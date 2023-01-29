Brooks Ghost 13 Vs 14 Review: The Shoe To Show!

Your gear ought to consistently result in increased mileage. Because of this, a significant number of runners opt for the Ghost. The Ghost is one of our most popular shoe options due to its neutral support, moderate cushioning, and a ride that is smooth and comfortable. However, is it appropriate for your run?

The Brooks Ghost is regarded as one of the brand’s most well-liked offerings in the category of neutral running shoes. Brooks makes improvements to the Ghost running shoe with each new version, making it a more comfortable option for distance runners.

Today, we will examine the differences between the Brooks Ghost 14 as well as the Brooks Ghost 13 and see how the newest version of Ghost stacks up against its much-beloved forerunner.

Brooks Ghost 13 Vs 14 – A Quick Outlay

The Brooks Ghost 13 is a balance running shoe that has increased its cushioning and has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from neutral or under-pronating runners.

Keeping with the tradition, Brooks has taken this cushioning sensation to the next level with the Ghost 14, which also features a midsole that features cushioning that is uniformly plush throughout.

In addition to this, the grooving that was located there under the outer metatarsals has been eliminated, and the outsole’s segmented forefoot has been updated. Because of this, an additional layer of firmness has been added, and the necessary support has been supplied for runners who underpronate.

In the subsequent subsections, we will discuss some further distinctions between the Brooks Ghost 13 as well as the Brooks Ghost 14 models.

Brooks Ghost 14 Vs. Brooks Ghost 13 – A head-to-head comparison

Both DNA Loft & BioMoGo foam were included in the previous edition of the Ghost 13, which was version 13. This combination is utilized to achieve a balance between the responsiveness and the softness of the instrument. The DNA Loft is the Brooks Running Shoe foam that is the most cushioned and gives the highest level of comfort. However, BioMoGo foam was developed with a more reactive stride in mind. The Ghost 14 is a new iteration, and it only contains DNA Loft. Therefore, with the updated version of the Brooks Ghost line, the company placed a greater emphasis on comfort than on reactivity.

To summarise, in comparison to the previous generation, the Ghost 13, the new Ghost 14 is much more ergonomic but offers a lower level of responsiveness. One more important issue to emphasize! The flat laces on the newest Ghost 14 make it more difficult to untie the shoe when you’re on the move.

In the sections that follow, we will elaborate on some additional issues, as well as provide some additional information regarding the team that came before it.

Outsole

When compared to the outsole of the Brooks Ghost 13, the outsole of the Brooks Ghost 14 is just a little bit different. In the forefoot of the Brooks Ghost 13, there are three separate portions. On the other hand, Brooks Ghost 14 is broken up into two or a half sections.

Because the midsole of this shoe is designed to be very flexible, the area underneath the first metatarsal that is divided and enclosed offers you an additional degree of rigidity.

Additionally, in comparison to the Brooks Ghost 13, the portion of rubber that is located in the forefoot now extends somewhat further beyond the midfoot and all the way through the arch. This offers a little bit more help than before.

However, they have maintained the same coverage on the heel area, which is why this running shoe is fantastic for runners who contact the ground with their heel first.

Midsole

The midsole of the Brooks Ghost 14 differs slightly from that of the Brooks Ghost 13, but only slightly.

The lateral and lateral sides of the midsole in your Brooks Ghost 13 shoes each have a little different density than the other side. The decision was made to do this in order to give mildly under pronators, for whom these shoes are an excellent choice, additional support. Runners expressed their overwhelming satisfaction with this function.

On the other hand, the medial and lateral sides of the Brooks Ghost 14 have identical amounts of DNA LOFT cushioning of the same density. On the other hand, in order to maintain a feel comparable to that of the earlier edition, Brooks included a handful of the adjustments in the outsole which we covered earlier in this section.

Aside from this, the Brooks Ghost 14 shares the very same 24 mm heel stack и 12 mm forefoot stack as the Brooks Ghost 13. This results in a total offset of 12mm.

Upper

The upper of the Brooks Ghost 14 is constructed with a breathable and lightweight 3D Fit Print mesh material. On the other hand, the mesh of the Brooks Ghost 13 is slightly heavier and less permeable than that of the mesh of these shoes.

In addition, the lace on the Brooks Ghost 14 is circular, whereas the lace on the Brooks Ghost 13 was round. This is a significant change from the round lace on the Brooks Ghost 13. On the other hand, these two pairs of laces are top-notch and won’t go untied while you’re running.

The Brooks Ghost 14 has a heel counter mechanism and just a heel collar which will maintain your heel region stable. These elements are found in the shoe’s heel. Despite the similarities between this and the instance of Brooks Ghost 13, nothing has altered in this regard.

The fit and feel of the Brooks Ghost 14 are identical to those of the Brooks Ghost 13, and the shoe will maintain a level of comfort for the wearer.

The type of print that was used on the Brooks Ghost 13 has been replaced with a new one on the Brooks Ghost 14, which is one item has changed. When compared to this ghost, the Brooks Ghost 13 features larger prints that are predominantly located on the front area of the shoe, while this ghost features smaller prints that are predominantly located on the back portion of the shoe.

Weight

The Brooks Ghost 14 has a weight that is somewhat higher than that of the Brooks Ghost 13.

The women’s Brooks Ghost 13 probably weighs 8.8 ounces (249.5 grams), while the men’s version weighs 10.1 ounces (286.3 grams).

The women’s Brooks Ghost 14 probably weighs 9 ounces (255.1 grams), while the men’s version weighs 9.9 ounces (280.6 grams).

Price

It is anticipated that the Brooks Ghost 14 will be priced higher than the Brooks Ghost 13 because it is the most recent model to be released at the time that this page is being written. On the other hand, the general price range that the last iteration of the Ghost resided in has not changed.

The price difference, on the other hand, was brought about by the clearance pricing that is currently being offered for Brooks Ghost 13. (at the time of writing this post). Because of this, there is now approximately a $30 difference in pricing.

If you’ve been considering purchasing a Brooks Ghost for yourself, this is the perfect moment to do it. There is always the option of purchasing the Brooks Ghost 13, which is an excellent running shoe and does not require you to rush out and get the most recent version of the Ghost.

Runner Profile

Before delving into the technical aspects of the Brooks Ghost 14, let’s discuss the foot type. A high-arched or somewhat supinated foot type can be held in one’s hand in a stationary position. Although this runner may land under their heel or in the middle of their foot, as they move throughout their transition and are ready to toe-off, the vast majority of their weight will be distributed along the medial or lateral aspects of their feet.

That front metatarsal, usually the third or fourth, is the one that lifts off the floor. On average, there will be a little gap between the underside of the arch as well as the floor. However, the Ghost 14 is a touch more supporting than previous iterations because it is a stable neutral shoe, and we’ll get into the mechanics of how this was accomplished in just a moment.

Since my arch isn’t as high as others, this is how my foot naturally rests. The runner may maintain a neutral position, in which case pressure remains on the runner’s central navicular while he or she moves from midstance to toe-off.

If this person is moderately overpronating and has trouble with support systems, the Brooks Ghost 14 could be a good option, though a fitting would be necessary to make sure the shoe is a good fit.

Wrapping It Up

You can find the information that we have accumulated thus far on the comparison of the Brooks Ghost 14 and indeed the Brooks Ghost 13 in the sections that are located at the top of the page. The two different sets of athletic shoes are easily distinguishable from one another despite the fact that they are both based on the same basic design.

It is very evident that Brooks is dedicated to preserving the high standard of quality that is associated with the Ghost brand by persistently enhancing and modernizing the appearance with each subsequent iteration.

In an essence, the redesigned Brooks Ghost 14 has the same amount of cushioning density on both the medial and lateral sides of the shoe. It is true that the area somewhere under the metatarsal has been shrunk in size in order to provide increased support. They have strengthened the heel barrier, which will result in a reduction in the amount of heel slide if any. It is important to point out that Brooks has not only perfected the collar of the garment this time around; he has also mastered other parts of the garment. Because the tongue and the collar are working together, the support that they provide to your ankles is going to be significantly increased.

People Also Ask

What sets Ghost 13 and Ghost 14 sneakers apart from one another?

Both DNA Loft and BioMoGo foam were utilized in the construction of the Ghost 13. DNA Loft is Brooks’ option for their cushioning that provides the greatest amount of comfort, while BioMoGo is their more responsive option. On the other hand, the Ghost 14 no longer includes the DNA Loft. This results in a ride that is noticeably smoother and more pleasant than it was previously.

Is Ghost 14 or 13 better?

Because of the full-length, single-density DNA Loft that runs from the heel to the toe of the shoe, the underfoot feel of the Brooks Ghost 14 is marginally more forgiving than that of the Ghost 13. Consequently, the Ghost 14 is my preferred choice when it to the midsole.

Is it comfortable to stand all day in Brooks Ghost 14 shoes?

Everyone from nurses to teachers to people who work in warehouses agrees that Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers are the most comfortable shoes to wear when standing and moving around for a whole shift.

I have wide feet; will the Brooks Ghost 13 be comfortable for me?

Because of its high-volume forefoot, the regular-width Ghost 13 is best suited for runners with broad feet who require additional space in the shoe to allow their feet to spread out. You might need to get the narrow version of the shoe if your feet are on the narrower side.

Is it recommended to use Ghost 14 for high arches?

When it comes to providing support for high arches, the Brooks Ghost 14 is truly a shoe made in heaven. This has been a runner’s favorite for many years because of the plush sensation it provides, and now it comes with 100% DNA LOFT cushioning, which takes the already-smooth ride to an even higher level thanks to the completely redesigned midsole.

Should I upsize it into a 16 in the Brooks Ghost?

What is the fit like on the Brooks Ghost 14? The shoe is true to size, however, the strap that holds the foot in place might be tighter. It’s possible that going down a half size could be the best option in certain circumstances.