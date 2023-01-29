Cinetendinha Awards: ceremony was dominated by the total victory of "Living Soul"



The awards for the Cinetendinha program (SIC Radical), organized and presented by critic and journalist Rui Pedro Tendinha, with the municipality of Loulé and the Loulé Film Office, were handed out this Saturday at Cineteatro Louletano, in Loulé. , actors, filmmakers and programmers, distinguished “Alma Viva”, by Cristèle Alves Meira, the best national film. It was another distinction for a work that continues to add awards and was the Portuguese candidacy for the Best International Film category at the Oscars. In the third edition of the awards, Ana Padrão, one of the actresses of “Alma Viva”, won in the category of best performance , thus succeeding Anabela Moreira.Albano Jerónimo beat the competition with his role in “Restos do Vento”, by Tiago Guedes.The award for Best International Film went to “Os Fabelmans”, the biographical film by Steven Spielberg. The wooden clapperboard will be delivered to the filmmaker by NOS Audiovisuais, the distributor in Portugal. Joaquim Leitão or João Botelho. As for the Futura award, an incentive for an emerging talent by Loulé Film Office, the winner was Iris Cayatte, an actress who has been one of the great revelations of Portuguese cinema. ceremony can be followed on deferred on SIC Radical on February 3rd.