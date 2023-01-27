After controversial omission, Austin Butler confirms that former girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens was the first to believe in him as Elvis Presley

Austin Butler is now one of five Best Actor Oscar nominees for “Elvis,” but less than four years ago he had a very minor role in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and was best known for being the boyfriend. by Vanessa Hudgens. After the nominations were known, the actor recognized the importance of the now ex-girlfriend in this journey, clarifying a controversial omission. long ‘casting’, Butler was announced as Elvis in July 2019. In a press conference with other actors to The Hollywood Reporter released on January 10, Butler told how, at Christmas 2018, a festive song by Elvis Presley was playing on the radio and “a friend” turned to him after hearing him sing it and said he had to play the king of rock n’ roll. Two weeks later, he added, he was at the piano and “the same friend was there.” and went back to encouraging you to actively think naked m project. According to the actor, these were the words of the “friend”: “I’m serious. You have to find out how to get the rights for an argument”. TV interview after the casting of “Elvis” was announced: since the meeting at Christmas when she told her boyfriend that she had to play Elvis after looking at him, naturally blond but with his hair dyed black, and hearing him sing , until the party in January when he turned to him and reinforced ‘I don’t know how, but you need to understand how to play Elvis. I don’t know how we got the rights, but you have to represent him'”. ” data-title=”After controversial omission, Austin Butler confirms former girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens was the first to believe in him as Elvis Presley – SAPO Mag”>

On social networks, there was criticism for the lack of recognition of the "friend", since it was evident the great role of encouragement before the end of the relationship and Butler left for the shooting in Australia. Others defended the actor, saying that it was a matter of common sense as they are both now dating other people. The official recognition came when a journalist from the LA Times began asking if he could "clear up" the confusion over who exactly had inspired him to be Elvis and even before finishing, replied "I was with my girlfriend at the time." When asked to clarify that he was referring to Vanessa Hudgens, the answer was clearer: "That's right. We've been together for so long and she had this kind of moment of clairvoyance, so I really owe you a lot for believing in me." Austin Butler is up for Best Actor with Colin Farrell ("The Spirits of Inisherin"), Brendan Fraser ("The Whale"), Paul Mescal ("Aftersun") and Bill Nighy ("Living"). The Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 12th.