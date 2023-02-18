The story of the BlackBerry, which in the 2000s came to dominate nearly half of the US mobile phone market, caused the first wave of laughter on the opening day of the 73rd Berlin Film Festival, the Berlinale. physical keyboard created by a group of young Canadian engineers, which was later swept away by the emergence of the Apple iPhone – and its imitators – in 2007. US President Barack Obama was addicted, explores ‘geek’ culture, toxic masculinity and the birth of ‘gadget addiction’. with two cameras that successively focus and blur the protagonists, as if it were a hidden camera. Actors Cary Elwes, Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton with director Matt Johnson” data-title=”Berlin Festival laughs with film about the crazy history of the BlackBerry – SAPO Mag”> Actors Cary Elwes, Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton with director Matt Johnson “I’m a fan of fake documentaries, I love the visuals,” Johnson said at the press conference this Friday (17), supported by a cast of actors that includes Jay Baruchel , who starred in the comedy “She’s Too Much for Me” (2010). Like other films about technology addicts, “BlackBerry” satirically portrays a group of young people who, dressed in jeans and T-shirts, with long hair and listening to rock music all day all manage to turn upside down, globally, the entire gigantic sector of mobile phones. Greed transforms some of them, while around them swarm executives in suits and ties willing from the outset to exercise a monopoly in the sector.”In the beginning of the internet, what mostly existed were forums talking about ‘Star Trek'”, said Johnson, who developed the argument from a journalistic investigation into the origins of the Blackberry. “In reality, we live in a world that we inherited from that s avant-garde young people, which they built from the movies they watched”, he added. The idea of ​​the cell phone was a classic in science fiction films, and young people like Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the creators of the Blackberry, seriously,” said the director of the film with a smile.