Factor Keto Meals: Turning Towards A Healthy Lifestyle! 

Meals are delivered to your house by the meal delivery service known as Factor, which employs only the freshest products and the most cutting-edge packaging.

This year, we have utilized over ten distinct delivery providers, and as a result, we have a perfect understanding of the available quality.

Since we had a great deal of interest in learning more about Factor’s cuisine, we chose to sample some of it for roughly two weeks. Let’s take a more in-depth look at our assessment of Factor, shall we?

What Is Factor?

The company that delivers meals under the brand name Factor claims that they can help you eat better and conform to whatever dietary requirements you may have by supplying you with wholly cooked meals that have their portions carefully monitored.

The company was founded in 2013 and was bought by Hello Fresh in 2020. It features a menu that has been crafted by chefs and designed by dietitians, and it uses only high-quality ingredients.

Factor Keto Meals: The Highlights To Know

It is claimed that using Factor will give you more control over your schedule while also supplying you with freshly made meals whenever you require them.

We tried Factor meals to determine if they lived up to their claims and could satisfy our dietary needs. Here’s what we discovered after putting the service through its paces.

1. Meal Plans

You’ll be asked about your preferred dining options when you sign up for Factor. Choices include:

Keto Smart Calorie Vegan & Vegetarian Chef’s Selection

You can still try new meals from any category, but this tells Factor whether you’d like to focus on high-protein, gluten-free, low-carb, or low-calorie options.

The five Factor meal plans range from four to eighteen delivered meals per week.

Next, you either manually input the recipes you wish to test or let Factor do it for you based on the meals you’ve already specified.

Each week, you can choose between four, six, eight, twelve, and eighteen meals.

Not being limited to a single menu option each week was a welcome change.

Cost and Delivery Time

Each week’s meal buys how much you’ll pay for the company’s programs.

For $15.00 per meal, you can have as few as four meals, and for $11.00 per meal, you can get as many as eighteen meals.

You may have your Factor order delivered anywhere in the 48 contiguous states, but the day it arrives depends on the zip code.

We cannot accept cancellations after Wednesday of the delivery week.

This ensures you only receive the freshest lunches possible by allowing Factor to order only the components it needs to produce the cuisine for the upcoming week.

Factor’s shipping policy was rigid in comparison to that of competing meal kit delivery businesses. We also found the costs to be competitively low compared to similar offerings.

On the other hand, the Factor was always delivered at the perfect temperature, freshly prepared, and ready to serve. We appreciated that the packaging could be reused or recycled, or even donated to a good cause.

Preparation

The meals are sent to you by Factor in an insulated box, and the heating instructions are printed on the individual meal packaging.

Because of this, preparing dinner using Factor meals is straightforward. In addition, if you throw away the package by accident, you can access their website, select the meal you ordered, and then click on the instructions.

Even customers who have a lot going on in their lives should be able to follow the microwave’s instructions because they are simple and only take about two to three minutes on average.

If you intend to cook your dinner using an oven, the directions will differ slightly from what is written here. When served at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, most recipes call for about five to seven minutes of preparation time.

Both two approaches to heating the food presented challenges for us. The periods listed for re-heating were, of course, estimates; the actual amount of time required will depend on the oven or microwave you use.

But on the whole, the instructions that Factor provided were understandable and straightforward.

Freshness & Flavor

This service that delivers ready-made meals operates under the philosophy that everyone should have access to tasty food. As a result, it obtains its ingredients through its established network of reliable suppliers.

Factor is also committed to ensuring that its cuisine has a flavor profile that is well-balanced and enjoyable. The organization leverages the creations of culinary experts to come up with meals, and these meals have delectable spices and ingredients which not only taste good but are also excellent for you.

The fact that the dishes we sampled from Factor were truly on par with anything that we make at home left an impression on us.

A grilled chicken breast over green beans & roasted broccoli served with mushroom cream sauce unquestionably lived up to expectations in terms of both its level of flavor and its level of freshness.

Although they were ready-to-eat meals, they had a wonderful flavor and were packed with fresh vegetables and a sufficient amount of food.

Nutrition

It is the goal of Factor to serve its customers the most excellent nutritious meals and nutritious options possible. A registered dietitian evaluates every meal to guarantee that it satisfies the standards of nutritional quality established by scientific research.

Every recipe includes a whole spectrum of vegetables and fruits and offers a source of high-quality protein or entire meals.

The corporation emphasizes that there is no tolerance for the mistreatment of animals and publishes its chicken social policy on its website.

This service for ready-made meals is very precise about the lists of ingredients it uses. They source their components from reliable vendors that guarantee the absence of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), refined sugar, antibiotics, and hormones in their products.

Their protein-packed meals consist of beef that has been raised on pasture and chicken that has not been treated with antibiotics. Additionally, they offer a few dairy-free options.

We appreciate that one can quickly get all the nutritional info for each meal on the website.

In this way, we can be sure that the meals we are eating are nutritious and satisfy both the food requirements and calorie requirements.

Variety

This meal delivery business changes the food selections available each week; this helps to keep things exciting and prevents customers from being bored with eating the same dishes over and over again.

Before the start of each new week, Factor publishes its food for the following three weeks on its website, where customers may view it. You can make preparations in advance for the kinds of meals users want in the days and weeks to come.

And with over 23 alternatives offered weekly, there are plenty of choices.

Because each item on the menu comes with both a picture and a detailed explanation, it is simple to determine exactly what you will get even before it is delivered to your home.

Energy pieces, protein packets, wellness shots, or cold-pressed juices are just some of the meal add-ons and breakfast alternatives available from the Factor brand.

If you are seeking to lose weight, consume food that is low in carbohydrates or high in protein, or have dietary restrictions, Factor simplifies healthy eating more accessible by providing a meal plan with various options to choose from.

Users enjoy the fact that Factor provides advanced menus, and as a result of this feature, we were able to look forward to dinners several weeks in advance.

Factor Keto Meals: The Purchasing Meals

On their website, customers can purchase Factor meals. You have the option of selecting from one of the five weekly plans, with each having a unique cost per meal.

Four times a week, for $15.00 per meal

At six meals a week, the price comes to $12.83

A weekly total of eight meals at $12.38 per meal

Twelve dinners per week: $11.50 for each meal

Eighteen dinners a week: $11.00 for each meal

Factor Keto Meals: What The Users Think

Not only did we love the prepared meal service that Factor provided, but many other people did as well. One of my friends said to me she had tried a variety of different meal kit services, but the one that she liked the best “by far” was Factor. She said that it had the best taste and the most variety and helped her lose weight successfully.

In addition to this, she like the fact that she can tailor her meals thanks to the abundance of fresh food options. She claims that they offer the best food, and she has no qualms about her decision to use them as her primary meal kit delivery service.

The sentiment expressed by my friend is echoed in online reviews seen on Reddit. Jensen, who is from California, said that he was overjoyed with the ease with which the food could be prepared as well as its deliciousness and how fresh it was.

William from Nebraska brought up the point that the selections provided by Factor are not mass-produced like other meal kits.

The Bottom Line

The meal delivery service known as “Factor” offers thoroughly cooked meals, beverages, and snacks to its customers. Those who adhere to a gluten-free diet will likely find this option particularly suitable.

The company says that deliveries are made Monday via Wednesday and that delivery slots are arranged based on the customer’s zip code. It also mentions that consumers can miss a shipment if they occur to be away during that week as long as they send a notice at least four weeks in advance.

Those who assist and serve, such as teachers, first responders, medical personnel, and members of the armed forces, are eligible for a discount of 15% at Factor.

It also offers a wide selection of meals and has a menu that changes every week, making it appealing to people who have dietary requirements or are looking for variety in their food choices.

FAQs

When can you expect to get your very first order?

Next the placement of your initial order, we will send it to you the following week on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. The precise time will be determined by both your zip code and the carrier you choose.

How can I view the Menu even when I haven’t signed up?

To access the menu, simply navigate the Factor homepage and click the “Menu” button. You will now have access to all of the meals for the upcoming week.

Is it possible to use factor to help you lose weight?

Even though the Factor meal delivery Company’s website does not make any claims about weight loss, it does include alternatives for a ketogenic diet, a low-calorie diet, and a low-carb diet in the form of individual meals that are delivered fresh to your home.

Are the meals sold by Factor fresh or frozen?

Even the dishes with fewer carbohydrates are prepared from scratch at Factor. They are packaged in insulated containers with ice packs inside to maintain a cool temperature for the food while it is transported.

When you acquire the meals, you should immediately place them in the refrigerator, where they will remain for seven days. If you do this, the meals will not go bad. If you are unable to consume all of the meals within the week, you have the option of eating some of them and freezing the other ones.

Does factor provide plans for customers who have particularly stringent requirements?

No, we cannot meet all of the many dietary requirements and medical problems with our meals at Factor. However, there is a great deal of openness regarding the list of ingredients that are provided in order to make it possible for individuals who adhere to particular diets to utilize the service that provides cooked meals.

Those who have severe food allergies should exercise extreme caution because there is a remote potential of cross-contamination occurring during the processing of food.