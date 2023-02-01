Best Locks to Keep your Home or Business Protected 

There have been locks for four thousand years. Today’s society cannot function without them, and their use has only grown over time. Furthermore, their use has expanded beyond individuals; They are also used by businesses for a variety of purposes, such as protecting equipment or cash drawers from damage or theft. The fact that locks protect things and keep them safe is one reason they are so common. However, there are additional reasons: When we are aware that we have secured our home behind us, locks make us feel safer. They assist us in protecting our personal belongings from vandals and thieves by safeguarding not only the property itself but also the information within, such as access codes to our computers or bank accounts.

First of All, locks guard against destruction. If you own a vehicle with locks on the doors, it is impossible for anyone to break into it. Both of these methods can result in costly repairs and replacements. Your retail business’s bottom line can suffer greatly from theft.

Consider this: To make up for a loss of $100 caused by theft, you would need to sell an additional $1000 worth of products if you had a margin of 10% on each sale. That is significant!

In the United States, a 2009 national retail survey found that shoplifters average $438 in stolen goods, and only 1 in 48 are caught. This is something you simply can’t ignore if you run a serious retail business.

The good news is that you can address this issue with a variety of methods, devices, and tools. You can reduce losses, make your store more resistant to theft, and catch thieves red-handed by combining technology with an effective anti-theft strategy. We’ll go over the best tools that retailers use to prevent theft in this article. You will gain knowledge of six strategies that they are employing as well as some insights into how you can do the same. In addition, we’ll take a look at what anti-theft technology will look like in five years. Let’s get started!

Best Locks to Buy 2023

Even though this lock isn’t cheap, it was named “Best Overall” because it is very hard to break into using force, drilling, bumping, and picking. Additionally, you can expect to find a lot of locksmiths to assist you with its installation and, if necessary, service because it is manufactured by Medeco rather than a smaller company. Additionally, Medeco keys are patent-protected, making it impossible to duplicate them without your consent; Authorized users can make their own copies thanks to a card system. Due to the various angles, cuts, and positions utilized, the company also maintains a substantial master key system. It has a strike plate made of steel and long screws that go into the frame.

Sifely Keyless Lock

The Sifely keyless lock is an excellent option if you want a lock that does everything. This lock is ideal for homes, businesses, and even rental properties because it can store more than 150 fingerprints and more than 200 codes. However, if you need to go somewhere multiple times, you can set it to passage mode to avoid having to unlock it repeatedly. The battery can last for up to a year, and if it starts to run out, it will sound an alarm to let you know. If you want it to feel more like a smart lock, you can even use it with smart speakers. It is a great option for a wide range of customers because of its straightforward design and user-friendly interface, which only require a screwdriver for installation.

August Smart Lock

If you want a smart lock that people love, you’ve come to the right place. More than 2,800 reviewers have given this smart lock, released in August, an average rating of 4.3 stars. This lock can be used with your phone, Alexa, Google Assistant, or any other smart device that is compatible with it. It also has auto lock/unlock and Doorsense features, which let you know if your door wasn’t closed all the way. Installing it was a breeze. The only drawback of the August Smart lock is that it costs more, despite the added convenience it provides.

Kwikset Keypad Lock

The Kwikset keypad lock has excellent features at a reasonable cost. This lock’s ability to function as a deadbolt, which provides additional security, is one of its best features. In the event of any technical difficulties, it can also use a key. This lock has both auto lock and passage mode, and its battery can last up to three years. Additionally, it can store up to 30 different codes for entry, making it ideal for larger households, businesses, and individuals who frequently host guests.

If you’re renting a place but still need a new lock, this one might be right for you. This model is compatible with your existing deadbolt because it simply replaces the lock’s internal thumb-turn mechanism. The August app can be used to control your door and make it super easy to unlock once it is installed. The lock is also compatible with a number of smart devices.

Sort of Lock: This could be a great option if you are constantly on the move, travel a lot, or just want more security for your home without completely changing your locks. We chose this lock because, in addition to being suitable for the majority of doors, it also comes with a door alarm. The increased safety is a huge benefit that will deter any potential danger or give you more time to seek assistance. This lock is probably the easiest to “install” because all you have to do is slide it between the lock and the door and clip on the plastic part to keep the door from opening.

This Kwikset model is a great option if you want a traditional lock with more security features. Although this lock resembles a standard lock in appearance and operation, its Smartkey feature which enables you to rekey your lock quickly and without the need for a locksmith. Additionally, setting it up is a breeze. Although it lacks the features of other locks on this list, this is a great simple option that may be advantageous to some users who are less tech-savvy.

The Schlage Deadbolt

The Schlage deadbolt is an excellent choice if you want a straightforward lock that still provides excellent security. To ensure your safety, it has advanced security features like anti-drill plates and anti-pick pins. This lock is extremely robust, easy to install, and cheap. However, it lacks some of the more technological features that users might be looking for, like the one above.

Merchandising Security

A security stand that mounts on top of the furniture is used by some retailers to display smartphones, tablets, cameras, and other devices while keeping them safe and tethered. Look at the following: Magnetic holders, wired grip holders, and other types of merchandising security equipment are just a few examples. In order to ensure a positive customer experience, some merchandising security devices come equipped with built-in chargers, ensuring that your displayed products are always charged. In order to increase the visibility of displayed goods, many retailers install mirrors throughout their stores. They are low-cost, non-technical loss prevention tools that can be easy to use and still work very well.

Tools for Smart Inventory Management

Many retailers have seen a significant decrease in the number of thefts that take place in their stores as a result of closely monitoring their inventory through regular stock counts and monitoring discrepancies. It’s helpful to use smart barcode scanners for stock takes to accurately record inventory levels. The monitoring of employees’ “user permission levels” for operating the POS system is another important measure that retailers use. You can set permission levels in Vend so that only key employees can edit data in your system. By following these steps, you will be aware of when something goes missing, preventing theft of your goods!

Display Locks Sometimes

You might want to stop people from taking items from a display. Perhaps the goods are valuable or susceptible to theft. Sweep theft can be prevented with peg hook locks. They can only be removed with a magnetic tool after being attached to your display’s hook. Displays made of lockable glass or acrylic are another option. These cases can typically be unlocked with a key, making it necessary for customers to approach a member of staff if they wish to touch an expensive item like jewelry.

Cameras and Video Analytics

Surveillance cameras placed at strategic locations throughout your retail establishment, in conjunction with video analytics software, can be an effective strategy for preventing theft. The software detects any suspicious movements, such as when a customer leaves the store without paying. If this occurs, you will immediately receive an alert. By matching them to a police-supplied database of criminals or thieves, it becomes simple to identify “known” thieves using cameras with facial recognition technology.

Anti-Theft Signage

You must inform customers that they are being watched and that shoplifting can have serious consequences. Installing anti-theft signage throughout the entire store immediately deters potential thieves from breaking the law. An example of a useful tool for signage is as follows: Again, a straightforward, affordable, and useful tool!

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS)

You can use a variety of EAS devices, including tags, labels, antennas, spider tags, and others. To stop theft, they use sensors, electromagnetic technology, radio frequency technology, and metal detectors. The ones with the fewest number of false alarms are the best! It’s amazing how well they can keep an eye on every product in your store.

Theft Prevention

Education is one of the best ways to stop theft. Keep your staff well-versed in the most recent best practices for loss prevention so they can assist in-store security. Additionally, you should inform your contractors and employees of their code of conduct so that they are aware of the repercussions.

Why Locks Are Important

Locks guard against theft

Depending on their requirements, different kinds of locks are used for different things. Even if a door’s sole purpose is to serve as a “hook” on which to hang a wind chime, having a lock on every door is essential because an unlocked door offers no protection against theft. A burglar can steal your television and other electronics if they can break in through your front door! By enclosing private information within a locked area, locks help protect personal information and data from theft

Locks Protect Vehicle

Just like with the doors to one’s home, it’s important for people to have locks on their cars. Even though it may appear to be impossible for someone to steal your car, many thieves will target anything that is unlocked or left unattended. Your car’s doors will be secured against vandalism and other crimes committed by individuals who might not intend to steal it.

Locks Provide Businesses with Security

The first locks were made for use in businesses to keep valuable goods safe from vandals and thieves. In today’s business world, locks are used for a variety of things, like securing a restaurant’s cash drawer, preventing theft or damage to equipment, and preventing unauthorized access to information, like secret recipes. It would be simple for someone to steal valuable items or company secrets if cabinets, cash drawers, and office doors were not locked. Even a criminal could steal some of the day’s receipts from an unsecured cash drawer, which would absolutely hurt that business’s profit margin!

Prisoners Use Locks

Locks are used in many prisons to safeguard both inmates and guards. Steel is often used for the locks, which protects against tools that prisoners might use to escape or damage prison property. Most of the time, all a prisoner needs to feel safe from other prisoners who might hurt them or try to escape is a simple padlock. In order for a prison to function properly, the locks need to keep inmates in and help keep out guards.

Locks Safeguard Pets

When they are not at home, many people lock their garage doors. Someone won’t be able to break into their garage and steal a pricey sports car because of this. However, there are also people who lock the cages of their pets when they are not at home to prevent family members from letting them out while the owner is out of the house.

Locks Safeguard Against Fire

Local hardware stores sell cabinets and files that are safe from fire. Additionally, electrical socket locks are utilized by individuals to aid in the prevention of fires. You now know eight reasons why locks are so important to our society today. Everything, from cars to company pets, is secured by locks! These safety devices also have a lot of other uses, like keeping teenagers from going out late or keeping family members from fighting.

How to Look at the Dimensions

When buying a new lock, it’s important to look at the dimensions to make sure it fits right. Even though the locks listed below are intended to fit most doors, it never hurts to double-check! Aside from that, knowing how big the lock and the door are can help you figure out if the model you’re looking at fits the look you want for your front door.

Materials

Even though all-metal locks are usually more durable, they might not look good in every home. Before you buy one, think about what you’re most eager to prioritize. Type of Lock These days, there are more options than just standard deadbolts: This list includes a variety of lock styles, including smart locks, keyless locks, and, of course, conventional keyed locks.

How We Decided Safety

All of these locks include additional security features that you wouldn’t find on a standard deadbolt. To ensure your satisfaction, each of these locks has an average customer rating of at least four stars. For your convenience, we have categorized and labeled each lock, making our list simple to navigate. Scroll down for the tranquility you deserve!

History of Best Locks

It predated the pin tumbler lock and was a typical Egyptian lock at the time. A large wooden bolt was used in this lock to secure a door that had a slot with a number of holes on its upper surface. Wooden pegs were used to plug the holes, preventing the bolt from opening. The most well-known lock and key design in the Western world is the warded lock, which has been around since the beginning of time. The English are credited with developing the first all-metal locks between 870 and 900. Wealthy Romans often wore the keys as rings on their fingers and stored their valuables in safe boxes inside their homes. During the 18th and 19th centuries, in part due to the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, a lot of technical improvements were made to locking mechanisms that made common locking devices more secure.

In 1805, American physician Abraham O. Stansbury received a patent for a double-acting pin tumbler lock in England. However, other well-known locksmiths developed and patented locks prior to Linus. Robert Barron In England in 1778, the first serious attempt to increase the lock’s security was made. In 1784, Joseph Bramah was the inventor of the safety lock.

The lock on Bramah was deemed impossible to pick. James Sargent created the world’s first successful combination lock with a key in 1857. Safe manufacturers and the Treasury Department of the United States appreciated his lock. Sargent filed a patent in 1873 for a time lock mechanism that became the model for modern bank vaults. In 1916, former New York City policeman Samuel Segal created the first jimmy-proof locks.

Over twenty-five, patents are owned by Segal. In 1921, Harry Soref Soref patented an improved padlock and established the Master Lock Company. His brand-new lock casing was granted a patent (U.S. #1,490,987) in April 1924. Using a case made of layers of metal, similar to the doors of a bank vault, Soref produced a padlock that was both durable and affordable. The padlock he created was made of laminated steel. Sr. Linus Yale. In 1848, Linus Yale developed the pin-tumbler lock. The pin-tumbler locks of today are the result of his son’s improvement on his lock, which featured a smaller, flat key with serrated edges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why must I secure my doors?

A break-in is less likely to occur the harder it is for a burglar to enter. When you make the decision to lock your house at all times, you are putting in a lot of effort to safeguard your privacy, family, valuables, and self. When a home is supposed to be the safest place, no one should have to worry about a stranger looking through their belongings. There are numerous scenarios in which you could have avoided a home invasion by simply locking your doors.

How can I establish safe routines?

Set reminders on your phone, put a sign on the door you will see before leaving, or start locking doors behind you as you pass through them if you are having trouble getting into the habit of locking them. “Practice makes permanent,” as my former cheer coach used to say, may at first appear absurd. Maintaining a regular routine is essential if you want something to last.

What would occur if I left without locking my doors?

Smart locks are the answer if you find yourself in a situation where you either forget to lock your doors or are unsure whether or not they are locked. With smart security, you can use your phone to control your thermostat, activate your security system, and operate your garage doors and locks. With smart security, all of the answers and solutions are at your fingertips.

What is in store for the future?

You’ll be surprised at the possibilities that anti-theft technology holds for retailers in the future. Anti-theft software will enable consumers and retail establishments to prevent a thief from making use of stolen goods. In the event that a phone is stolen, users can already use apps like the Find My iPhone app on iOS devices to remotely lock their device. It goes without saying that these applications will enable one to prevent the use of stolen goods, not just smartphones and tablets.

In Conclusion

It would be similar to having a constant, extremely vigilant security guard monitoring every nook and cranny of your store. In addition to increasing anti-theft effectiveness, RFID technology and machine learning will eliminate checkout lines, enhancing the customer experience. One of the most cutting-edge retail shopping technologies, Amazon Go, will enable customers to simply enter a store, select the items they wish to purchase, and then leave without having to “checkout” and pay. Clearly, shoplifting is probably going to disappear!