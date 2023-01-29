Best Shampoo For Keratin-Treated Hair: Feed Them With Love!

Sulfate-free shampoos are currently trendy for keratin-treated hair. Protects your keratin-treated hair from breaking and drying out.

Shampoos and other hair care products frequently contain the sulfates sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium Laureth sulfate (SLES).

They are refined from crude oil and other vegetable oils like palm and coconut. The primary purpose of these tools is to aid in the creation of a lather while applying shampoo.

In recent years, keratin treatments have risen in popularity as a means of getting silky, shiny hair.

However, choosing the correct shampoo after getting keratin treatments might be difficult. The keratin treatment can be washed out with many shampoos, making your hair dry & frizzy.

To help you keep your keratin treatment looking great, we’ve compiled a list of the top shampoos for keratin-treated hair.

Keratin Treatment: What’s It All About?

Keratin treatments, which are comparable to a Brazilian blowout, have exploded in popularity in recent years. Numerous ladies are overjoyed by the treatment’s positive outcomes.

One way to achieve sleek, straight hair is to get a Keratin treatment. The hair is treated with a keratin-rich solution and then flat ironed to lock in the keratin.

The end result is hair that is healthy-looking, silky, and shining.

The protein keratin can be found in hair and nails. When applied to hair, this protein patches up bald spots and repairs split ends.

Consequently, your hair will be healthier and stronger after using this method, meaning it will be less prone to breakage and more resilient to harm from styling and the elements.

Reasons Why Keratin-Treated Hair Requires a Unique Wash

You know how crucial it is to use the appropriate shampoo if you have keratin-treated hair or damaged hair.

As was previously discussed, keratin is a molecule that serves to fortify and shield your hair. Keratin treatments can make your hair smoother and less prone to frizz.

However, if you don’t use the right shampoo thereafter, the keratin treatment will be removed, leaving your hair dry and brittle.

This is why we spent time compiling this list of top picks for caring for keratin-processed hair. Use this information to locate a shampoo that would wash your hair without eliminating the benefits of a treatment you’ve already put into it.

How Did We Determine Which Sulfate-Free Shampoos Were The Best Shampoo For Keratin Treated Hair?

Following the application of these shampoos to keratin-treated hair on our part, we ranked them on a scale from one to five using the following criteria.

The formulations of certain sulfate-free shampoos also include sulfosuccinates or cocamide MEA, which are gentler versions of surfactants than those often found in shampoos containing sulfates. Therefore, we examined the shampoos to see if they contain any of them.

This component removes keratin from the hair, leaving it dry, and it does not contain sodium chloride. As a result, we looked into whether or not the shampoos contained any sodium chloride salt.

Benefits for the Hair – We ranked shampoos higher that had more benefits for the hair than just standard cleansers, such as color protection, smoothing, damage healing, and other similar features.

Best Shampoo For Keratin Treated Hair

And in no particular order, the following are the top five products for keratin-treated hair:

Videri Lemon Sage & Tea Tree Shampoo

We adore the lemon sage & tea tree shampoo that Videri offers. Because it is mild and sulfate-free, keratin-treated hair can use without fear of damage.

It also has a pleasant perfume that revives the senses, and it leaves hair smelling excellent for the duration of the day.

In addition to having a formulation that is natural and mild, it also includes aloe vera plus glycerin, both of which are excellent for maintaining the moisture level of keratin-treated hair.

Features:

Essential oils that are high in antioxidants and are devoid of sulfate, sodium chloride, and parabens

Vegan friendly

Artnaturals Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner

This combination is among the most effective products now available on the marketplace for keratin-treated hair.

The package includes a shampoo that provides a thorough cleansing of the hair and removes any buildup, while the conditioner helps to moisturize the hair and eliminate tangles from it.

Argan oil is a natural element that has been proved to be good at restoring luster and smoothness to the hair. This shampoo contains argan oil, as one of the natural ingredients.

Shea butter, another component derived from natural sources, is used in the conditioner.

Features:

Contains argan oil from Morocco

All-natural and non-toxic

Cleans without leaving any trace.

L’Oreal Paris EverCreme Deep Nourish Shampoo

Our research has shown that the EverCreme Deep Nourish shampoo from L’Oreal Paris is the most effective low-cost shampoo for keratin-treated hair.

It is formulated to provide hydration and nutrition to treated hair and has been developed with this purpose in mind.

Shea butter, olive oil, and apricot oil are some of the most important ingredients. This shampoo has been tried and tested by our team, and we can attest that it works miracles for my keratin-treated hair.

Features:

Contains extracts of apricot kernel, grape seed, plus camelina seed, as well as other seeds.

Protection of the colors

To a great extent nourishes.

Damila Salt & Sulfate Free Shampoo & Conditioner For Keratin And Color Treated Hair

This is yet another shampoo that has been developed with the express purpose of being compatible with keratin-treated hair.

This Damila’s Salt & Sulfate Free Shampoo & Conditioner pack contains with a mild formulation that will not remove any of the keratin treatment that has been applied to your hair. The set also contains salt and sulfates.

Hydrolyzed keratin, silk amino acids, & hydrolyzed silk protein are the primary components of these products; these three components collaborate to hydrate, fortify, and safeguard your hair.

These treatments are also color-safe, which means that even if users have color-treated hair, they won’t have to worry about any fading occurring as a result of using them.

Features:

Contains natural as well as botanical extracts, and it also has amino acids.

Protection from the heat

PURE BRAZILIAN – Anti Frizz Daily Shampoo & Conditioner

Keep your hair nourished and looking healthy with the help of the PURE BRAZILIAN collection of anti-frizz everyday solutions.

Incorporating a combination of Brazilian oils, this set will assist to nourish your hair and shield it from the everyday damage caused by things like heat styling and the elements.

You can trust that the sulfate-free recipe will protect your keratin treatments and keep your hair smooth and manageable.

Added keratin and a silky finish come courtesy of the hydrolyzed vegetable protein it includes. This results in smoother, shinier, and frizz-free hair.

Features:

Contains keratin amino acids, an extract of mango seed butter, and hydrolyzed collagen.

Free of color-altering sulfates and salts

Best Shampoo For Keratin-Treated Hair: Tips To Consider

In addition to using the appropriate hair care products, the following are some additional things you can do to take care of your keratin-treated hair:

Water Type

Hard water has the potential to remove keratin from your hair, which will result in a frizzy blowout. You might also want to consider purchasing a shower filter so that you can assist in purifying the water in your shower.

In addition, stay out of swimming pools or beaches for a little while because the chemicals there can also pull the keratin away from your hair.

Wait

It is best to wait at least three days before shampooing your hair after getting any kind of keratin treatment, but it doesn’t matter what kind you had. This gives the medication more time to take effect completely and also extends its duration.

Because the sort of treatment you received will influence the exact number of days you must wait, it is best to consult your stylist about this information.

No To Frequent Washes

If you’ve just gotten a keratin treatment, fight the impulse to wash your hair every day until the effects of the treatment have fully worn off.

Washing your hair more frequently than necessary might remove the keratin treatment, leaving your hair unruly and prone to frizz.

For the first few weeks, it should be sufficient to apply it once every 3 days or so.

If you find that you need to rinse your hair more regularly, make sure to use a shampoo that is mild and does not include sulfates.

Loose’em

In order for the keratin treatment to take effect correctly, it is essential that you spend the first 48 hours wearing your hair in a natural state.

This includes not wearing your hair in a ponytail, bun, or in any other style that places stress on the hair follicles, such as tucking it behind your ears.

Silk Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases are beneficial for individuals who have had a keratin treatment, but they are also beneficial for individuals with any type of hair. Silk pillowcases are generally advised to persons with any type of hair.

This is due to the fact that silk pillowcases have the ability to tame frizz and shield the hair from harm while you are sleeping.

You will notice a difference in the appearance of your hair after making an investment in a silk pillowcase of good quality.

Dry Hair

In addition to limiting the number of times you wash your hair, you should also consider drying it with a blow dryer after you’ve been exercising.

This is due to the fact that perspiration contains salt, an element that is capable of removing keratin from hair.

Dry Shampoos

Dry shampoos are an absolute necessity for ladies who have had keratin treatments done to their hair. They are helpful in revitalizing and styling the hair without the need for water to be used.

Wrapping It Up

It is essential to select the appropriate shampoo in order to keep keratin-treated hair in good health and beautiful condition.

Because sulfates as well as other harsh chemicals can remove the protective keratin layer, the shampoo that is most suited for this hair type is one that does not contain any of these ingredients.

To maintain the strands hydrated and appearing their best, a good keratin shampoo would also contain nourishing components such as antioxidants, vitamins, or natural oils. This will help the keratin in the shampoo to work more effectively.

Because there are so many shampoos on the marketplace, it might be challenging to choose the one that is ideal for your specific needs.

We sincerely hope that our comprehensive guide has assisted you in narrowing down your options and that you are able to locate the ideal shampoo to maintain the health and beauty of your keratin-treated hair.=

FAQs

After Getting A Keratin Treatment, What Kind Of Shampoo I Should Use?

After getting a keratin treatment, it’s recommended that you use a shampoo without sulfates or sodium chloride. This will keep your treatment effective for a more extended period of time and maintain your hair’s lustre and vitality.

Find the best shampoo for your hair type by perusing my list of the top sulfate-free or sodium chloride-free options.

After Getting A Keratin Treatment, Can I Still Use Regular Shampoo?

If your hair has been treated with keratin, you should wash it using a shampoo made for that purpose. Using these shampoos after your treatment can help it last longer and maintain your hair’s looking great.

Ordinary shampoos include nasty chemicals that can wipe away the keratin therapy, causing your hair dry, and frizzy.

All of your hairstylist’s hard work can be undone if you do this.

What Hair Care Items Are Suitable For Keratin-Protected Hair?

You should not use any other products on the hair for at least three days after treatment except for a shampoo and conditioner designed for treated hair.

Products like oils and serums that are used for style are included.

After the first three days, you can resume using products, but only if they do not remove the keratin treatment.

Can You Tell Me Which Shampoos Should Not Be Used If Your Hair Has Been Treated with Keratin?

You should stay away from anything that could remove the treatments from your hair. Most store-bought shampoos contain sulfates. Thus they are not suitable.

Can You Use Keratin Shampoo Daily?

It’s OK to use keratin shampoo on a daily basis.

To keep the protective oils in your hair, you should hold off on regular shampooing for at least a week after your treatment.