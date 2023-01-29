Best G Shock Watch To Own In 2023

It is easy to overlook that watches are designed to be entertaining in this day and age, what with the nearly impossible to obtain MoonSwatch and the years-long wait lists for Rolex watches. Unless, obviously, you already take immense pleasure in wearing a Casio G-Shock on your wrist. So you’ve been aware of that fact the whole time.

The G-Shock was initially designed in 1981 by a Japanese man named Kazuo Ibe with the goal of developing the stiffest watch the globe had ever seen. However, the G-ambitions Shock’s have grown far beyond its initial mantra of being able to withstand a drop from a height of 10 metres, 10 bars of submerged pressure, and trying to run for 10 years without requiring a new battery. There are currently over 200 different models available, and many of them have proven to be just iconic as many other timepieces that cost 10 times as much as they do. There is simply no better option for achieving a poppy appearance that is tenacious enough to survive a holiday spent imbibing or adventuring in the great outdoors. If you put wearing one of these charmingly unbreakable charmers that are surprisingly light, you might even be motivated to go out and explore some mountains.

If you’re used to having a pebble-like device like an Apple Watch resting on your band, a G-Shock will seem huge on your wrist, but it’s actually rather light. These 50mm and larger bruisers offer loads of charisma, which contributes to their evergreen allure. We’ve uncovered the most awesome wrist-warriors that are on the market right now, and they range from resin-tough digital throwback to samurai-inspired metal. Enter the manga-inspired world of Casio and, while you’re there, discover the song that will become your new summertime favourite.

5 Major Best G Shock Watches To Discover In 2023

G-Shock GBD-H1000 Fitness Watch with Heart Rate Monitor

The G-Shock GBD-H1000 features not one, not two, but five different sensors: a heart rate optical monitor, a step counter, a pressure gauge (altimeter and barometer), a navigator (with auto horizontal adaptation), and a thermometer.

Additionally, it contains a Global Positioning System (GPS), which is mostly utilised to calculate distance and pace. (It is also capable of displaying a map of the path that was travelled on the G-Shock MOVE mobile application as well as the location coordinates for the present position on the watch.) Serious runners can benefit from more advanced fitness features including the calculation of their V02 max, the analysis of their training data, and the construction of computerised training plans.

The GBD-H1000 features a MIP LCD, which really is currently the most advanced digital display that G-Shock has to offer. The watch also has a solar-powered charging option, but in order to use any further functions beyond the most fundamental timekeeping and step counting, you will need to charge it with a USB cable. In addition, the GBD-H1000 offers notifications for smartphone messaging as well as haptic alerts, and it is among the very few G-Shock watches which can synchronise the time based on a GPS signal regardless of where the user is located. The GBD-H1000 is without a doubt one of the most technologically advanced G-Shock watches that can be purchased.

G-Shock DW-9052-1V Digital Military Watch

The G-Shock DW-9052-1V is regarded to as the “standard issue” model, and it is frequently seen being worn by members of the armed forces all over the world. Although it is one of the G-Shock watches that is offered at the lowest price, its durability is comparable to that of more expensive versions.

The DW-9052-1V boasts a particularly durable case design, complete with button protectors and a front EL backlight switch that can be reached with relative ease. The EL backlight lights the entire LCD panel with a blue-green tint for those individuals who require good visibility in the dark. This makes reading the display much simpler. In addition, this fundamental model features a countdown timer, stopwatch, and daily alarm.

G-Shock MTG-B3000 Full Analog Stainless Steel Watch

The elevated MTG-B3000 achieves the optimal combination between the toughness required of a G-Shock device and a modern look. This watch is equipped with a number of high-end and cutting-edge technologies, some of which are sapphire crystal, tough solar power, multi-band 6 automatic radio time syncing, Bluetooth smartphone link, and triple G Resist.

With a thickness of only 12.1 millimetres, the MTG-B3000 is one of the G-Shock watches that has the least amount of thickness. As a point of reference, the GA-2100 and GM-2100 are the two models in the men’s G-Shock collection that are the thinnest currently available. The versatility of the MTG-B3000 lies in its style, which manages to be both robust and sophisticated.

The band of the MTG-B3000B-1A, which is entirely black, is made of urethane, while the bands of the other two models, which have accents of green and red, are made of a stainless steel composite material with a resin layer on the inside. This renders the watch lighter and much more comfortable to wear.

G-Shock GA-700-1B Extra-Large Analog Watch

The GA-700 Series was the first cheap analog-digital G-Shock watch to feature a front-facing LED light pushbutton. It was released before the end of 2016, and it was the first watch in the series. The non-solar analogue G-Shock watch has one of the extended service battery lives at around 5 years, making it one of the most impressive features of the watch. In addition to that, it features a goal time alert as well as a button that can be used to begin the stopwatch directly from the timekeeping mode.

The GA-700 features a 3D dial plus huge analogue hands in addition to its extra-large robust case that measures 53.4 millimetres across. A date display, global time, timer, countdown clock, 5 daily alarms plus 1 snooze alarm, plus 12/24 hour format are some of the functions that may be viewed on the face of the watch, which also has an LCD display. The GA-700-1B in basic black is our best-selling model, and the Utility Color Series, which you can see up there, comes in a variety of hues that are inspired by classic military colors.

G-Shock GG-B100-1A3 Mudmaster Sensor Watch

Along with a compass and a thermometer, the GG-B100 Mudmaster is equipped with a pressure sensor (air data and barometer), a step counter (in addition to the built-in compass), the front light click, a carbon composite bezel, as well as a carbon fibre reinforced case. This model is an improvement on the famous GG-1000 series.

The Bluetooth features have included a mission log purpose that records the altitude as well as Gps coordinates, a location indicator that displays the direction and distance (by using LCD display as well as the second hand of the timepiece) to a location information juncture, a caloric intake calculator, automatic update adjustment, as well as a phone finder feature.

In addition, there is a mechanism on your watch that enables you to automatically alter the time displayed on the display. Another feature that sets the GG-B100 apart from other watches is the ability to rearrange the primary menu on the display of the watch.

G-Shock GW-5000U-1JF Origin Tribute Screw-Back Watch

Although import models were not included in the original version of this list, the GW-5000U-1JF merits a spot on it due to its standing and popularity in countries other than Japan. The fact that this watch is modelled after the first G-Shock DW-5000C, which was released in 1983, but features more modern technology is what sets it apart as a collectible item. It is created in Japan, and it features a screw-lock case back, a coated steel inner case, and a DLC coating. Additionally, the inner case is composed of stainless steel.

Additionally, it is not a special run but rather a routinely made model in Japan, which means that it is not difficult to locate and can be purchased at a price that is within a fair range. Tough Solar power with Multi-Band 6 automated radio timekeeping are only two of the cutting-edge innovations that are included in this watch’s face design, which has a simple and understated appearance overall. This internal stainless steel case with screw-back structure was also present in the first G-Shock watch, which was released in 1983.

However, this design was eventually phased out in favour of a resin inner case as well as a stainless steel rear plate that was secured in position by four screws. One of the finest descriptions of a G-Shock is the GW-5000U-1JF, which has an exceptional build quality and comes from a long series of legendary models. The new “U” version comes equipped with a more advanced LED light as well as many other newly improved functionality. (Please refer to the Updated Module “U” Series for information regarding the differences that exist between both the GW-5000U-1JF and the GW-5000-1JF that was previously available. The GW-5000U-1ER too is offered for purchase in European countries.)

G-Shock GW-9400-1 Rangeman Solar Digital Survival Watch

The GW-9400 Rangeman is indeed the timepiece that’s also bought the most commonly from Casio’s Master of G trademark G-Shock collection of timepieces built for professional use. This is because it features Casio’s characteristic G-Shock design. Its aggressively large shape, which gives extreme shock protection, as well as its low pricing have all contributed to its success. Other contributing factors include the Triple Sensor function, which includes an altimeter-barometer, a compass, and a thermometer.

The Rangeman’s shielded button structure makes it resistant to muck and dust, and a single button provides quick and easy access to the device’s sensors. People who desire the most up-to-date functions but are still interested in the classic digital look of G-Shock watches are likely to find this model to be a satisfying compromise. With features like as sunrise/sunset data, good permeability, a 1000-hour stopwatch, 24-hour timer, with 40 record storage for date/time, bearing, and air conditions and temperature readings, it is one of the most efficient tactical watches now on the market. In addition, this modern G-Shock model comes equipped with Tough Solar & Multi-Band 6 for functioning that does not require regular maintenance.

Its digital architecture will presumably be less vulnerable to harm than an analogue watch with moving components, making it the greatest option for a professional all-around outdoors or survival watch. Because of this, it is the finest choice. If you can only own one G-Shock, then Rangeman is probably going to be the finest option for you to go with. View all Rangeman models for a complete list of colour possibilities as well as special editions.

The Final Thoughts

All currently available G-Shock watches include a resistance to shock as well as a water resistance of 200 metres. The large bulk of G-Shocks come pre-loaded with a variety of additional functions, including a daily alarm or multiple alarms, worldwide duration, an EL backlight or perhaps an LED light, a chronograph, a countdown timer, a changeable artificial time transmitter, auto calendars, click tone on/off, as well as a 12/24 hour time layout. Some G-Shocks even have a water resistance of 100 metres. Forty years later, the G-Shock is one of the most popular watch designs in the history of the industry. It has many variations and special editions, and it has the kind of passionate cult following that is typically reserved for beauty Youtubers or Toto bidets (also a Japanese invention, as it happens).

In spite of the fact that every G-Shock maintains the same level of durability as the original, the company has significantly upgraded the technology found within each model, including barometric sensors, solar cells, and step counters in addition to satellite timekeeping. The current lineup of over 200 models, every one of which did come with their own distinctive combination of specifications and styling, can keep nerds busy for a long time. However, all of the models mentioned above are steadfast successors to Kazuo Ibe’s original design, and they are evidence that genius can take many different forms.