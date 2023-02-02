Samsung has new flagships with the Galaxy S23 series, which will be more expensive than their predecessors

Samsung unveiled the three new members of the Galaxy family this Wednesday: the S23, S23+ and the S23 Ultra. The South Korean brand promises more advanced equipment, especially with regard to the features of the Ultra model. But, in addition to the features, the price increase in these new smartphones is clear – in the cheapest model, for example, an increase of 109 euros will be felt compared to last year’s S22. From San Francisco, in the United States, the brand presented the three phones, in what is usually the company’s main launch in the first half. There are two main focuses in this year’s series: photography and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. In photography, the big news is the inclusion of an adaptive pixel sensor with 200 megapixels in the Samsung S23 Ultra, which promises to capture images with a higher level of precision, through pixel grouping, which will make it possible to “ensure multiple levels of processing in high resolution at once”. The series will also focus on the front camera, which is promised faster autofocus and the first front camera with Super HDR. With this change, it goes from 30 to 60 frames per second, which will allow the recording of more advanced videos from the front camera. This article is exclusive to our subscribers: subscribe now and benefit from unlimited reading and other advantages. If you are already a subscriber, log in here. If you think this message is in error, contact our customer support.