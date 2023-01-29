Swim Spa Hot Tub Combo: Everyone Deseves A Luxurious-Soothing Bath!

One of the most effective ways to unwind is to simply take a refreshing dip in some water. The refreshingly cool water presents an opportunity to relax, spend time with loved ones, and even work up a sweat in the process of doing so. Because of this, a lot of individuals enjoy going to the pool or the pool; nevertheless, there are certain drawbacks associated with doing so.

Some people find it aggravating that they are unable to regulate the degree of humidity in their room, especially when they are at the beach, where the salty air can have a drying effect on their skin. In addition, if you do not want to make the daily trip to the public pool or do not like the idea of swimming in a body of water that is shared with other individuals, here is an alternative.

There is a method to reap the benefits of a trip to the beach or even the pool without leaving the comfort of your own home. Continue reading to find out more information about dual-zone spas, including what they are and how they might potentially improve your swimming experience.

What is a Swim Spa?

A swim spa with a whirlpool tub for relaxing after a swim. It’s a combination swim spa and hot tub, like a mini-pool and spa. If you don’t have time to visit a regular massage therapist, but still want to relax and unwind, a master spa is a great option.

A dual zone swim spa has a panel made of acrylic that separates the spa’s water into two zones. The hot tub is for relaxation and rehabilitation, while the swim spa is for fun and exercise. Each comes with its own temperature controls, providing for both convenience and comfort. Both sections are temperature controlled, so you can use one for soaking and the other for swimming.

Having a spa with a split zone allows you to enjoy a more customised and restful bathing experience. Spas with two separate areas are convenient for households with multiple people who value privacy in the bathroom. This is perfect for those who wish to utilise their lap pool as a year-round gathering spot for friends and family.

The Real Charms Of Swim Spa Hot Tub Combo

What could be better than having your own own backyard swim spa that also doubles as a hot tub? Here are some of the many advantages of owning a swim spa in conjunction with a hot tub.

Perfect Fusion

It may appear as though one must choose either a hot tub or a pool. While a pool can be used for exercise and entertaining, a hot tub can be used to unwind and rest in the privacy of your own garden.

Whether you’re beginning from scratch or swapping out an old hot tub for a whole new backyard oasis, a dual-zone swim spa is a fantastic addition.

Hot tubs are great for your health, and you can have one in your garden beside a swimming pool and an exercise space without it feeling too crowded. The length and width of your swim spa will be determined by the size of your backyard and your own desire.

2 Separate Temperature Zones

Swim spas with two temperature settings are ideal for both vigorous exercise and soothing rest and relaxation.

The temperature of the swimming pool can be adjusted so that it is cooler in the area where you do your regular exercise, and warmer in the spa area, where you can soak and soothe your muscles once your workout is over.

Guests who like warmer water can enjoy themselves alongside those who prefer cooler water in a dual-temperature swim spa.

Hydrotherapy Massage

The average monthly cost to maintain a conventional pool spa, including the expense of chemicals, is roughly $100. However, manufacturers of swim spas don’t skimp on the features that make these tubs so appealing.

Swim spas can be expensive to run due to their high energy consumption, but heating an in-ground pool can be twice as pricey, depending on your location and how long you plan on keeping the water warm.

Enjoying the heated water hydrotherapy jets in the backyard oasis can make you forget everything about the energy usage (among the many other benefits of a swim spa, such as a rushing river for swimming, dual temperature, and more).

Circulation

The circulation of blood is boosted by a soak in a hot tub. Warm water bathing is helpful for people having chronic heart failure because it causes the blood vessels to dilate (enlarge).

Lying horizontally in spa pools also promotes blood flow since the body is less stressed by not having to fight gravity.

Health

An improved immune system and enhanced physiological functioning are the results of regular hot tub use. A swim spa has the potential to treat common health problems like aching muscles, stress, and even sleeplessness.

Swim Spa vs Hot Tub vs Combo

Unlike a traditional hot tub, a swim spa is intended for physical activity. Having a swimming pool in your backyard could be a wonderful amenity, as there would be plenty of area for everyone to spread out, unlike with a hot tub.

Instead of powerful swim currents and open room to practise swimming strokes, all a hot tub provides is the sensation of reclining in warm water while being massaged by jets. Thus, a hot tub is an excellent option for those who have no interest in anything other than unwinding and resting. On the other hand, if you want to work out without having to move, a combination might be the way to go.

You may work out and unwind at the same time with the swim spa combo models.

Buying the Units Individually

If you’re set on having both a hot tub as well as a swim spa, you might be able to do so by purchasing both independently. We don’t understand why someone would buy them individually though.

Reasonable explanations could include your yard being too narrow to accommodate a 19-foot swim spa. Having both a hot tub and a swim spa in your garden at once may be impossible due to space constraints. When living space is at a premium, one option is to purchase multiple flats. A backyard sanctuary can be created by installing a hot tub as well as a swim spa in different parts of the yard.

Two, you can cut costs. If you shop for a swim spa and a hot tub separately, you can get a more compact swim spa and a cheaper hot tub. A swim spa, unlike a hot tub, requires a concrete slab on which to be installed, so be sure to find out how much it would cost to have one put in.

Buying The Unit As A Whole

If you have a sizable yard or just want to make the most of your outdoor living space, a dual zone swim spa may be the way to go. Having to set up just one mat for a single entity is one less thing to worry about when you only buy one product.

In addition, a single entity is significantly simpler to service and maintain. If the hot tub plus swim spa are combined into one structure, you’ll only have to maintain and repair that one piece of equipment.

Swim Spa Hot Tub Combo Price

The price of a swim spa and hot tub combination might run anywhere from $8,000 to $30,000. Attached hot tubs increase the price significantly, yet the investment is well worth it. You may cut your swimming pool costs in half by switching to a swim spa instead.

5 Swim Spa Hot Tub Combos To Discover In The 2023

Summit SX219 Swim Spa

This compact SX219 swim spa features a full-body reclining lounger, a contoured massage seat, a barrier-free workout area, with two RX6 standing massaging columns.

The SX219 is unique among swim spas in that it allows you to use both zones simultaneously or independently thanks to their individual thermostats, heaters, and filtration systems.

Synergy FX219 Swim Spa

It’s easy to get in and out of this FX219 swim spa thanks to its side stairs, full-body reclining, and curved massage seat. Smaller backyards can benefit from the open, barrier-free training area and the two RX6 freestanding massage columns.

The Hot Tub Zone is a fully-loaded spa with five plush seats. Filtration, temperature, hydrotherapy, and exercise equipment controls are all situated in their own distinct areas.

Endless Pools

The only company we looked at that provides all rates upfront is Endless Pools, whose website lets you design your own pool spa and get an instant price quote. Within six days of entering our information on the website, we received a DVD, a mailer, and a telephone conversation from a kind company representative.

The capacity of an Endless Pool can range from 1,200 gallons to a whopping 2,395. Although it isn’t the biggest size offered by any of the providers we looked into, it should be sufficient for most people.

Hydropool

Swim spas from Hydropool can be used for lounging, swimming, or a combination of the two. You can pick a jet and aesthetic that everyone in the family likes from the many available.

Hydropool has everything you’re searching for if you do not want to bother with upkeep. Promo materials we got from Hydropool claimed that the company’s AquaTrainer 14 fX and other self-cleaning spas could filter all of the water in the tub in under one hour. However, the price range for one of these spas is hefty, from $14,700 to $42,295.

Stairs, an ozone and bromine cleaning fluid, a cover, and different interior shell and exterior cabinet colors are just some of the ways in which you can personalize a swim spa. There is a wide spectrum of colors available for shells, from the starkest of whites to something like a dark grey that almost resembles stone. So that your pool spa doesn’t stand out too much from the deck, you can obtain outside siding in black, grey, or even wood.

Master Spas Momentum Deep

Given their close collaboration with probably the greatest swimmer of all time, Michael Phelps, Master Spas has a legitimate claim to fame as among the most well-known manufacturers of swim spas just on market.

You may enjoy the advantages of hydrotherapy in the spa while keeping the water at a more manageable temperature of 85 degrees in the workout section thanks to the pool’s dual temperature controls.

The Momentum Deep’s state-of-the-art propulsion system generates a powerful, yet adaptable current, ideal for swimmers of all abilities and fitness levels.

Wrapping It Up

Investing in a combination swim spa is something that comes highly recommended by us if you want to enjoy the benefits of pleasure, fitness, and relaxation. You won’t have had to sacrifice as much space as you would if you installed a standard swimming pool. Because the temperature of the water can be adjusted, you will be able to use your swim spa during the entire year.

The majority of swim spa models have a plethora of options, making them ideal for individuals who wish to maintain in shape while still reaping the benefits of hydrotherapy.

FAQs

Why are Hot Tub Pool Combos the Best Option?

To put it briefly, the pool and spa combo will have two settings: pool and spa.

When set to “pool,” both of the pool and the spa will use the jets and returns to recirculate water. If the spa has a spillover, it will be the same warmth as your pool, and you may switch it on or off as needed. Most of the time, your pool will be the primary function of your pool/spa combination.

In The Dead Of Winter, Is It Possible To Use The Spa Alone?

There are a few things to think about before deciding to leave only the spa open throughout the winter and close the pool.

Is It Best To Get A Hot Tub Or A Pool?

If you want to impress guests with your pool, a hot tub pool combo could be the perfect fit. The pool and spa together have incredible curb appeal. However, a classic hot tub is the best option if you’re looking for a spa for therapeutic purposes.