Composer of "Assassin’s Creed" wins first Grammy for video games



The industry has been looking for years for a category that would award game soundtracks, a recognition that materializes the impact of the industry and its music on pop culture. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok”, “Call of Duty: Vanguard”, “Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy” and “Old World”. Upon receiving the award, Stephanie thanked everyone who asked the Academy to include the category in the prestigious backstage, the emotional songwriter told AFP that the victory “was incredible”. “I had no hope because I’m relatively new in the composition scene for video games and I competed with titans and veterans. I hope this sets a precedent and that I’m not the only woman in the category from now on”, she stressed. games fell into the soundtrack category for visual media, which includes film and TV music. . “Many can’t separate the music from the game, which is a huge opportunity for any composer,” she concluded.