Beginners Guide to Using Professional Hair Clippers at Home

Salon and barbershop visits have significantly decreased or stopped entirely since the pandemic’s outbreak. Additionally, a lot of people, particularly men, have cut their own hair at home. For those who are just starting out as a hair stylist, choosing a professional hair clipper—the buzzer that is powered by an electric motor and cuts hair to precise lengths—may be difficult. Knowing how often a clipper needs to be maintained is a crucial but often overlooked step in the purchasing process.

Keeping Professional Hair Clippers

Always remember to use the included oil to lubricate your device. Before applying the blades to your hair, wipe off any excess oil with a damp cloth to avoid over-lubrication. Make use of the small brush that comes with it to remove any remaining hairs after use. In addition, having the appropriate tools can eliminate costly visits for those with more skill (similar to having a solid beard trimmer or electric razor).

Choose Between Options

A cordless clipper, on the other hand, can be recharged and is more adaptable. However, if you don’t keep up with charging your cordless clipper, you might not have enough power to complete your haircut.

Monitor Extras

Pay close attention to the trimming tools that come with your hair trimmer. Guides—the plastic clip-on guards that separate the blades from the hair to cut it precisely—are included with every clipper. You ought to similarly pay special attention to the chance of getting substitutions effectively if harmed. “Everything but the barber” is included in Conair Man 3-in-1 Chrome Haircut Kit.

Blade Sizes

Remember to routinely hone your sharp edges. The size of a clipper blade varies depending on the product. The majority of clipper sets come with eight blade guards that are labeled in increments of increasing numbers.

Tip: Sharp blades cut your hair with the utmost precision without sacrificing comfort, as dull blades can pull at your strands. If you want to save time and money on maintenance, you might also want to look for a clipper like the Philip Norelco that has blades that automatically sharpen themselves.

Kind of Motor

If you take good care of your hair clipper, it will last you a long time. The clipper’s motor is its literal powerhouse, but most people don’t look at it when making a purchase. The motor of the clipper, similar to the engine in a car, drives the blades, which are used to precisely cut your hair.

The magnetic motor is ideal for a straightforward cut because of its simplicity, high blade speed, and high volume cutting, despite its lower power than the other two. The power of pivot motor-enabled clippers is greater than that of magnetic motor-enabled clippers, but the blade speed is lower. They can cut hair that is thick, heavy, or wet. It tends to be tracked down in both corded and cordless trimmers.

Barbershop or Salon Vs Home

When using professional hair clippers, there are a few things to keep in mind so that you can get the most out of them. Also, before anything else, make sure you have the right hair clipper. However, you need not be concerned because we have compiled a list of professional hair clippers for you to choose from:

Accessories Required

A wide range of accessories is required for hair clippers to function effectively. First and foremost, all you will need is the appropriate set of combs and blades. These two will ensure that you cut in a safe manner and with precision. Because they are the ones that actually cut and level the body’s hair, the blades are very important. The guide comb, which is positioned above the cutter and is in charge of ensuring a secure haircut or trim, is in charge. This is due to the fact that it keeps the clipper blades away from the head, thereby preventing any potential harm from the blades’ cutting power. They would also work when shaving other areas of the body. As a result, some professional hair clippers will come with additional accessories, while others will not. But first, it’s important to remember that a strong blade and comb are essential. The remaining accessories may be referred to as “extras.”

Choosing the Right Blade Set

As previously stated, the cutting blades of a hair clipper are the most crucial component. This will assist in making an educated choice regarding the appropriate one to use and type. Consider the potential difficulties that using the blades may present, the first of which is rust. Consequently, stainless steel is the best material in this instance. Finding a material that is simple to clean would be prudent given the significance of sanitation. Ceramic blades, which are corrosive-free and can last longer than steel blades, have gained a lot of popularity. Therefore, the ceramic blades would work very well for you if you need to cut them for a long time. The main weakness of utilizing earthenware sharp edges is their fragility; They can easily break into pieces if they fall off.

In today’s world, styling one’s hair has become a fashion statement. Nowadays, there are numerous hairstyles that young people like. We are seeing a decrease in the number of people who visit a barbershop, despite the fact that hairstyle has occupied a prominent position. This is because new devices like hair liners, shavers, and clippers have come out. People can now style and cut their hair in the privacy of their own homes thanks to these cutting-edge tools.

Professional Hair Clipper Versus Trimmer

Knowing the difference between them is essential. The purpose for which a hair clipper and a trimmer are used are distinct. Hair trimmer what’s going on here? The only thing the hair clipper does is cut our hair. The problem is that they are specifically made for long hair. if you have a long facial hair growth or a head brimming with long hairs, then, at that point, a trimmer is best for you. With a clipper, you can cut your hair short. What is a trimmer? For short hair trimming, a trimmer is used. Thin blades make up their construction. You can start by trimming your beard with a trimmer if you have to shave it. Trimmers typically lack attachments, but there are a few that do. vs. a hair clipper Which trimmer should I get? We ought to be aware of the benefits and drawbacks of each option now that we are aware of their distinction.

Benefits of Professional Hair Clippers

A clipper can be utilized prior to a trimmer. The fact that hair clippers come with a variety of attachments is another advantage. Utilizing these connections, you can trim your hair in various lengths. You’ll be able to change how you style your hair every time. They make excellent substitutes for scissors. Consequently, you don’t need to follow the customary approach to going to barbershops when you need your hairstyle.

Drawbacks of Professional Hair Clippers

Hair clippers don’t cut very precisely. So as well as purchasing the trimmers, it is important to buy oil for grease as well. Additionally, you must devote some time to its upkeep. Cutting hair with clippers may not always result in a neat appearance.

Advantages of Hair Trimmers

They are designed specifically for shorter cuts. A trimmer can even give the appearance of a clean shave, whereas a clipper does not. When selecting a trimmer, styling is the most important consideration. Using a trimmer is best if you like the look of a shadow at 5 o’clock. Additionally, they offer blades that are hypoallergenic, which is great news for men with sensitive skin. Two hours of battery life is typical.

Drawbacks of Hair Trimmers

If you have long, thick hair, a trimmer might not be right for you. It will be profoundly badly designed when you give them a shot at long hairs since they have more slender sharp edges.

Professional Hair Clippers at Home

You will be more prepared for any situation, whether it’s an interview or a festival if your face is well-groomed. Facial and body hair can undermine your confidence and ruin your entire outfit, whether you’re a man or a woman. To precisely groom yourself, you need hair trimmers because of this.

BaBylissPro

The cordless clipper from BaBylissPro is unique because it can be customized with eight different attachments. Its power comes from a Ferrari-designed engine that can run for an impressive three hours. The sensation of being weightless is also praised by reviewers. These adaptable Andis clippers are a potent alternative to the Oster Classic 76, which is adored by barbers. Even though it isn’t quite as bulky as the Oster, it is still a popular choice. This lightweight, the user-friendly option has a blade that is easy to adjust, making it ideal for quick, freshly shaved looks with clean lines and maximum definition.

Men’s Kumite Hair Clippers

These Kumite Hair Clippers can be used to trim your nose, ear, and other specific areas. There are three trimmers in this tool: a regular clipper that manages the hair on the highest point of your head, a second, more modest, t-sharp edge type trimmer for your facial hair, neck, and nose hair trimmer. With its powerful rotary motors, this trimmer can cut many different kinds of hair smoothly, quickly, and precisely.

Andis Master Cordless Clipper

In either case, the appropriate set can assist you in maintaining your own buzzed, shaved, or short hairstyles at home, frequently for the price of a single appointment. Due to its power and adaptability, the Andis Master Cordless Clipper was our top pick. Three hair-clipper options are shown on a brightly colored background. Consider your hair type, past grooming habits, and overall desired appearance. We asked a barber in New York and other experts for advice on the best men’s hair clippers for every situation. We’ve also included smart, effective picks that our staff members and online reviewers love.

If you want the best home-use clippers that are recommended by a barber, here is your choice. This option, suitable for lengths 000 to 1, has received over 2,000 favorable reviews and is favored by professionals and amateurs alike. The powerful motor and aluminum body of this can cut through any kind of hair, according to Howard. The power is reflected in the 10-ounce weight.

The best way to describe this timeless instrument is as an alternative to a straight razor. It’s easy to use and leaves little room for cuts or skin damage. For novices, this all-in-one kit is ideal. Since the cord can be taken off, you can leave it plugged in for up to two months between charges. As stated by barbers, cordless options are ideal for individuals still learning the at-home trim.

The Wahl Clipper Elite Pro

Are you looking for a fantastic corded clipper? The Wahl Clipper Elite Pro is advertised as being quiet despite having a powerful motor and comes equipped with 10 guides and self-sharpening blades. It’s an excellent choice for buzz cuts, crop cuts, fades, shaved-head cuts, and any other quick and simple haircut you can do at home. Barbers around the world like Wahl’s Magic Clip. They are strong [on all types of hair] and comfortable to hold, so many of my coworkers use them, he says. Despite only weighing one pound, the device maintains its stability while maintaining the necessary bulk for trimming. It has eight comb guards and three T-trimmers, allowing for the necessary precision and customization.

Karrte Professional Hair Clippers and Trimmer Kit for Men

This men’s professional hair trimming kit helps you look and feel your best from head to toe. It comes with a hair trimmer, a barber apron, a USB cord for quick charging, a barber brush, an oil bottle, and two professional scissors for cutting hair. In addition, it has the sharpest blades currently available, four trimmer guards, and eight premium guard combs. A high-performance motor, a long-lasting rechargeable battery with a run time of up to two to four hours, and an LED digital display make up this hair clipper.

Hatteker Men’s Beard Trimmer

This cordless hair trimmer from Hatteker is a three-in-one tool that not only helps with grooming but also cuts hair. The hair clipper, beard trimmer, and detail trimmer clipper are the three different attachments included. The self-sharpening high-carbon blades of this trimmer keep their sharpness for a longer period of time and perform flawlessly. After just 90 minutes of charging, its long-lasting rechargeable battery can run for up to 2.5 hours.

The Beard Club PT45 Beard & Hair Trimmer

With its razor-sharp mower blades, this extremely powerful hair trimmer delivers precise cuts. Additionally, it has eight color-coded guides for 45 distinct and flawless trimming lengths. It has an LED charging stand and a 7,000 RPM quiet electric motor that runs continuously for three hours from its lithium-ion battery.

SUPRENT® Hair Clippers for Men

This home haircut kit has five precise dials that can be adjusted to 20 different cutting lengths. When used, its R-shaped blade can dissipate up to 75% of heat. This trimmer’s ceramic blades can be easily removed for cleaning. The hair trimmer has a charge display that changes color as the battery life decreases and displays the current charge level.

Waterproof Women’s Electric Bikini Trimmer

This electric razor is designed specifically for women’s body hair. This razor has two 20mm/32mm wide blades and three different lengths of guide comb to help you customize the shave for your armpits, legs, bikini, arms, and other private areas. This device can be charged using a USB cable, and it can run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge.

Tayayo Electric Razors for Women

Use this electric razor from Tayayo to get smooth, hairless skin. This 5D, no-pain hair remover can be used to precisely and precisely remove unwanted hair. With the help of the adopted 360° technology and the precision knife net, you can remove the hair without causing any skin irritation. This razor accompanies 5 tradable heads, including a body shaver, hair trimmer, nose hair trimmer, massager head, and facial purifying head.

FAQs

What is the Most Effective Method for Cleaning Hair Clippers?

You might also want to thoroughly clean your clippers at the end of your working day or week. Using a screwdriver, completely remove the clipper blade in this manner. Again, before screwing it back in, give everything a good brush. Next, add some liquid disinfectant or blade care solution to a shallow bowl. Before taking the blade out and wiping it with a clean towel, dip the tip of the blade in the solution while the clipper is running. Make sure not to clean your clippers with water because doing so could cause them to rust.

Can Clippers be Clean With Alcohol?

A professional clipper spray is the most effective method for cleaning barber clippers. However, you could use rubbing alcohol instead if you are caught without clipper spray. Pour a small cup of isopropyl alcohol over the teeth with care to avoid getting into the clipper’s electrical compartment.

The tools known as professional hair clippers are used to level hair. They can also be used to cut hair from the head and other places on the body. They can trim the hair in a variety of patterns and styles when used correctly. For instance, you could instruct a professional to shave your head in the shape of a tennis ball and have them use these clippers to easily curve it.

Conclusion

Every barber in the world relies on their preferred professional hair clippers and trimmers to provide their customers with the highest quality results. Therefore, it is essential to provide your clippers with the appropriate level of care and upkeep to ensure that they perform as well as you do. When you work as a barber, proper clipper care is important for the following reasons: To keep them clean, to make sure they last as long as possible, and to get the best results for your customers. Not only is it extremely unhygienic to not clean them, but the buildup of hair, skin, and oils can also cause damage over time, necessitating more frequent replacements and increasing the risk that you will injure a customer.