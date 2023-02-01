CBD and CBN Gummies: Which One is More Beneficial for Our Health?

If you are reading this article, then you might know what CBD and CBN gummies are. Or you are curious about the colorful gummies that popped up on your social media account, claiming that they will cure your unsleepy nights and provide you with a comfortable sleep. Well, you first need to know that CBD and CBN are not the same.

Researchers have extensively performed experiments and have concluded that CBD (cannabidiol) is the cure for pain, anxiety, and seizures. At the same time, CBN (cannabinol) is best for increasing appetite, getting a peaceful sleep, and for the treatment of pain.

It is true that both of them are the derivatives of the cannabis plant and are listed as “Cannabinoids.” But why is it often confused with CBN, and how should people ensure that they take the proper medication for their treatment?

The Endocannabinoid System and its Contribution

Our nervous system is connected to a chain of molecules and receptors which are distributed throughout our body. This is called the Endocannabinoid System, and it plays a crucial role in a wide array of processes that differ from our mood to digestion.

The cannabinoid type receptor 1, also known as CB1, is one of the most researched on and studied systems despite the fact that there are many others. Their effect on our body depends on how they bind with the receptor. For instance, the binding of THC results in an ecstatic and tipsy feeling. But when CBD binds with the same receptor, it gives the feeling of calm and relaxation without the drunken high of THC.

Differences Between CBD and CBN

These are the two types of chemical components among the hundred others found in the Cannabis plant. These are called Cannabinoids, and they are naturally occurring chemicals that reside in the plant.

The very famous kind of cannabinoid is THC, which is abbreviated as tetrahydrocannabinol. It is the psychoactive chemical in the drug marijuana that produces that alluring high. But, this is the stronger version of CBD and CBN and often results in memory loss and high drunkenness. CBD and CBN are milder versions of this component and are often appreciated for their medical benefits. But again, they are different despite the fact that they react with the same receptors in our bodies.

CBD is widely used in comparison to CBN. Its primary source of derivation is the Hemp Plant which is legal to consume in most places. Products with CBD can be available in a variety of settings, including service stations and major complexes. You can find them in many beauty and well-being products like pills, coffee, juices, serums, and bath salts, among many others. People use it to deal with symptoms of sleeplessness, anxiety, stress, a variety of chronic pain, and many other medical conditions.

CBN is less widely available or even popular among people. The reason is that it didn’t have the chance to get researched just like CBD did. We do not entirely know its uses, advantages, and side effects. But as time passes, CBN is getting recognized for its miraculous cure for sleep management and controlling pain.

Benefits of Cannabidiol (CBD) & Its Uses

CBD has many benefits and is a holy grail in curing chronic pain and insomnia. Some people still doubt its abilities, but it still stands strong against those allegations. It is a mild sedative that cures the pain much longer than normal painkillers. So, it is the first choice for those who have lasting pain and are often suffering from sleeplessness.

After years of research, there is solid evidence that CBD is beneficial and effective in curing symptoms related to some specific seizure causing epilepsy syndromes, which include

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Dravet syndrome

Tuberous sclerosis complex

The above-mentioned medical conditions usually occur in children, and anti-seizure medicine has failed against them. Research has shown that CBD is highly effective against them, lessens the symptoms, and even, in some cases, completely ceases them.

To overcome conditions of epilepsy, the FDA approved CBD’s one-of-a-kind drug, which is known as Epidiolex. Scientists and researchers are still on the lookout for more effective medicines to combat these conditions, especially in children and elderly people.

Currently, they are finding the cure for the following diseases:

Anxiety

Diabetes

Cancer

Multiple Sclerosis

Schizophrenia

Parkinson’s Disease

Some of the tries, tested, and verified benefits of CBD are as follows:

Acute Pain

There is still research going on about it, but it is said that CBD helps in lowering the effects of inflammation in your joints and muscles. This is essential to treat problems like arthritis. This will definitely ensure the longevity of life, but there are still more studies required to confirm this notion.

Insomnia

This is a tried and tested theory that CBD helps in gaining a calming sleep if you have been suffering from restlessness or insomnia.

Addiction

Some of the research has also confirmed that CBD can lower the symptoms of mind-changing drugs like THC, opiates, and alcohol.

Benefits of Cannabinol (CBN) & Its Uses

It is better known as the weaker version of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). When the components of THC found in the cannabis plant age as time passes, they break down. As a result, a cannabinoid designated as CBN that is less potent is formed. Its efficacy is about 25% compared to THC, making it a moderate chemical. In contrast with CBD, which is entirely non-psychoactive, heavy doses of CBN have the potential to instigate the mellow effects of psychoactive reactions.

As CBN hasn’t got the chance to get researched on as much as CBD, there is little information about this drug. Some of the symptoms and problems it can cure are as follows.

Neuroprotective Characteristics

A 2005 study found that the CBN drug could help interlude the onset of ALS, scientifically known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is a disorder that has an impact on the nervous system and spinal cord cells. For a time period of 12 weeks, small doses of CBN were given to the patients who were suffering from it. But, more studying and research are still required in this region.

Sleeping Aid

It is seen that CBN reduces the effects of insomnia and restlessness. Though much more research is required, the drug can help with that because its ancestors (CBD and THC) are muscle and mind relaxants.

Relief from Pain

While experimenting on rats, CBN showed easiness in the relief from joint and muscle pain. Another study showed that the relief was even better when CBN and CBD were used in combination.

How Can You Use CBN and CBD?

CBD is found in a variety of places, from grocery stores to gas stations. You can also find it in all types of pharmacies and legally operated marijuana sellers.

CBD can be consumed as

Gummies

Pills

Oils

Creams

Ointments

Lotions

Shampoos

Vape Pens

CBN is scarce, but you can find it in these forms

Vape Pens

Tea Bags

CBN Isolates

Capsules

Oils

Tinctures

Editor’s Choice CBD and CBN Gummies

It is proven by research that CBD has a wide variety of health benefits without the onset of intoxicating psychoactive effects, which are caused by delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). If you think CBD can cure your chronic pain or sleeplessness, you should go for CBD gummies.

They are best for oral consumption; these edibles help lower insomnia, stress, pain, and anxiety symptoms. But not everyone will get instant relief from it because its effects are different on different people.

It will be tough to find the right CBD gummy because there is an influx of them in the market. Read this article further as we have narrowed down the best CBD and CBN gummies that will benefit you in the long term.

To narrow down the best CBD and CBN gummies, data was analyzed on more than 40 gummy products that are derived from U.S grown plants. Every single one of them is certified with a certificate of analysis (COA) and also tested by the SO 17025-compliant laboratories. They do not contain more than 0.3% of THC.

CBDfx Gummies Combined with Spirulina & Turmeric

30 servings, i.e., 60 gummies per bottle

The cost is equal to $0.92 per gummy

Each two-gummy serving contains 50 mg broad-spectrum CBD

You can check the COA, which is available on the website

Lab tested by the third party

Reason for Choosing:

CBDfx amalgamates the plus points of broad-spectrum CBD in this all-natural gummy. It has the vigorous antioxidant characteristics of turmeric (50 mg per portion) and spirulina (20mg per portion).

The special mixture is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and animal cruelty-free and incorporates a small bit of agave to balance the pungent flavors of the gummy.

CBD Living: CBD and CBN Gummies for Sleep

20 milligrams per portion

Gluten-Free

100% organic hemp

Non-GMO

Type: Broad Spectrum

Available in cherry, orange, lemon, and strawberry flavors

Reason for Choosing:

CBD Living has created this sleeping aid by combining the potent powers of 5 mg CBN and 5 mg melatonin. Instead of gelatin, pectin and tapioca syrup are used, making them vegan-friendly.

Harmony CBD Focused Gummies

30 gummies are available per pack

The cost is equal to $1.17 per gummy

30 mg full-spectrum CBD in every serving of the gummy

You can find the COA, which is available on the website

Lab tested by the third party

Reason for Choosing:

Each Harmony CBD Focus Gummy has 30 mg of CBD in complement to extracts from green tea and vitamin B12 for improved concentration and mental focus. You may discover the favorable circumstances of full-spectrum, organically produced CBD coupled with an additional burst of motivation and focus when you consume this medication, according to the manufacturer, with a prescribed serving of one gummy per day.

Additionally, Harmony CBD reps offer complimentary consultations, so a trained expert can assist you in selecting the appropriate CBD product and determine how much to consume. They can also provide further details on the interactions between CBD, extract of green tea and vitamin B12 that improves focus.

Extract Labs: CBN Gummies PM Formula

30 mg per portion

Full-Spectrum

Gluten-Free

Vegan Friendly

0.3% THC is present as it is a full-spectrum product

Available in lemonade and mix orange cream flavors

Reason for Choosing:

In addition to its CBD content, each serving of these Extract Labs full-spectrum sleep gummies also contains 10 mg of CBN. They have an organic nutrition label and are created using hemp oil from hemp plants cultivated in the United States that have withstood testing for volatile compounds and microbiological potency.

Article’s Key Takeaways

Though they are sourced from the same mediums, the repercussions on our bodies are different

CBD is used for treating symptoms of chronic pain, sleeplessness, and addiction

CBN, which is a milder form of THC, still requires a lot of research, but it is mainly used for sleep medication

CBD is also found to be helpful in combating grave conditions like Parkinson’s, Diabetes, Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, and Schizophrenia.

CBD is available in the form of pills, lotions, creams, gummies, shampoos, oils and vape pens.

CBN is available in the form of CBN isolates, oils, tinctures, capsules, tea bags, and vape pens.

Final Verdict: What Should You Choose?

CBD has undergone many different tests and experiments, which makes it the best choice for consumption. If you are doubtful about consuming it orally in the form of pills or gummies, you can use it as an essence or in your shampoos, creams and lotions.

Research about CBN is still going on, but it can be consumed in the form of sleep aid CBN gummies. We still have to discover many things in terms of how the pills react to the body. If you take dosages as prescribed by your physician or pharmacist, then you are good to go. Products related to these might seem expensive, but you should make your health a priority rather than going for cheap pills.