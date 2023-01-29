Roof Top Tent Hard Shell Review: The Choice Is Yours!

The use of hard-shell roof tents is on the rise in Australia. Some people believe that roof tent was first used by travelers in Australia so that they could sleep high above the ground and out of reach of any potentially dangerous animals.

Manufacturers have made great strides in tents that fit on top of cars. Most tents now include a ladder for easy access to the upper levels, eliminating the need to bring your own.

These tents are like 4×4 awning tents in that they can be rapidly pitched up wherever you happen to be in the country. Rooftop tents combine the benefits of a secure place to sleep with the ease of not having to haul around heavy camping equipment. And unlike conventional tents, they can be erected in less time.

Two distinct varieties of tents with rooftops exist. Both the hard-shelled roof tent and the soft-topped tent have a common structure. This article will focus on the latter topic.

Best Hard Shell Roof Top Tent

OCAM Rooftop King Tent

When it comes to hard-sided roof tents, the OCAM Rooftop Tents provide a wide variety of choices, but the OCAM Rooftop King tent is my personal favorite.

In particular, We appreciated how compact it was. King is an apt name for this suite, as it provides ample room for up to four guests.

As with the tent itself, the accompanying mattress is also King-sized.

Preparation is simple. The tent expands when you release the latch & pull out the ladder. Poles can be used to give the tent’s walls more stability.

The tent’s back awning can be extended if you need even more room for storage or activities.

The fabric of the tent is waterproof, so you can relax in the awning without fear of getting wet.

Bugs and other dangers are kept at bay by mosquito nets and mesh walls.

The poles in the OCAM Rooftop King tent are aluminum, and they are quite sturdy. Modern vehicles’ roof covers are made of lightweight ABS plastic.

Eezie Awn Stealth Roof Top Tent

The aluminum roof of the Eezie Awn Stealth Roof Top Tent is extremely sturdy. If you’re eyeing this rooftop tent, keep in mind that it weighs 90 kg, so you’ll need a car that can handle the weight and has the capacity to carry the tent.

A total of four locks, made of stainless steel, secure the roof. Once the tent is opened, the scissor system and the side struts elevate it without requiring any poles to be poked into the ground.

The tent’s spaciousness is further enhanced by the two side doors and the one huge window/door at the back.

You can get some shade from the sun as well as the rain by extending the tent’s built-in awning, which is located at the back.

The tent’s ladder is hidden in a compartment at its bottom. It’s easy to get to after you figure out how to undo the lock and take it out.

The tent comes complete with a mattress. Each side has two spacious pockets for stowing items.

A 12V Socket & power cord are built into the tent for use with a vehicle’s cigarette lighter to provide electricity for charging electronic devices. The tent’s LED interior lighting is another nice touch.

Kwiky Hard Shell Rooftop Tent

Pop up your Kwiky Hard Shell Rooftop Tent and enjoy the great outdoors. As opposed to the other tents we discussed, this one can only comfortably house up to two people.

In a nutshell, the tent can be erected in no time. Unfastening the tent’s straps and pushing it up into place sets up the tent in seconds. It can be set up with just the included poles, no additional poles are required.

The process of packing up is simple as well. To secure your precious cargo, just bring down the side panels and buckle them in.

The included telescoping ladder can be extended or retracted to suit the surface you’ve parked on.

The tent has side pockets where you can keep your belongings secure.

There isn’t a lot of room for your head because of the tent’s modest size, but the length is quite spacious. You can still stretch out inside if you’re about 6 feet tall.

Rooftop tents can be expensive, but the Kwiky Hard Shell Rooftop Tent is a fantastic option at a low price. It’s one of the least expensive hard-shell tents we’ve seen. This is a fantastic option for novice car-top tent setups.

Camp King Roof Top Tent

Camp King Roof Top Tents are proudly designed and manufactured in Australia.

You can quickly and easily pitch this tent. Just remove the 2 latches as well as the tent will immediately rise up. If you want your tent to be completely upright, you should get the poles out from the inside and attach them to the fabric. You can tell which way the poles go since they have names.

The wide windows within it are covered by a mosquito-proof mesh to keep the pests out while allowing enough circulation in the tent.

Use a telescoping ladder to gain entry to the building via one of the side doors. The maximum height of the tent is 7 feet, so even if you’re just 6 feet tall, you’ll be able to stand up inside of it. You may simply assume a comfortable position and make the necessary adjustments to your wardrobe without any hassle.

A double-sized mattress is included with your purchase of a Camp King Roof Top Tent. You can acquire a bigger mattress if you want to use it to cover the entire floor, and there’s still room to keep things. Several pockets are located all throughout the tent to safely keep your stuff.

iKamper Sky Camp 2X Roof Top Tent

For two people or a small family, the iKamper Sky Camp 2X is a great choice among rooftop tents. There’s room for a couple or three.

Among hard-shell rooftop tents, its 55-kilogram weight makes it a lightweight option. The tent is both lightweight and aerodynamic, making it easy to transport in a car.

When you release the two locks, the tent automatically pops up. You may easily secure the back awning as well as the walls by attaching it to a series of posts.

The incredible panoramic views are what make the iKamper Sky Camp stand out. You need not even leave your tent to appreciate the stars.

You can access the tent’s rear door now, as well as windows on both sides. It includes a sturdy canvas wall, a see-through top, and a mesh bottom to prevent insects from getting inside.

While you’re away from your iKamper Sky Camp, you may lock the tent’s hard shell door.

Consideration Actors When Purchasing A Roof Top Tent Hard Shell

There are several types of children’s tents available in Australia, however, if you value convenience, we advise you to choose a children’s play tent. Is there anything special about a tent that can be set up in minutes for kids? Learn more by reading on:

Hard Shell vs Soft Shell Roof Top Tents

roof top tent hard shells, as the name suggests, feature a more robust cover than their soft-shell counterparts. You won’t have to be concerned about the roof of the tent blowing off while you’re sleeping in the tent, so that’s a plus. When you aren’t making use of the roof tent’s hard shell, you have the option of placing objects there instead.

Canvas is used for both the walls and the roof of the flexible shell rooftop tent, giving it an appearance that is more like that of a standard tent. They are nonetheless constructed out of high-strength materials, such as textiles that are waterproof.

Insulation

Roof-top tents with a hard shell have superior insulation versus rooftop tents with a soft shell, which implies the temperature inside the tent is more consistent.

Durability

While both tents are sturdy, the hard-shelled rooftop tent is more so than its soft-shelled counterpart.

Even in the most severe weather, the waterproof breathable fabric of the roof-top tent will keep you dry.Protect yourself against severe weather, such as hail, with the hard-shelled rooftop tent.

We think that the hard-shelled roof-top tent will last longer than the soft-shelled one.

Setting It Up

The process of setting up a soft-shelled rooftop tent is similar to that of setting up a standard ground tent, with the exception that you will be fastening the campsite to the car rather than the ground.

In contrast, hard-shell tents can be set up in a flash; all you have to do is release the latches and they’ll snap into place.

Similarly, folding the tent requires the same care. The hard-shell tent just needs to be folded and locked into place at the tent’s base.

Weight

Weight-wise, the soft-shelled tent is slightly lighter than the hard-shelled tent, but only slightly.

The obvious benefit of a soft-shelled roof-top tent is its reduced weight. In comparison to a hard-shell roof tent, these are easier to set up and take down, and they need fewer materials.

Tents with a hard outer shell are more cumbersome because of the weight of the materials used to construct them. They make automobiles heavier since they are much more sturdy.

These days, fiberglass and aluminum are used to make hard-shell tents as they are lightweight and more portable.

However, when it comes to portability, soft-shelled roof tents come out on top.

Price

If you are searching for a rooftop tent that is suitable for beginners, you might think about purchasing a soft-shelled rooftop tent because these tents are more affordable and come in a wide variety of configurations.

Tents with hard shell rooftops are significantly more expensive than tents with soft shells, but the additional cost is well worth it.

The Final Thoughts

A tent that may be installed on the rooftop of a vehicle is known as a “rooftop tent.” To put it another way: The use of a rooftop tent rather than a ground tent is likely to be one of the first camping hacks that experienced overlanders would recommend to you. Hard Shell RTTs have become an excellent choice for individuals who are searching for a luxurious alternative. However, they are typically twice as comfortable as softshell RTTs despite costing significantly more.

When opposed to softshell rooftop tents, they have a significantly longer lifespan. In addition, setting up a hard shell requires minimal effort. You should be able to install it in a little more than a minute.

By meticulously inspecting each one and putting it through its paces in a variety of settings and scenarios, we were able to get a better understanding of the minute nuances that set each one apart from the others. After reading this evaluation, we hope that you will have a clear understanding of which rooftop tent would be best for you to purchase. Happy camping!

FAQs

Can you get your money’s worth out of the venture forward hard-shell tent for your roof?

The Venture Forward Roof top tent Hard-Shell is an incredible value for the money. You save money, but you don’t give up plenty in terms of quality or functionality. If you’re aware of the compromises this model entails, we can state with confidence that it’s a good investment.

When compared to similar products, how do they fare?

There are many different kinds of rooftop tents available today, each with its own special qualities. While we haven’t put the models given by Venture Forward’s rivals through their paces, we have done our homework and uncovered three possibilities that are extremely similar and can serve as a basis for comparison.

How well does the tent function?

The Hard-Shell Roof top tent from Venture Forward is ideal for solo or couple’s camping adventures in the car. It will be ideal for father-son boat trip or holidays, though we may need a bit more room to bring our son along.