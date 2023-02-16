“Ice Merchants": the first Portuguese film nominated for the Oscars arrives in theaters today



“Ice Merchants”, the first Portuguese production nominated for Oscars, arrives today at more than 30 cinemas in the country, including the Azores and Madeira. unprecedented exhibition on the national commercial circuit to allow “its accessible viewing in the conditions that best honor its dazzling animation”. Highlighting “the purpose of celebrating a national work that aroused the curiosity of the Portuguese due to its triumphant international journey”, tickets will be made available at an affordable price and defined by each cinema, between 2.5 and 3 euros.Produced by the Portuguese cooperative COLA with the United Kingdom and France, “Ice Merchants”, with 14 minutes, has as its starting point the image of a house on a mountain, leaning over a precipice. From there, the director developed the story of a father and a son, who produce ice in the inhospitable house where they live, and from which they jump every day by parachute to sell it in the village, at the foot of the mountain. The third film by João Gonzalez, the world premiere took place this year at Cannes Critics’ Week, in France, where Since then, he has received several international awards in the context of festivals, namely in Australia, Mexico, Croatia and England, which made him eligible for the selection from which the 10 finalists came out.MEET ALL THE NOMINATES FOR THE 2023 OSCARS.TRAILER.