Best Chain Saw Sharpener: Find The Perfect Match!

Once upon a time, sharpening a chainsaw required working on each individual tooth of the chain by hand. Modern chainsaw sharpeners are starting to change all of that. A chainsaw that has become dull can be easily brought back into shape with the assistance of an electric sharpener, which is also known as a grinder.

DIYers also have access to a vast selection of manually operated chainsaw files and sharpeners that are reasonably priced. Even though they demand a little bit more effort, these are preferred by both do-it-yourselfers and professionals because they can be used out in the field.

Keep reading this article to understand which features are most essential and some of the best chainsaw sharpener options that are now available so that you may select the best chainsaw sharpener for specific needs.

The Kind Of Chainsaw Sharpeners To Vouch For

Using an electric sharpener is considerably different from using a manual one, so it’s important to know how it operates. While a mechanical chainsaw sharpener adds more work to the process, it also has some advantages.

Electric

The saw chain is placed in a horizontal path on the base of an electric sharpener, and a disk-shaped sharpening stone (resembling a round saw blade with really no teeth) is inserted into a pull-down cap.

The pull-down head can be tilted and adjusted to ensure that the grinding stone is in touch with the cutting links in the chain at the optimal front angle. As the grinding wheel approaches the cutting links of the saw chain, the swiveling guide keeps it at the ideal side angle for cutting.

Setting the angles correctly is probably the most time-consuming component of sharpening, but once you’ve done that, you can hone the cutting blades on a whole saw chain in a matter of minutes.

People who regularly use the chainsaw (or more than one chainsaw) should invest in an electric sharpening. Though portable battery-operated models do exist, the majority of electrical chainsaw sharpeners are tethered and meant for permanent installation.

Manual

A manual chainsaw may appear enough for individuals who have a limited tool set or who don’t plan on using their saw very often. Manual chainsaw sharpeners aren’t what they seem to be, though. Stick shift chainsaw sharpeners are the cheaper alternative, but they aren’t limited to little instruments.

Extremely precise, large, bar-mounted models can be nearly as fast and precise as the best electric chainsaw sharpener after they are set up. A simple chainsaw file, on the other hand, is the true cheap alternative, but learning to use one effectively may take some time.

Automatic

Automatic chainsaw sharpeners (or portable chainsaw sharpeners) may seem like the best option because they require so little work. They attach to the end of the chainsaw blade and keep a sharpening pebble in contact with the blade at all times.

Although sharpening stones can be adjusted to some degree so that they are compatible with different chainsaw blades, this is not a perfect fit. The sharpener for one chainsaw may not be adequate for the owner who also owns another chainsaw.

How To Assure You Are Selecting The Best Chainsaw Sharpener?

Now that you understand the differences between electric and manual sharpeners, you can decide which installation method is best for your garage or workshop. When shopping for a chain sharpener, make sure to find one with the right speed and pitch for your chainsaw. Don’t forget about automation, digital technologies, and extras.

Mounting

Chainsaw sharpeners can be mounted to a workbench or a wall. You can mount it on a bench if you have a lengthy, wide workstation, or you can hang it on the wall when you have a small, confined workspace.

As an added bonus, a wall-mounted chain sharpener can be installed at or slightly below eye level, saving the user from having to stoop over to sharpen many chains. Some electric sharpeners have two different mounting options, including a bench and a wall.

The chainsaw’s flat metal plate is the target of the bar-mounted sharpener, which clamps around the plate. These are also referred to as bars or chainsaw blades. Their major benefit is portability, which is ironic given that they are manually controlled. They are useful in situations where transporting a powered model would be impractical, such as in the field.

Identical Tone Production

The pitch of a chain is the horizontal distance between its links, measured in inches from one end to the other. Chainsaw chains can have a pitch of either 1/4 inch, 0.325 inches, 3/8 inches (full profile), 3/8 inches (low profile), or 0.404 inches. 3/8-inch or 3/8-inch low-profile pitches are the most typical. These two angles are the minimum that most sharpeners can handle. There are many venues that can host all five pitches.

There are different-sized chains for chainsaws. Your sharpener should work with the cable & chains you use most often. Knowing the pitch of your chain is necessary for this. Saw arms on chainsaws typically feature this number for easy reference.

Compare And Contrast: Hydraulic-Assist Vs. Manual-Only

When you lower the whirling grinding wheel, some of the newest electric sharpeners clamp the chain into place hydraulically. In that manner, when the wheel makes contact, the cutting links won’t budge.

In the absence of a hydraulic system, the tool may have a knob that may be turned to lock the cutting links in place before the grinding wheel is lowered. The use of hydraulics aids productivity.

Rapidity to Its Absolute Limit

The number of revolutions per minute is how manufacturers describe the rate at which the grinding stone turns (rpm). Between 3000 and 4200 revolutions per minute, typically. Although 3,400 rpm is the norm, substantially higher speeds are possible. While sharpeners with a greater rpm in theory get the job done faster, users should use caution when working with such devices.

A sharpener with a greater rpm could break cutting links more easily, although this poses no risk to the user. The cutting link is more prone to being gouged if the grinding angles are not exactly adjusted, as the spinning stone will make contact with the blade in the wrong neighborhood.

Particular Equipment

There are two types of electric sharpeners available: those that require you to manually release and advance the chain links, and those that do all for you once you’ve set the modifications to a particular chain’s specifications.

Most chainsaw sharpeners can be adjusted with a simple turn of a knob or turn of a handle; however, a few of the newest models can connect to the internet and use gadgets to accurately set the cutting angles. LED screens on today’s automated models enable you to input data like the desired incision angle and the desired depth of the cutting connectors.

More Benefits

There are electric chainsaw sharpeners that provide extra features and extras that are helpful.

An incorporated light glows on the junction of the grinding rock as well as the cutting links, making it simple to see if you’ve achieved the desired angle.

Stone grinding wheels can be purchased alone, but it is more common to acquire one or more wheels with the sale of a sharpener. When sharpening cutting links, use a wheel whose diameter corresponds to the height of the links you’re working with.

To ensure that the grinding wheel is the right diameter for the slicing links you are sharpening, use a grinding wheel gauge, which is a little plastic or metal bar with notches.

In order to keep the grinding wheel clean, a dressing stone is used before each use.

The Best Chain Saw Sharpener: Aware Yourself

The following models are among the best chainsaw sharpener possibilities because of their long lifespan and high level of performance. Keeping the buying tips mentioned above in mind, you may select one of these models.

Oregon 410-120 Chain Grinder

In addition to being able to sharpen chains using any of the five standard ratios (1/4″, 3/8″, 0.325″, complete profile 3/8″, and 0.408″), the Oregon chain grinder is also exceptionally versatile because it can be installed on a side or a workstation.

Tough and top-tier, this sharpener has a hand crank for locking in the cutting links and includes three grinding stones, a dressing stone, as well as a plastic gauge to measure how sharp each wheel is. The two provided bolts allow you to secure this sharpener to a bench or wall. There’s also a handy built-in light for increased visibility.

Product Specs

Type: Electric

Compatible pitches: 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch low profile, 0.325-inch, full profile 3/8-inch, and 0.404-inch pitches

Mountable: Yes

Powercare Field Kit (8-Piece)

The Powercare pick is a mobile chain sharpener package that really is easy to utilize and effective. It contains everything you require to hone one or more chainsaws, making it an excellent choice for those on a budget. This package includes eight chainsaw sharpening blades that may be attached to a hardwood blade.

These tools have the capacity to file chain pitches measuring 5/32 inches, 3/16 inches, and 7/32 inches. In addition, this set features a flat file as well as a measurement guide to ensure that the sharpening procedure is carried out with the utmost accuracy.

Including its nylon carrying bag that features a hook-and-loop clasp, this model is designed to be easily transported and stored in a toolbox or pocket.

Product Specs

Type: Manual

Compatible pitches: 5/32-inch, 3/16-inch, and 7/32-inch pitches

Mountable: No

Oregon 520-120 Bench Mount Chain Grinder

For those who have a variety of chains that need sharpening, the Oregon 120V Bench Mounted Saw Chain Grinder is indeed a fantastic solution. Sharpening links for 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch compact design, 0.325-inch, whole profile 3/8-inch, or 0.404-inch cutting lengths is a breeze with this benchtop tool.

The sharpener has a built-in light, a cleaning stone, a gauge for determining the optimal grinding wheel, and three grinding wheels. The cutting links can be locked into place throughout the honing process with the use of a manual handle. Additionally, this version benefits from a modernized vise that features an identity link vise, down angle adjustments, a top plate, and a movable vice handle. It’s 3,400 revolutions per minute for the wheel.

Product Specs

Type: Electric

Compatible pitches: 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch low profile, 0.325-inch, full profile 3/8-inch, and 0.404-inch pitches

Mountable: Yes

Buffalo Tools ECSS Electric Chainsaw Sharpener

The electric chainsaw sharpener offered by Buffalo Tools features a variety of installation configurations. Users have the option of attaching it to a workbench, a wall, or securing it in a vice.

Because it has such a wide range of adjustability, it is ideal for all standard chainsaw pitches. A straightforward angle guide provides assistance in the process of configuring the gadget.

Because the chain sharpener connects to a regular outlet and rotates at a rate of 4,200 revolutions per minute, the wheel measuring 4-1/4 inches by 1/8 inches can grind well without getting too hot or creating excessive wear.

Additionally, a 7/8-inch arbor is included with the purchase of this device. The electric chainsaw sharpener offered by Buffalo Tools is a straightforward device that does not come with any of the optional features that are included with the more sophisticated models.

Product Specs

Type: Electric

Compatible pitches: Most common pitches

Mountable: Yes

Oregon 23820 Sure Sharp Chainsaw Manual Filing

Having a manual chainsaw sharpener on hand is wonderful for when you’re out in the field, but it comes with a lot of potential for error that could compromise your saw’s cutting ability. These issues can be avoided with a chainsaw that has a sharpener attached to the bar. It is a snug fit for the chainsaw, allowing for the necessary precision to be maintained.

Oregon has created a chain sharpener that can be installed on a handlebar and is durable enough for outdoor use without adding much weight. After the initial setup, the user can permanently save their preferred sharpening angles or depth settings for future usage. On the side of the box is a handy filing chart for newcomers. A cheap downloadable file is available for purchase by users.

Product Specs

Type: Manual

Compatible pitches: Most common pitches

Mountable: Yes

Read Out The Final Verdict

People who use chainsaws frequently should think about investing in electric sharpeners. The Oregon 410-120 Chain Grinder is one of the most effective options available since it is quick, accurate, and has a variety of functions that are simple to operate.

It is difficult to find a manual option that is superior to the lightweight Oregon 23820, which features a bar-mounted development, adjustable and lockable vantage points, and depth settings, as well as a, would include filing chart for trying to measure your chainsaw. The Oregon 23820 also provides a great deal of versatility due to these features.

FAQs

How frequently does a chainsaw blade need to be sharpened?

Even while it’s best to gauge how the chain feels while it’s cutting, many experts recommend replacing it after every 10 usages. A fine chain will leave clean shavings when used. A pulpy result is the result of a dull one’s inability to cut. Invest in the best chainsaw sharpener that can afford to lessen the frequency of sharpening.

What is the process for using an automatic chainsaw sharpener?

In most cases, they will clamp onto the top of the chainsaw bar, right where the chain wraps. The chainsaw teeth are sharpened as they move across a grindstone while the saw is in operation.

I was wondering what the ideal angle was for sharpening a chainsaw chain.

temperatures between 25 – 35 degrees. While some professionals advocate for a steeper angle for cutting hardwoods, the major manufacturer of gas chainsaws, Stihl, advises a more moderate 30 degrees for all cutting materials.