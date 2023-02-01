Not Pot CBD Gummies Review: A Wise Addition!

Over the course of the past few years, CBD has seen a meteoric rise in popularity. You may locate it in an extensive range of items, such as tinctures, gummies, skincare products, patches, bath soaks, and many more.

Not Pot is rapidly evolving into one of the most well-known businesses in the CBD industry. Since 2018, Not Pot has already been offering CBD gummies that are vegan and come in a variety of flavors.

We initially became aware of their items when the news about them began to spread across Instagram, where users quickly became interested. As someone who frequently battles with a lot of anxiety, reviewers were ready to find a product that might take the edge off.

They had heard about CBD’s calming qualities for individuals who experience anxiety difficulties, and as somebody who had heard about these effects, they were keen to try them out.

The CBD gummies offered by Not Pot appeared to be a simple and convenient point of entry. You may be thinking a few things, the first of which is probably, “How do they taste?” Are you able to get high from them? And are they successful in eliminating anxiety altogether? Please permit us to share.

The Company Analysis

Not Pot, a firm situated in California, wants to help clients on their path to wellness by enlightening them about the positive effects that can come from using CBD products that do not include THC.

Not Pot established a nonprofit organization that is self-funded with the intention of providing bail money for one individual per month in order to assist in the fight against the widespread use of jail as a form of social control. This endeavor will get a donation of some of the revenues from Not Pot.

Not Pot CBD Gummies Ingredients

One CBD gummy serves as one serving, and each container of gummies provides 30 total candies. You will receive 10 milligrams of hemp extract along with 100 milligrams of L-theanine in each serving.

L-theanine is an amino acid that occurs naturally in green tea and is renowned for its capacity to generate feelings of calmness and tranquility in its consumers. Green tea includes this amino acid.

The evaporated cane juice, pure tapioca syrup, filtered water, pectin (derived from orange), citric acid, natural flavor, natural color, sodium citrate, and organic sunflower oil are the remaining components of the gummies.

The gummies sold by Not Pot are cruelty-free, vegan (they obtain their color from pigments derived from fruits and vegetables), and contain no animal products.

They obtain their CBD through organic crops in the state of Oregon, so each batch of gummy candies is subjected to third-party testing to guarantee that there are no synthetic ingredients, solvents, pesticides, or heavy metals.

CBD will not make you high in the same way as THC will, in case you were wondering about that. Because CBD does not include any psychoactive properties, using CBD-containing products will not cause you to experience any form of altered state.

CBD is well known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties, and it also has the potential to relieve pain.

The Effective Dosage To Know

It’s generally prescribed by dieters to consume one gummy per day. Thus making it pretty easy for consumers to remember the consumption dosage.

Moreover, it can perfectly blend in with your daily supplements too so don’t worry about any extra side effects.

The Taste Matters

The pineapple, strawberry, plus watermelon flavors of Not Pot’s gummies have been observed being sampled by customers thus far. Every single one of them has been delectable, and to tell you the truth, it’s almost like having a sweet treat first thing in the morning.

The flavor of the Not Pot gummies is unrivaled by any of the other CBD gummy brands that we have tried, and we have tried two other brands.

The aftertaste of hemp extract is often somewhat bitter, but in the other popular companies that we tried, this bitterness was far more pronounced.

Hemp extract has a natural tendency to have this aftertaste. Although the Not Pot gummies have a barely detectable aftertaste, the flavor is not offensive in any way. After that, you can easily get rid of the aftertaste by eating anything different; it will disappear.

In most cases, consumers discover that moderate use on a daily basis is the most beneficial for them.

If you are one of these people, you may decide that you only wish to take medications on particular days, such as when you are suffering unusually high levels of pain or anxiety, and that is perfectly acceptable. It is all about discovering what resonates most strongly with you as an individual!

How Has The Intake Of Not Pot CBD Helped Consumers?

The below is a purely personal experience of how CBD consumers have found it to be helpful in their day-to-day lives. Keep in mind that the information presented here is only a collection of people’s personal experiences; the way in which it might influence you could be totally different!

The Brain-Relaxing Effect

Having said that, a number of customers have reported that they find the CBD gummies sold by Not Pot assist in taking the edge off of their anxiety. Users have originally begun two new jobs by using them, and the experience, which would ordinarily be stressful and anxiety-ridden, was significantly more manageable for them.

They believe that the word “cool” is the most appropriate one to use when attempting to explain how people feel after consuming a CBD gummy. They have a much easier time going with the flow, and the smallest things don’t get them as riled up as much as they used to.

Users may still, on occasion, experience intense bouts of anxiety that the CBD is unable to alleviate. These bouts of anxiety are typically triggered by external factors. When customers consume the gummies on a consistent basis, however, they report fewer instances of these side effects.

The Real-Time Feedback of Not Pot Vegan CBD Gummies

Not Pot provides its customers with a laid-back, enjoyable, and lively atmosphere that is focused on the de-stigmatization of cannabis and the promotion of the beneficial aspects that are associated with the plant.

Nevertheless, the company needs to improve the openness of its brand by sharing additional information about the farming and manufacturing procedures involved.

In addition, the company should make the findings of its lab tests available to consumers in order to guarantee the quality and efficacy of its goods.

One container of Not Pot Vegan CBD Gummies has 30 individual candies, each of which has 10 milligrams (mg) of CBD.

In addition to not including any animal products, this item does not contain any gluten, THC, artificial colorings, or flavors of any kind.

Furthermore, Not Pot Vegan CBD Gummies have been produced with L-theanine, which is an amino acid that is frequently found in tea. You can find tea to be a good source of this amino acid.

According to the findings of a number of research, L-theanine can help relax the mind without creating sleepiness.

Wrapping Up

The CBD gummies sold by Not Pot were an unanticipated hit with a number of customers. When they first started using them, they seemed to have no idea what to expect, but they have been so pleased with how well they have worked for me that they have given me positive feedback.

In our opinion, purchasing CBD candies should be viewed as an investment. A container of 30 gummies from Not Pot may be purchased for $39.99, which is close to the price of $40. If you are going through one of these bottles every month, then your total cost for the year will be $480. This is not a petty amount of cash by any stretch of the imagination.

Purchases made by customers have not been consistent throughout the course of the last year or so since the available funds have been erratic. Because of this, users typically save pills for the week immediately prior to their cycle so that they may at minimum get some relief around that time. This is done so they can minimize the discomfort associated with their period.

It is a good idea to store your gummies in the refrigerator if you want them to keep for a longer amount of time, particularly if you wish to use them to treat period discomfort.

Users appear to have a greater appreciation for the efforts made by Not Pot compared to other manufacturers, which may explain why they are more likely to purchase CBD gummies at Not Pot.

They realize that people in underprivileged groups have been hurt the hardest by the war on drugs, which is one of the reasons why Not Pot is a staunch advocate for cannabis legalization.

They are affiliated with Bail Project, a charitable organization that provides assistance to individuals who are incarcerated solely due to their inability to post bail. The profits made by Not Pot are placed toward posting bail for an individual every single month.