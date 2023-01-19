Julian Sands, the British actor made popular in the films “Bedroom with a City View”, “Warlock” and “Dying in Las Vegas”, was identified on Wednesday as the person who disappeared nearly a week ago while taking a walk on a popular trail on Mount San Antonio (known locally as Mount Baldy), north of Los Angeles, California. The 65-year-old actor was reported missing by his family at 7:30 pm on Friday, January 13. Sheriff of San Bernardino County, search operations are being hampered by the severe storms that shortly after the disappearance hit the area, described as “extremely dangerous”. , adds the statement, referring to drones. “Room With City View”” data-title=”British actor Julian Sands has been missing for nearly a week after hiking in California – SAPO Mag”> “Bedroom With A City View” From the same generation as Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant and Rupert Everett, Julian Sands got his start with supporting roles in Roland Joffé’s Oscar-winning “Bloody Land” and the popular “Oxforx Blues”, starring Rob Lowe (“A Descoberta” in Portugal), both from 1984. His notoriety came with his success as the protagonist alongside Helena Bonham Carter in the romantic drama “Quarto Com Vista Sobre A Cidade”, by James Ivory ( 1985), followed by “Gothic – Poets and Ghosts”, by Ken Russell (1986). Choosing to move to Hollywood to get into American films, he made all kinds of productions, of greater or lesser quality, but which rarely fulfilled. the promise revealed by the initial works. Among the best are the titles of the horror saga “Warlock”, known in Portugal as “Sortilégio” and “Sortilégio 2: o Juízo Final”, from 1989 and 1993, as a wizard who traveled from the eighteenth to the twentieth century, where it continued to be pursued by witch hunter played by Richard E. Grant (in the first film). “Warlock”” data-title=”British actor Julian Sands has been missing for nearly a week after hiking in California – SAPO Mag”> “Warlock” Other important titles in this first phase were “Arachnofobia” (1990); “O Festin Naked”, by David Cronenberg (1991); “A Woman’s Secret Passions” (1991); and the very controversial at the time (1993) “Boxing Helena” (“Wild Passion”), directed by Jennifer Lynch (David’s daughter). Oscars “Dying in Las Vegas” (1995), “Accomplice at Night” (1997) and “Timecode”. Already in a downward phase, the films with more visibility were “The Million Dollar Hotel”, by Wim Wenders (2000); “Vatel”, by Roland Joffé (2000); “The Medallion” (2003); “Romasanta” (2004); Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s Thirteen” (2007); the American version “Millennium 1: The Men Who Hate Women”, by David Fincher (2011); and “The Painted Bird”, by Václav Marhoul (2019). On television, the interpretation of terrorist Vladimir Bierko in the fifth season of “24” (2006), Jor-El in two episodes of “Smallville” (2009- 2010), Miles Castner in the eighth season of “Dexter” (2013) and William Jagger in the series “Crossbones”. Better received were several stints on stage in the last decade, including under the direction of John Malkovich. in the game “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2”.