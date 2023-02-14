More than a million viewers have already gone to see "Avatar: The Way of Water" in Portugal



“Avatar: O Caminho da Água” reached a historic mark in Portuguese cinemas: one million viewers. – Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual. From Thursday to Sunday, it was once again the most watched movie in theaters, with 16,309 tickets sold. Rei Leão”, with 1,281,657 spectators, which dethroned the previous champion at the beginning of September 2019, the first “Avatar”, from 2009, which after several re-releases, has officially sold 1,258,034 tickets. sequel is also the film with the highest accumulated gross revenue ever in Portugal: 7,375 million euros.Internationally, “O Caminho da Água” continues to earn and reached 2.213 billion dollars at the box office, third receipts (not including the impact of inflation on older films), behind “Avatar”, with 2.922 billion and “Avengers: Endgame”, with 2.797 billion. te, although it was said, unofficially, that another title by James Cameron, “Titanic” (1997), would have reached two million viewers (a number reinforced with almost 91,000 more of the 3D version released in Portuguese cinemas in 2012). , 5,475 more tickets were sold between Thursday and Sunday for the re-release of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, which ranked fifth in the most viewed. The Last Dance” (15,674 spectators), “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (10,680) and “Operation Fortune: Deadly Mission” (9,474).