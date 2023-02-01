Why Is The Golden Eye Mask So Popular Now? Is It Worth It?

According to Gold Mask, the Gold mask is a tissue-based anti-aging therapy. Improves the look of skin firmness and elasticity while diminishing the look of fine lines and dark circles under the eyes. Its ingredients gradually enhance skin health for a more beautiful appearance over time. The gold face mask trend stands out since it has endured longer than other Instagram beauty trends. Since it combines modern sheet-mask technology with the traditional healing properties of gold, it is more than simply a very photogenic fad.

“Gold provides a plethora of advantages when it pertains to the skin,” says Dr. Maryam Zamani, owner of MZ Skin as well as a cosmetic physician. By boosting endogenous collagen synthesis, it may slow down collagen depletion over time.

However, it is the temporary effects of gold face masks that have made them a must-have in pre-event skincare routines. According to Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, the originator of the 111Skin range and a leading plastic surgeon, “gold helps stimulate the microcirculation of the skin, leaving it revitalized and beautiful.” The use of gold in skincare is as luxurious as it gets, but it’s not all flash and has no function. Gold has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Mimi Luzon, a famous facialist and esthetician, is often quoted as saying, “It helps heal skin infections and acne-prone complexions, as well as stimulating cell regeneration.” The use of gold nanoparticles has been shown to have a stabilizing impact on active compounds, increasing their combined efficacy.

Which product should you choose from the plethora that is now available? Using one of these gold face masks will leave your skin glowing like the precious metal used in the product.

The golden mask that refreshes your appearance

The 24K Pure Gold Treatment from Luzon is one of the most exquisite and well-known gold face masks in the world. Famous for its anti-aging properties, including skin tightening and wrinkle reduction. A liquid mask is put on top of the gold leaf to infuse the lifting elements into the skin, and then both the mask and the gold leaf are massaged into the skin until they vanish. For optimal results, Luzon suggests using it after a gentle at-home peel.

Gold soothing mask for the face

Beauty artist Lynsey Alexander uses 111Skin Gold Rejuvenation Face Treatment Mask and other thoroughly permeating sheet masks on sets and in the dressing rooms before and after concerts. She explains that after using them, her skin feels so refreshed and moisturized that she doesn’t even need to apply moisturizer.

Use this gold eye mask to perk up your appearance.

The sensitive region around your eyes may be revitalized after a busy day or an absence of sleep with the help of the Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask, which is fueled by 24k gold and detoxifying seaweed. Particularly helpful for calming and de-puffing skin after a long journey.

Makeup application’s first step: a gold face mask

Before applying makeup, use MZ Hydra Skin Gold Facial Treatment Mask. It’s a backroom staple since it contains microparticles, vitamin C, and collagen. Naoko Scinto, a cosmetics artist, and face-mask addict recommend applying the mask while laying down to provide the nourishing elements enough time to do their work.

Wearing a gold face mask may help

You can trust that the Omorovicza Gold Flash Firming Serum will not irritate your delicate skin. Anti-inflammatory micro gold as well as additional vitamin C work together to reduce irritation and inflammation while simultaneously increasing collagen production and restoring skin’s suppleness for a more robust and toned appearance.

Radiant gold masking of the face

Face masks and gold leaf aren’t the only ways to have a radiant complexion; there are also tried-and-true liquid masks that are laced with gold. A gold shimmer and minimized pores are the results of using Dermaché Labs Roloxin Gold Lift.

Can We Believe the Hype About Gold Facials?

Because of the metal’s supposed anti-inflammatory and anti-aging characteristics, certain spas and beauty parlors provide “gold facials” that incorporate 24-karat gold.

Although gold facials are relatively modern, there is proof of the utilization of gold in ancient Chinese, Indian, and Arabic healthcare dating back to at least 2500 B.C.

Gold ash, for instance, is employed in Ayurvedic medication for the treatment of:

asthma

Arthritis rheumatic

disorders of the nervous system

diabetes

Dr. Brendan Camp, a specialist at Medical Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in New York City, claims that gold combinations are being used off-label to cure epidermal psoriasis and vasculitis Vulgaris.

Auranofin, a gold-containing oral medicine, was originally utilized as a second or third-line therapy to treat rheumatoid arthritis-related joint damage.

According to Dr. Tsippora Shainhouse, FAAD, a board-certified specialist in professional at SkinSafe Dermatology as well as Skin Care in Beverly Hills, California, “this is no longer widespread practice nowadays because it is associated with generating certain rashes on the face.”

Skin Care With Gold: Its Many Advantages

Many marketing messages for gold facials make bold claims about gold’s many skin-enhancing properties, such as:

milder redness and swelling

anti-aging

anti-free radical protection

collagen synthesis age-defying

Physician Dr. Peterson Pierre of the Pierre Skin Care Institute of Westlake Village, California, claims that “while scientific data is weak, gold is known to have potent oxidative, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial action.”

Creators of gold-flecked cosmetics often tout the healthier option that the metal’s inherent warmth improves blood flow to the skin. However, colloidal gold is the primary ingredient throughout most gold skin creams. In this case, the liquid contains nanoparticles small enough to enter the skin.

According to Camp, “today there aren’t any FDA-approved uses for golden related to dermatology,” even though studies and evaluations reveal that gold molecules can interact with the bodily mechanisms that contribute to inflammation.

Businesses that sell beauty treatments and other skin care treatments often claim that they:

minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, soothe irritation, and boost the effectiveness of other skincare items by moisturizing the skin.

When applied to the skin, however, “there is no scientific documentation that gold can accomplish any of this,” adds Shainhouse. Gold may have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics, but there’s no proof that these effects are any stronger than those of other, more prevalent compounds for which there is more scientific evidence.

Is it effective?

Several individuals claim to see results with gold facials, however this is likely due to the presence of additional, more powerful compounds in addition to the gold.

Gold’s effectiveness is often enhanced by the addition of other materials, such as those listed below.

Peptides. Proteins in the skin are made up of amino acids like peptides. Peptides have been shown to provide anti-aging and sun protection benefits according to studies and reviews as recent as 2009.

Antioxidants. Natural free radicals cause UV damage, skin aging, and inflammatory skin disorders like psoriasis; however, antioxidants like vitamin C have been demonstrated to neutralize these harmful byproducts of the body’s natural processes.

HA or Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA). Acne, scars, dark spots, and age spots are treated with skincare peels that include AHAs like glycolic acid and lactic acid to promote skin regeneration and thicken the skin.

Glycerin. Studies According to reliable sources, glycerin can improve the skin’s barrier function, making it better able to retain moisture and defend itself from outside aggressors.

The acid hyaluronic. Your body produces this chemical that has a strong affinity for water. Research Hyaluronic acid has been shown to improve skin hydration and reduce the visibility of wrinkles, according to a reliable source. A 2011 studyReliable Source found that it helped cure mild to severe eczema by enhancing the skin’s barrier function.

Colloidal gold’s shimmering nanoparticles may also make skin seem instantly brighter and somewhat bronzed, as pointed out by Shainhouse.

She claims that since the particles reflect light, the result gives the appearance of younger, more evenly toned skin.

What is the price of it?

A 60-minute gold facial might cost anywhere from $100 to $200 at a salon that offers the procedure. The price is on par with that of high-end face treatment packages at numerous beauty establishments.

Gold-infused face masks and moisturizers are widely available in drugstores and online. Prices vary from $55 to $500 but bear in mind that you’re probably paying more for a substance that has less scientific backing.

Gold masks are regulated by the FDA, but they are not approved by the agency, just like any other cosmetic product sold over the counter. This might result in paying a hefty sum for a little quantity of gold.

Cautions

The results of some investigation

According to reliable data on North Americans, over 10% of the population is allergic to gold. The American Contact Dermatitis Society awarded gold its 2001 Allergenic of the Year.

If you want to try a gold skincare routine, be certain you are not sensitive to gold.

Indications of allergic interaction hypersensitivity to gold and other metals include burning, scaling, irritation, and puffiness, as stated by Camp.

A patch test might also be recommended by your dermatologist unless you’ve had an immune response to gold, says Camp. As part of the test, the allergen of concern (gold) is placed on a patch, which is then worn on the epidermis for 48 hours. An allergic reaction may manifest as skin irritation.

Pierre recommends using a tiny bit of a gold face item on the underside of your hand for 3 days in a row to check for allergies. He adds, “An allergic response is to be expected.”

Advantages of a 24K Gold Facial Mask

Effects On Inflammation

Gold nanoparticles, as shown by several scientific studies, have anti-inflammatory characteristics. In one laboratory experiment, gold nanoparticles were shown to reduce the synthesis of inflammatory chemicals. Rosacea, like many other skin conditions, is exacerbated by inflammation. Acne sufferers sometimes have skin inflammation as well, therefore gold might be helpful for them.

Robust Antioxidant Properties

Inhibiting the generation of free radical molecules that may harm epidermal cells, gold nanoparticles may have antioxidant capabilities. Expediting the skin’s aging process, free radicals are believed to harm DNA and proteins like collagen. In addition, a combination of gold nanoparticles, epigallocatechin gallate (found in green tea), and alpha-lipoic acid has been proven to have potent wound-healing properties.

Products For The Skin, Including 24 Karat Gold Masks

As the actual gold leaf is put to the face during gold face mask treatments, the price for these procedures may easily go into hundreds of dollars. In stores and online, you can get a wide variety of masks and other goods with gold infusions for much less than $100.

One such product, a mask by Peter Thomas Roth, claims to do just that by infusing the skin with magnesium and caffeine. The face cleanser, sheet masks, and moisturizers in this range of skincare are all enriched with 24-carat gold.

There is currently no evidence from scientific studies showing that the topical use of gold is superior to other antioxidants. If you’re worried about spending a small fortune on skin care due to the high cost of products containing gold, be assured that there are lots of alternative affordable options including other excellent antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E.

Facial Lines, Wrinkles, And Spots Will Seem Less Severe.

Having smooth, age- and spot-free skin is the holy grail of female beauty. Wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes, and markings on the skin are reduced by the antioxidant qualities of gold nanoparticles and ginseng extracts, resulting in a more youthful appearance.

Improves Skin Cell Function

Gold ions have a stimulating effect on your body’s cells, neurons, and veins. Thus, blood flow is enhanced. This will speed up the rate at which skin cells metabolize nutrients and excrete waste. The use of gold may promote cell growth, resulting in radiant skin.

You May Delay Skin Aging By Taking Care Of It Properly.

Premature aging has been linked to skin dryness. Skin dryness is alleviated and metabolic rate is boosted thanks to gold. A slower rate of skin aging would result from this.

Gold Has A Skin-Brightening Effect.

One of the beauty rituals that Cleopatra was said to have practiced was the usage of gold if historical accounts are to be believed. Cleopatra wore a gold mask to each night’s bedtime to preserve her youthful appearance.

Loss of Collagen is Reduced

Your body produces collagen naturally, and this protein is responsible for maintaining your body’s pliability. It’s what makes your hair and skin so shiny and soft. From the time you hit the quarter-century mark, your skin will begin to show the effects of a diminishing collagen supply. Using gold-based skin care products helps halt collagen breakdown in skin tissue.

UVA and UVB Radiation Can Cause Skin Cancer, But There Are Treatments

All of us are worried about sunburn. Bare skin produces the dark pigment called melanin in response to ultraviolet light, which is what gives a tan its characteristic appearance. Gold inhibits the body’s ability to produce melanin.

In Conclusion

A gold facelift is on-trend, but it’s primarily for show. According to Shainhouse, gold is a delightful addition to serums, facials, and cosmetics since it gives off a washable shine.

Although gold facials make for some stunning Instagram content, the advantages of using gold leaf on the face are not well understood. Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are two examples of antioxidants that may help the skin, and the humectant hyaluronic acid is a humectant that may help the skin retain moisture.