Cheap Drift Cars: The Ultimate Desire Of All The Racers!

Pursuing the passion of motorsport into a profession will not only cost one time, but it can cost a lot of investment too. To that end, there are better ideas than just going out and buying the cheapest automobile for drifting. You should go for a vehicle that has a robust aftermarket for replacement parts, and that has been used extensively as a drift car before.

Although upgrading to a more powerful engine is preferable, even cheap drift cars need good stock power because modifying a machine is more accessible and takes less effort. However, this does not imply that your first drift vehicle must be a V8. It’s helpful, but optional, to participate in the sport.

What matters is a well-balanced chassis with rear-wheel drive and a powertrain that allows you to choose the gear. To keep costs down, most people who buy cars in this price range opt for manual transmissions. The great news is that you won’t have to break the bank to go drifting because of those things.

Reasons to Own an RC Drift Cars

Remote control (RC) drift vehicles are not only more affordable than genuine automobiles, but they also have more speed. Similar to seeing oneself on Instagram in only real life.

Here are five arguments in favor of purchasing these automobiles over their HPI counterparts:

Inexpensive

inexpensive To get the same effect as with a simulator, you’ll need a rear-wheel drive vehicle, a bunch of flat-bill caps, plus gallons of vape juice, all of which add up quickly.

Remote-controlled vehicles (RCs) provide the same excitement without the high price tag, and they also allow onlookers to observe the action from the safety of the ground. How to find the best RC drift car for your budget is the subject of this essay.

Rapid

A race for radio-controlled drift cars is another online event you can catch in real-time. One such example is the Mugen Seiki MTX7. It has big tires, a comfortable suspension, and a tiny combustion engine. Despite its seemingly innocent appearance, it can speed up to 25 miles per hour (40 kilometers per hour).

The experience is more akin to watching oneself on Instagram in real life. To keep tabs on your progress while drifting, but without the inconvenience of a rearview mirror or telemetry equipment, go for a radio-controlled automobile instead.

Tires on RWD vehicles are designed for drifting, allowing for optimal handling. All ball bearings and sport-tuned motors are standard equipment. Many different “hop-ups” exist for your remote-controlled drift car.

Second Platter

These days, the fastest RC drift cars have pan-type chassis. These automobiles typically feature aluminum or a carbon fiber like carbon fiber for their body. A pan-type chassis was chosen because it provides greater rigidity than a tub platform. It’s possible to fasten the second plate an extra half-inch up from the primary frame. It is attached to the vehicle as well. An additional plate helps the car keep its form when drifting.

2.52 Counter-steer ratio

In RC drifting, the CS ratio, often known as “counter-steer,” is crucial. Having the CS lowered reduces the force needed to turn the front wheels. A greater CS means better skidding ability for the vehicle. To aid in drifting, some cars are purpose-built with a high CS ratio. However, the low CS ratio of RC drift cars makes them more challenging to operate and potentially hazardous.

Carbon fiber body

Most carbon fiber RC drift vehicles use aluminum or fiberglass frames. Due to their low weight and excellent rigidity, they may travel at extremely rapid rates. The chassis is machine-cut from genuine carbon fiber using a computer-numerically controlled router. You won’t be able to stretch or bend it, but you can get a little flex out of it if you push on it. And your car will look great while sporting them.

5 Cheap Drift Cars To Own In 2023

Ford Mustang GT

Since its turn angle and solid rear axles aren’t ideal for drifting, the Ford Mustang is only sometimes the best choice. Mustang GTs from the 1980s and 1990s are easy to come by, and they’re cheap for what you get: rear-wheel drive, a 6-speed manual, and a lot of power. To be considered, a drift construction must use a fifth-generation vehicle produced between 2005 and 2014. A suspension modification and a steering angle kit are readily available, making it challenging to go awry with an SN95-era car.

Since the V8s within GT versions are a known quantity, any issues that may arise have already been addressed, and any methods for coaxing more power out of them have likely already been discovered. It’s one of the most excellent low-priced starter drift cars on the market.

BMW 3 Series

In the past, E30-generation vehicles were popular for drifting because they were agile, well-balanced, and simple to control. However, they are less widely available now, and they’re also fairly pricey. Consider the E46 generation instead, which is still agile and well-balanced but can be had with much more ease and features a six-cylinder engine that provides significantly more thrust. You’ll have to pay the BMW tax if you plan to use it as a daily driver and a drift car, but if it’s only for the racetrack, you can permanently remove all the frills. It may be worth it to spend a little more money, but there are some things to keep in mind. For example, you should update the cooling system regularly, and the diff bushing should be done sooner rather than later.

The aftermarket is thriving; the chassis can be prepared to slide with minimal effort, and the inline-6 engines remain refined and straightforward to drive. Nevertheless, the 330 series is the one to avoid. Even though the straight-six machines of the 320 model create more power, they are more reliable and less prone to stalling.

BMW Z3

We eagerly anticipate feedback from people who need to be reading the text. Crucial will be lost on them: The E36 3 Series frame is the foundation for the Z3. It has a robust lineup of six-cylinder motors and is compatible with nearly every drift item made for the E36 3 Series. However, in contrast to the E36 3 Series, these are easily accessible and not prohibitively expensive.

Nissan 350Z

For the same money, you could acquire a 370Z in a similar condition. Still, in any case, you’d be obtaining a car without a backseat to throw away and a durable 3.5-liter V6 motor with about 280 horsepower (provided it hasn’t been wrecked). The remaining components of the drivetrain are also reliable; the variable speed differential may be used without modification for training purposes.

Since the release of the 350Z, enthusiasts have been able to coax a more excellent performance from V6 vehicles. The 350Z is a great cheap drift car that can be built over time thanks to the availability of a wide variety of aftermarket parts, including forced-induction kits and suspension and steering improvements.

Nissan 240SX

The Nissan 240SX is the best drift car for around $40,000. The renowned S13 generation has been priced off the list, along with the 180sx, but the S14 age is still well represented. Nonetheless, the “drift tax” is not the cheapest way to start drifting. However, there is a cause for the 240X’s (and its components’) steadily rising pricing.

It weighs very little, has excellent handling and suspension, and its 2.4-liter naturally turbocharged engine can handle all the abuse you can dish out. The 240SX has a cult-like following and a considerable aftermarket.

Lexus IS200 / IS300

The Lexus IS200 and IS300 are sought after by car enthusiasts, creating a “drift tax.” Although the IS300 has been discontinued, the IS200 is still available and may be purchased for a fair price.

There is a significant distinction in the engine. The first version IS200 has a legendary straight-six engine that displaces 2.0 liters. It has a constrained differential and slightly more than 150 horsepower, but that’s more than enough to get something sideways. It’s a reliable, high-quality drift car that won’t break the bank.

The IS300 is preferable since a non-turbocharged version of the now-famously reliable 2JZ engine powers it. It’s not the legendary turbocharged variant, but it cranks out 217 hp as-is and, like with the twin-turbo 2JZ-GTE, has plenty of room to grow without requiring extensive modifications.

Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ / Scion FR-S

There is a rapidly expanding aftermarket for the first-generation Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ now that the second generation is available. Even though the first generation will eventually be subject to a drift tax and tuner fee, this vehicle is now among the top contenders in both categories.

The Subaru Boxer engine may not be the most torque-rich alternative, but it does the job and has tuning potential. The platform’s potential is enormous, and it’s among the most cost-effective drifting vehicles here. The speedier Supra will see price reductions much later, though.

Mazda RX-8

We can’t wait to read your feedback; please hold on a second. The RX-7 is a storied drift rocket, but you’ll need help tracking one for a fair price. Unfortunately, the following generation of Mazda’s rotary-powered cars never caught on with enthusiasts because of the engine’s insatiable appetite for oil and the inevitability of requiring an engine repair far before 100,000 miles. But it has an excellent chassis.

They have excellent balance and handling and can be found for very little money. The 1.3-liter rotary generator makes just over 230 hp at the 9,000 rpm rev range you’ll find yourself in very frequently. Assume the prior owner needed to learn what they were doing with the engine and plan for a rebuild while you know how to care for it properly. The RX-8 is still a hidden weapon, as it rarely appears on recommended lists of affordable drift cars.

The Bottom Line

Naturally, the most important factors to consider are one’s preferences and goals for their radio-controlled (RC) drift vehicle. However, based on all of the feedback that has been briefly examined, it is possible to state with absolute certainty that Mazda RX-8 is indeed the better decision to go with if you are looking for a product that combines a more significant number of features with an increased level of durability.

If, on the other hand, you prioritize speed above other characteristics, such as durability, the Porsche 9113A 1:10 RC Racing Car is an excellent choice that won’t let you down in any way. However, the option is entirely yours! You should go behind the wheel of each of these vehicles as much as possible before settling on a choice.

FAQs

Can you describe the characteristics of an excellent drift vehicle?

Front engine, rear-wheel drive remains the only option for a competent drift car due to the gravity transfer of the motor over the nose, allowing for quicker directional changes than in mid- or rear-engined vehicles.

Is it feasible to drive without completely emptying up your savings account?

This choice appears to have a lower initial cost than the others. After the cost of repairs (every drift day we’ve done has ruined the car in the same way) and new tires, a grip track day might be cheaper.

If I want to learn how to drift, what type of car should I get?

Drivetrain with a rearward bias, whether rear-wheel or all-wheel.

Power can be beneficial.

The ability to keep both back wheels turning with a limited-slip differential.

Capability to disable ESP and other similar systems.

Discount back tires!

Will you tell me if drifting is simple?

It’s pretty easy to get the drift going. This GT86, like most road vehicles, doesn’t have a lot of power, so we’ll need to employ techniques beyond merely flooring the gas pedal. Speed up as you approach the curve, brake slightly to shift your weight forward, and twist the steering wheel to start the drift.