars. 2006 TV show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and 2007 Show My Daughter’s Secret. So far she isn’t working on any new Projects_x000D_

Jennifer Grant Net Worth

When her father died, she was left with half of her Fathers $60 Million estate. However, the 55 Year Old is worth over $20 Million. She has had a very successful acting career after having a lot of dead-end jobs in the past.